NFL Mock Draft Roundup: David Ojabo is the most popular Eagles pick

The 2022 NFL Draft is merely 46 days away! Let’s pass the time together until then by looking at who mock drafts have the Philadelphia Eagles selecting with their three first-round picks in the aftermath of the Combine.

PICK 15 (VIA MIAMI)

George Karlaftis didn’t put together a complete NFL Combine showing, but he remains a first-round prospect in the aftermath of the Indianapolis showcase. Perhaps one of the biggest questions surrounding Karlaftis was his burst. I’ve been of the mind that it passes the threshold required from a starter. Karlaftis delivered on that expectation with a 38-inch vertical and a 121-inch broad jump. Beyond his initial burst, Karlaftis brings many other valuable traits. He’s a strong defender with power and heavy force in his hands, and he also has some measured ankle flexion around the edge. He lacks elite bend, but he has shown he can reduce his surface area a bit and accelerate around the apex. The Eagles will soon need to revamp their EDGE room, and in this 7-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft, Karlaftis makes a lot of sense.

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue — DraftTek

The Eagles went from being a top 3 team in sacks in 2020 to a bottom 3 sacks team in 2021...they also went from the basement of the NFC East to securing a spot in the playoffs. Sacks aren’t always the best indicator of how well a pass rush does its job, it’s all about creating pressure. Purdue’s George Karlaftis may not have the gaudy sack numbers of some of his fellow RD1 EDGE prospects, but he knows how to disrupt the pocket. With Derek Barnett likely moving on, adding Karlaftis would give the Eagles a strong outside pocket pusher, keeping their D-Line rotation strong and keep opposing QBs on their toes, whether the sack stats show it or not.

Philadelphia lands one of the cleanest cornerback prospects in the draft with the versatility and talent to play wide or over the slot.

The Eagles getting a chance to add a second impact player on the outside opposite of Darius Slay is too good to ignore at this point. Find me a better pairing of foot speed, agility, and aggressiveness in this class. Please. I dare you. McDuffie has electric change of direction skills and his rapid movement skills allow him to stay ultra-sticky in coverage despite his length.

It seems every year the Eagles find themselves looking for cornerback help, but their deficiencies at the position were never more apparent than in the playoffs this year when Tom Brady sliced and diced their secondary with ease. Trent McDuffie vaulted himself up draft boards with a blazing 4.44 40-yard dash. That, in combination with his stellar play in college, will make McDuffie extremely appealing here.

The Florida State star had plenty to prove following his breakout 11.5-sack 2021 season. Like Penning, Johnson has carved his way up draft boards after the end of the 2021 season thanks to stellar showings in practice/workout situations at the Senior Bowl and Combine. At 6’5 and just about 255 pounds, he’s big, fast, and physical as an edge-crumpling pass rusher. The Eagles are likely to lose Derek Barnett to free agency. Brandon Graham will turn 34 years old this spring and only played two games last season. Johnson would provide an immediate boost for a defense that ranked second-to-last in the NFL with only 29 sacks in 2021.

Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State — TouchdownWire (Mark Schofield)

Last week in Indianapolis, both Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman talked about the growth the Eagles have seen from Jalen Hurts, and how they look to continue that growth. They also talked about how the Eagles have a huge opportunity to improve on both side of the football, given their cap space and the three picks at their disposal in the first round. They start that process on the defensive side of the football. Jermaine Johnson has seen his stock rise since the Senior Bowl, and is a refined player off the edge who can also help against the run. He is an experienced player with a solid plan as a pass rusher, and steps in to shore up Philadelphia’s needs on the EDGE.

This continues to be a popular pairing in our weekly mocks, partly because the Eagles could use Dean in the middle of their D (even if, historically, they don’t draft off-ball linebackers in Round 1), and in part because Dean was so dominant during the ‘21 season. And while he played on the best defense in the country, don’t be fooled — he didn’t ride on the coattails of a dominant Georgia defensive line, Dean was a huge reason for their success. There are questions about his size and how that translates to the NFL, but his tape tells a different story.

As I’ve written before, the Eagles don’t usually draft off-ball linebackers this early in the draft, but if Dean is still on the board for this pick, they should reconsider the policy. Drafting Dean means you won’t have to worry about the position for at least the next five seasons, as you’ll have a heat-seeking missile flying from sideline to sideline on your defense, destroying everything in its path.

