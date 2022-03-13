Eagles News: Colts rumored to have interest in Gardner Minshew

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Report: Colts could be interested in trading for Eagles QB Gardner Minshew - PhillyVoice

The Indianapolis Colts can’t get enough of Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks, allegedly. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS, trading for Gardner Minshew could something of a Plan B for the Colts if they can’t find a way to add a more decorated starting quarterback first. [...] I don’t know that anyone is trading for Minshew to be their starter in 2022 because they absolutely have to have him, but he could be an option for a team that loses a quarterback to injury during the offseason, or like in the La Canfora example above with the Colts, if they miss out on other options first.

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: David Ojabo is the most popular Eagles pick - BGN

The 2022 NFL Draft is merely 46 days away! Let’s pass the time together until then by looking at who mock drafts have the Philadelphia Eagles selecting with their three first-round picks in the aftermath of the Combine.

Eye on the Enemy #87: Talking about the Wentz trade with Mark Bullock + Wilson trade, Ridley suspension, Fletcher Cox trade rumors - BGN Radio

On the latest episode of Eye on the Enemy, John Stolnis talks with Commanders’ writer/analyst Mark Bullock formerly of The Athletic now out on his own about the Wentz trade. John also breaks down the Russell Wilson trade, Aaron Rodgers signing, the rumors surrounding DeShaun Watson, and the Eagles’ reported interest in Calvin Ridley before the suspension, Fletcher Cox trade rumors and Dallas Cowboys latest.

Getting Ready - Iggles Blitz

There have been some rumors about JuJu Smith-Schuster as a target. He’s been up and down as a player, but is only 25 and would be a natural fit in the slot. With him in there and fast guys like DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins on the outside, Hurts would have good options all over the field. Would you be good with replacing JJAW with JJSS? Some have suggested Keelan Cole as an Eagles target. He wouldn’t cost a lot and would fit into a group of receivers. Cole can make dynamic catches. He will block and he has some returner experience. Cole isn’t special, but checks a lot of boxes. Dave Caldwell drafted him in JAX and Caldwell is now part of the Eagles front office. If the Eagles want to spend money, Christian Kirk could be a target. He has played in the slot and outside. Kirk is young, talented and productive. He’s going to cost more than $10M per season, with some speculating he could get $15M. How much is he worth? How aggressive do the Eagles want to be?

In Roob’s Observations: A former Eagle Roseman needs to bring back - NBCSP

2. Quez Watkins’ 647 yards is even more impressive when you consider that he had three or fewer targets in 10 of 17 games. Out of 91 wide receivers who had at least 50 targets last year, Watkins ranked 5th with 10.4 yards per target. Behind only Deebo Samuel, Kendrick Bourne, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Lockett. Not bad company.

The Panthers are the betting favorites to land Deshaun Watson - PFT

As the trade market for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hits overdrive, a betting market is emerging. The folks at PointsBet have compiled odds for the next team for which Watson will take a snap. The favorite is the Panthers at +175. However, until it’s known that Watson has changed his mind about the Panthers (he declined to waive his no-trade clause for Carolina a year ago), that’s a risky bet. Next are the Buccaneers at +400, followed by the Seahawks at +450 and the Texans at +500. The Browns are at +700, the Eagles at +800, the Dolphins at +800, the Saints are at +1000, and the Steelers are at +1000.

BREAKING: Dallas Cowboys trade WR Amari Cooper to Cleveland Browns for fifth- and sixth-round picks - Blogging The Boys

Dallas is sending Cooper and their own sixth to the Browns in exchange for Cleveland’s fifth- and sixth-round pick so the true net is just one pick. Obviously that is not a lot but it is something which is more than nothing. The biggest win for Dallas here is that Cleveland is taking on Cooper’s entire contract which the Cowboys desperately wanted off their books despite agreeing to it just two years ago. It was a long road to get here, yet nevertheless we have arrived. All told the Cowboys offense experienced a renaissance with Cooper in the fold and they are now officially moving on without him. CeeDee Lamb will be charged with being the top receiver on the team and Michael Gallup (presuming he returns) will contribute as well. [BLG Note: The majority of BTB’s audience graded the Cooper trade as a ‘D’ or ‘F’.]

Giants free agency preview: A ‘very calculated’ offseason is commencing - Big Blue View

So, what is the plan? Schoen said the plan is to be “very calculated.” He admitted at the Combine that the biggest issue is how to get the team’s cap situation straightened while still fielding a competitive team in 2022 is “the big question.” Expect low-cost moves with high-upside players, like the signing of Gono. Targeted short-term signings of second-tier free agents to supplement needs, perhaps like recently released former Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano. Nothing splashy. Nothing overly expensive. Nothing long-term. We have seen a lot of this before. Let’s just hope Schoen and Co. are better at it than their predecessors. “We want to be competitive today and also build for tomorrow,” Schoen said. “I think if we’re able to do this the right way, I think there’s a real possibility that we’re going to be able to do that.

Mark Tyler’s Hogs Haven Mock Offseason 3.0 - We Have Our QB! - Hogs Haven

Hopefully Wentz can be our quarterback for the future, and I am willing to give him that chance to prove himself, rather than draft a rookie to sit behind and learn from him in what many view a weak class. If he works out; great. If he doesn’t, we can look to the 2023 draft to get a signal caller. Being that we don’t have a ton of cap space currently (although we can easily make more), I set out to fill some holes in free agency with players who won’t break the bank. Paring Ertz with his former quarterback does two things. First, it gives Carson a familiar face, who should also be a locker-room confident. And second, it gives us a nice vertical threat at the position, AND insurance in case Logan Thomas is not 100% recovered from the knee injury he sustained late last season.

Paying Homage to Jordan Hicks - Revenge Of The Birds

Thank you, Captain Jordan Hicks, for the key role you played in helping to lead the Cardinals to 11 wins and the team’s first trip to the playoffs since 2015. You are a winner, both as an NFL player and as a man of character. Best wishes to you on the next leg of your NFL journey. Huge respect for you, #58.