Derek Barnett is likely headed elsewhere in free agency, and while Josh Sweat is a budding star, Brandon Graham is in the twilight of his career. This year’s loaded EDGE class could push some top-tier talent down the board, and that’s exactly what happens here, giving the Eagles a steal in Ojabo.

Mafe is an ascending player because of his calculated pass-rush plans and big-time athleticism.

Jordan Davis’ Combine performance should put to bed that he is just a two down lineman. Davis is a rare prospect with elite physical gifts. His ability to dominate from various interior spots make him ideal for Jonathan Gannon’s hybrid defense.

As the second (of three) Georgia defensive linemen picked in the top 20, Wyatt earned a career-best 84.0 pass-rush grade to go along with his fourth consecutive 72.0-plus run-defense grade.

Ah, we’ve entered the Eagles’ portion of the draft, in which they’ll make three picks over the course of the next five. April 6 is circled on the calendar of the scouts for every team that covets a first-round cornerback. It’s the LSU pro day, when we should finally see Stingley in action after he opted to sit out the combine workouts while rehabbing his left foot injury a bit longer. There’s not a more confusing evaluation in the class. Stingley is versatile, physical, long and fast. In fact, if I were forced to choose between Ahmad Gardner and him, and I was basing the decision on Gardner’s 2021 tape (which is excellent) and Stingley’s 2019 tape, I’d take the latter. That’s how good he was during his freshman campaign. But 2020 brought uneven play, and 2021 was largely lost to injury. Failing to quiet concerns at the combine only heightened the apprehension around using an early pick on him. All that said, he has the traits to be a shutdown corner in the NFL. Darius Slay and Stingley could be one of the top duos in the league.

Yes, this would mean a first-round wideout for a third straight year for Philly, but the team can afford this move given how flush GM Howie Roseman is with options in 2022. At 6-4, 219 pounds, London would bring a different element to a Smurf-ish group that hasn’t gotten enough from holdovers like Jalen Reagor or 2019 second-round bust J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. London’s size would also be a plus for sometimes scattershot QB Jalen Hurts, who could use a Mike Evans-type target who had seven TD grabs in eight games last season. A broken ankle ended London’s 2021 season early and kept him from competing at the combine.

The Eagles look like they hit on DeVonta Smith but they already made a big speed and quickness whiff on Jalen Reagor in the first round. They can make amends by getting the polished and smooth Olave to play off Smith and take the passing game to a much higher level with Jalen Hurts.

No, it’s not a reach to grab an elite prospect, even at a position such as center. Starter Jason Kelce will be 35 in November.

PICK 16 (VIA INDIANAPOLIS)

There has been a steady drumbeat around the possibility of Burks being the first wide receiver taken in this year’s draft, as his 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame and yards-after-catch (YAC) ability remind many of Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. A poor showing at the combine and questions around his capacity to consistently win on the outside dropped his stock a bit but not too far. Some might be put off by Burks running a 4.55 40 at the combine, but I couldn’t care less. Watch the tape and try to find any defender in the country who gained ground on him once he hit the open field. He’s a player that might run a 4.55 in shorts, but when you put the ball in his hands, it’s a 4.4. Pairing Burks with DeVonta Smith would give the Eagles two fantastic playmakers to help out Jalen Hurts.

The Deebo Samuel hype is a bit much, but Burks adds a big receiver element to an offense that couldn’t move the football in the playoffs against Tampa.

Another area where the Eagles need to improve defensively is on the second level. Devin Lloyd is the kind of player that defenses need in the modern NFL on that level, with his coverage skills and ability to impact both the running game and the passing game. In coverage, Lloyd is at his best when in underneath zones, and in the Eagles’ defense he will be a three-down player given their system.

It would be tempting to double-dip with pass rushers by landing Walker here, but instead the Eagles can restock the second level of their defense with one of the most complete players in this year’s draft. Lloyd was a monster in Salt Lake City, recording 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six passes defensed, and four interceptions as a senior. Lloyd and TJ Edwards would combine to form a versatile, cerebral linebacker core in the middle of the field. Philly’s defense ranked 25th in the league in overall DVOA and is an unfortunate combination of old and inefficient. Getting both Johnson and Lloyd would be a haul and provide a pair of building blocks among the Eagles’ front seven.

Defensive premium positions may not be the ideal path to surround QB Jalen Hurts and help his development, but asking him to not score a bunch of points by playing stout defense will take stress off him nonetheless. Ojabo’s upside as a developmental full-time player and designated pass rusher early on projects perfectly for the Eagles, who need depth and juice off the edge.

The Eagles’ 29 sacks last season were No. 31 in the league, Derek Barnett is a free agent, and age is starting to catch up to Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. Ojabo has a quick first step and closes with explosion. That explosion was on display at the combine, where he ran a 4.55 in the 40 and had a solid 10-foot-2 broad jump. His production (11 sacks last season) would be welcomed in Philly.

David Ojabo isn’t a finished product — he didn’t come to the States until 2015 — and that’s what makes him so exciting. He was incredibly disruptive for Michigan last season and he’s only going to get better once he understands what he’s supposed to be doing, which won’t take long for the Academic All-American.

Getting Karlaftis this “late” is a testament to the strength of this defensive line class. Karlaftis has an incredibly high ceiling at a position where the Eagles need a playmaker.

The Eagles have some issues at defensive end with Brandon Graham coming off a torn Achilles’ at 33, Josh Sweat being ineffective and Derek Barnett heading into free agency. They can put this different “Greek freak” in green to boost their four-man front.

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU — DraftTek

A rare football talent, Stingley has dropped a bit in recent mocks as he recovers from foot surgery that will keep him from training at full speed until his pro day on April 6th. Stingley earned an elite 91.7 grade as a true freshman at LSU and even pushed to play wide receiver in subsequent seasons. While he never quite lived up to his debut college campaign, he has the potential to be an impact player from Week 1.

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU — CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)

The Eagles can’t pass on Stingley with all of their first-round selections. He has too much upside and the position is a need in Phily.

Yes, Philadelphia drafted C Landon Dickerson in the second round last year. However the Eagles lost G Brandon Brooks to retirement and could bid farewell to C Jason Kelce in free agency. And the upside of Linderbaum, a consensus All-American and the 2021 Rimington Trophy winner, is hard to ignore – and should largely offset any concern about his short arms. And given his widespread comparisons to the athletic Kelce, how could Philly go wrong?

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State — Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings)

As deep as the 2022 NFL Draft’s wide receiver class is, there’s no Ja’Marr Chase or Jaylen Waddle. That was only made more clear by athletic testing results. There’s truly absurd depth, especially on Day 2, but we might not see the first receiver taken until the teens. Even so, Garrett Wilson remains one of the front-runners after a strong Combine showing, which featured a 4.38 40-yard dash, a 36-inch vertical, and a 123-inch broad jump. Wilson weighed in a bit lighter than expected, coming in around 5’11 3/4″, 183 pounds. But for his size, Wilson has great proportional length with 32-inch arms. On the field, his play is eerily reminiscent of Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs. With his high-end explosiveness and twitch, Wilson can easily displace DBs. He attacks blind spots, has the acrobatic catching ability to make plays downfield, and is a slippery RAC threat. Alongside DeVonta Smith, Wilson could do damage.

London might not have the buzz that the combine speedsters garnered last week, but he’s a big ball-winner — and that is exactly what Philadelphia needs opposite DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles have needs at every level on defense, and thankfully, they’ve got three first-round picks with which they can address all of them. After getting a bargain in Ojabo, the Eagles get great value again here with McDuffie, one of the most pro-ready prospects in a loaded corner class.

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College — Blogging The Boys (David Howman)

Zion Johnson may have solidified himself as the top interior lineman this week after he led all offensive linemen in bench press reps and finished near the top in the vertical and broad jumps as well as the 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. It’s all backed up by his film, which shows a very strong and agile road-grader, exactly the type of player the Eagles are losing with the retirement of Brandon Brooks.

PICK 19

In two full seasons (2019, 2021) for the Boilermakers, he compiled 13 sacks, 32 QB hits and 64 hurries. And with DE Derek Barnett headed for the open market, and Brandon Graham, who’s about to turn 34, trying to come back from a blown Achilles, Philadelphia clearly needs reinforcements off the edge.

Let’s get some pass rush going in Philadelphia! Ojabo may be raw as a run defender, but his instincts and upside as a pass rusher are undeniable.

Having addressed the defensive side of the football with their first two picks, the Eagles turn to the offense. Head coach Nick Sirianni joked at the Combine that a keg was on its way to center Jason Kelce — courtesy of Lower Merion Beverage — to help him make his mind up about returning next season. But with that up in the air, adding Tyler Linderbaum might be a smart move. Linderbaum is a perfect fit for the Eagles, given what he shows as a blocker in zone designs, and is plug-and-play should Kelce retire.

Now here’s a pick that will get Hurts excited. High-end defensive players are one thing, but finding a standout center in the mold of the long-time starter at the same position? That’s an easy way to keep things humming up front. Yes, the Eagles drafted Landon Dickerson out of Alabama in round two last year, but are you going to tell me that you couldn’t easily keep Dickerson at guard and be ready for a transition from Kelce with a similarly styled player?

Linderbaum is one of the best center prospects we’ve seen, and the Eagles are likely going to need to replace Jason Kelce this offseason.

Nothing like a big, physical cornerback to round out the Eagles first round picks. Kaiir Elam is a very good fit on the outside of the Eagles defense.

There’s a good chance I’m higher on Elam than everybody else, but I’ll pound the table for him. He has a knack for the football and the kind of playmaking ability that can change a game. There aren’t a lot of those guys available on the defensive side of the ball.

Three first-round picks can put a lot of pressure on a franchise. The last time a team had that much capital on Day 1, it didn’t go very well (sorry, Dolphins fans). But there are also plenty of opportunities that come with this situation. For the Eagles, it’s a chance to infuse the roster with blue-chip talent en masse. If they can take advantage, it could be key in reclaiming the NFC East. With their third first-round pick in this 7-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft, the Eagles select Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. We don’t have testing numbers for Dean yet, but we don’t need them. On tape, he pops as an explosive, high-motor leader on the Bulldogs’ defense. There have been concerns about his size, but Dean measured in at 229 pounds with his 5’11 1/4″ frame, confirming that he’s dense enough to compete in close quarters. On top of that, he’s an incredibly smart player who can command the Eagles’ defense.

The Eagles also need to reinforce their defense as part of their three first-rounders and should they go offensive line in Green a pick before, Dean would be more of an immediate-impact choice than going for depth at either end or tackle. Dean was the active playmaking leader of the Bulldogs’ national championship defense and can fit anywhere alongside T.J. Edwards, most likely upgrading from Genard Avery on the strong side.

The perception was that his combine wasn’t overly impressive, but Lloyd checks the “football player” box and would instantly be the best linebacker on an aging defense.

The Eagles have used first-rounders on wide receivers the last two years, but they’ll only have four wideouts under contract after the season, and that includes J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Williams tore his ACL in the national title game but he’s still one of the best players in this draft class and should be ready to contribute next October.

A month ago, few people knew who Boye Mafe was. Then he stole the show at the Senior Bowl before finishing in the top four among edge prospects in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump this week. Mafe is still a raw prospect, but one who seems to be rapidly ascending. Those are the types of prospects Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has hit home runs on in the past.

Remember when I said the Eagles would consider a double dip at pass rusher with the 16th pick if Walker were still available? Well here he is, languishing at No. 19 and just waiting for some team to stop his slide. With one impressive haul, Philadelphia walks away from Day 1 with two of the draft’s top-five edge defenders and its best linebacker. Walker boosted his profile at the Combine to the point where it’s probably stupid I left him on the draft board this long (honestly, slot him in at 12 or 15 if you think he’s more valuable than Ojabo or Johnson, any of these places make sense for him). This is a 272-pound man who runs a 4.51-second 40-yard dash. In terms of raw talent, he’s one of the best players in this year’s prospect pool. But he’s also going to have to refine his technique at the next level. He only had six sacks last season for UGA, which is partially thanks to the talent level around him but also speaks to his lack of can’t-miss moves when it comes to shedding linemen. At the very least he’s a run-crusher with tremendous potential when it comes to chasing quarterbacks. That’s pretty solid for the 19th selection

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU — PFF (Brad Spielberger)

A rare football talent, Stingley has dropped a bit in recent mocks as he recovers from foot surgery that will keep him from training at full speed until his pro day on April 6th. Stingley earned an elite 91.7 grade as a true freshman at LSU and even pushed to play wide receiver in subsequent seasons. While he never quite lived up to his debut college campaign, he has the potential to be an impact player from Week 1.

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State — DraftTek

Who lines up at WR across from DeVonta Smith in 2022? Of the question the Eagles need to answer this offseason, that one may be the most important. Philadelphia boasts an extremely young WR room with 26-year-old Greg Ward having served as the elder statesman of the position in 2021. That could lead the Eagles to try to pluck their WR2 from a deep free-agent class, but the franchise tag and re-signings will thin that group before Philly can even get an offer on the table. Supplementing a mid-range veteran WR with another talented rookie could be ideal as the Eagles look to maximize QB Jalen Hurts potential after an up and down 2021 that nevertheless ended with a playoff berth. Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson’s speed and agility could see him shine in a role that manufactures touches for him on sweeps and screens early in his career as he polishes his route running and expands his route tree. Wilson will force defense’s to pay attention him and open up the Philly pass game.

The Eagles have their franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, and an explosive playmaker in DeVonta Smith, but now the passing game needs a big, physical presence at wide receiver. London’s massive frame and contested-catch ability would be make the perfect pairing with Smith’s skill set, and give Hurts a dominant red-zone target.

I still think the Eagles will stick with Jalen Hurts at quarterback — Pittsburgh, next on the board, is undoubtedly holding its breath here — so let’s instead address another potential issue. The only team to take a first-round receiver in three straight drafts was the Lions in 2003-05, but the Eagles could join them. They were 30th in passing yardage last season when targeting wide receivers. Jalen Reagor hasn’t panned out, and while DeVonta Smith looks like a dynamic pro, Hurts could certainly use another target. Olave is a silky smooth runner with 4.39 speed and great acceleration — and he scored at least once in nine of 11 games last season. He’d be a reliable downfield target to complement Smith.

SUMMARY

PICK 15

DE George Karlaftis - 3

CB Trent McDuffie - 3

DE Jermaine Johnson - 2

LB Nakobe Dean - 2

DE David Ojabo - 1

DE Boye Mafe - 1

DT Jordan Davis - 1

DT Devonte Wyatt - 1

CB Derek Stingley Jr. - 1

WR Drake London - 1

WR Chris Olave - 1

C Tyler Linderbaum - 1

PICK 16

WR Treylon Burks - 3

LB Devin Lloyd - 3

DE David Ojabo - 2

DE George Karlaftis - 2

CB Derek Stingley Jr. - 2

C Tyler Linderbaum - 1

WR Garrett Wilson - 1

WR Drake London - 1

CB Trent McDuffie - 1

OG Zion Johnson - 1

PICK 19

DE David Ojabo - 3

C Tyler Linderbaum - 3

CB Kaiir Elam - 2

LB Nakobe Dean - 2

LB Devin Lloyd - 1

WR Jameson Williams - 1

DE Boye Mafe - 1

DE Travon Walker - 1

CB Derek Stingley Jr. - 1

WR Garrett Wilson - 1

WR Drake London - 1

WR Chris Olave - 1

OVERALL

DE David Ojabo - 6

DE George Karlaftis - 5

C Tyler Linderbaum - 5

CB Trent McDuffie - 4

LB Devin Lloyd - 4

LB Nakobe Dean - 4

CB Derek Stingley Jr. - 4

WR Treylon Burks - 3

WR Drake London - 3

DE Jermaine Johnson - 2

DE Boye Mafe - 2

CB Kaiir Elam - 2

WR Chris Olave - 2

WR Garrett Wilson - 2

WR Jameson Williams - 1

DE Travon Walker - 1

DT Jordan Davis - 1

DT Devonte Wyatt - 1

OG Zion Johnson - 1

DE - 16

WR - 11

CB - 10

LB - 8

C - 5

DT - 2

OG - 1

Offense - 17

Defense - 36

