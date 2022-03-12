Eagles News: Conflicting reports on Philadelphia’s interest in Deshaun Watson

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Source: Carolina Panthers to make ‘aggressive’ offer for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson - ESPN

That increased interest from many teams in addition to Carolina. Seattle, which earlier in the week traded Russell Wilson to Denver, also is expected to make a strong run at Watson, according to a source. New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Cleveland also reportedly are interested.

NFL rumors: Eagles’ interest in Texans’ Deshaun Watson has ‘cooled,’ insider says - NJ.com

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is about to be the most sought-after quarterback in the league after a Houston-based grand jury decided not to bring criminal charges stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct. However, according to one NFL insider, the Eagles are not expected to be charging after Watson. According to ESPN reporter Kimberley Martin, the Eagles’ interest in Watson has “cooled” after showing early interest. Martin added that the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, and Pittsburgh Steelers were closely monitoring Friday’s grand jury results.

Report: Eagles interested in Chandler Jones - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles are among several teams interested in signing free agent edge rusher Chandler Jones, according to a report from Jordan Schultz. Schultz claims he was told Jones will command at least $15 million - $18 million annually and “he wants to play for a contender.” Other teams said to be interested in Jones include — but are not necessarily limited to — the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, and Seattle Seahawks. The source in a report like this is typically the player’s agent. Their side has much to gain from the perception that there’s a strong market for the player’s services. This isn’t to suggest that the Eagles aren’t interested in Jones but it’s fair to wonder about the extent of that interest and if they’re being used to help Jones’ leverage. There is some sense to the Eagles being interested in Jones.

Above the Nest with Raichele #44: Discussing the Carson Wentz’ trade with Ethan Cadeaux + A wild crazy week - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette is joined by NBC Sports Washington writer Ethan Cadeaux to discuss the Carson Wentz trade to Washington. Raichele also breaks down the wild NFL week and how it impacted the Birds.

Eagles mailbag: NFC East quarterback draft, and which positions are strong in Round 2? - PhillyVoice

Question from Hinkie: Am I wrong in thinking even if you added an elite QB to this roster, the Eagles are probably still far from winning a ring? Anything can happen, and they have nice pieces, but there are a lot of holes on this roster. I know they made the playoffs last year but that felt more by fortune (beating bad teams) and overperforming then actually being... well, good. [...] A: If you add an elite quarterback to this roster, they’re Super Bowl contenders instantaneously, in my opinion, in a weak conference. Is it a perfect roster? Of course not. Far from it. But name any team in the NFL that has an elite quarterback, and you can pick apart all kinds of holes in their rosters as well. The elite quarterback equips you to beat some of the good teams you couldn’t beat a year ago.

Forecasting free agency for the Eagles: Likely targets, personal favorites and under-the-radar options - The Athletic

Wulf: JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Eagles were reportedly interested in Smith-Schuster last offseason to some degree before he settled for a one-year, $8 million deal to return to the Steelers. He then caught 15 passes for 129 yards in five games in an injury-riddled season. So it’s hard to imagine he’ll make much more this time around. But while his 1,426-yard season in 2018 feels like a long time ago, Smith-Schuster is still just 25 and would give the Eagles a sure-handed option in the middle of the field.

Eagles mailbag: Some big free agent names worth signing - NBCSP

There are absolutely some big names who will hit the market that the Eagles should be willing to spend money on. Of course, free agency is a time when players get overpaid so not everyone is worth it. If I had to look at positions to spend on, the top one for the Eagles ought to be safety. Not only is that a desperate need with Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris set to become free agents, but this is a pretty deep group that will hit the open market in a couple days. Maybe the Eagles can’t afford someone like Marcus Williams from the Saints, but even if they can’t, there are other options. My top pick would be Justin Reid from the Texans. Reid got off to a great start in his career but has taken a step back since then. But he’s still just 25 and they could get him for around $6-8 million per season. If not him, then there are other relatively young players like Jordan Whitehead and Jayron Kearse who will be available. Also, keep an eye on Marcus Maye, who is coming off an injury but has played at high level before and has played under DBs coach Dennard Wilson. Plenty of options. It kind of feels like back in 2014 when the Eagles had their choice of a few guys and nailed it with Malcolm Jenkins.

The Cost of Trading For Deshaun Watson - Over The Cap

For a team to acquire Watson this year they would need to have $35 million to acquire the contract. Right now the only teams who would be capable of doing that are the Colts, Seahawks, Jets, Dolphins, and Jaguars. Plenty of teams can get there including the Lions, Steelers, Raiders, Bucs, Eagles, and possibly the Panthers. A team can restructure Watson’s contract for cap relief after the fact but would need the room, unless Houston picked up some of the cost, to execute the trade.

Cowboys free agent rumor 2022: Team has contacted Bobby Wagner, potential reunion with Dan Quinn awaits - Blogging The Boys

There wouldn’t happen to be a veteran linebacker who Dan Quinn knows well that has played at a high level for a long time that has suddenly come available, would there? Of course there is, and his name is Bobby Wagner. According to ESPN, the Cowboys have made contact with him about reuniting him with the defensive coordinator that helped him win the only Super Bowl that he has so far. It goes without saying that landing Wagner would dramatically shore up the Cowboys’ linebacker spot and allow for more mobility for Micah Parsons. What’s more is Wagner would bring with him the experience of being on a championship team and doing things the right way, something that could go a long way in the locker room of this young Dallas Cowboys unit, particularly on the defensive side of the ball as they continue to grow together.

Big Blue View mailbag: Mitchell Trubisky, more free agency and draft questions - Big Blue View

I’m certain the Giants and Trubisky have mutual interest. That makes too much sense not to be true. At $10 million a year, though? Who knows where that number came from. Most likely, from an agent who floated it to bump up Trubisky’s value and who is enjoying a chuckle as he sees the entire NFL world go nuts over his handiwork. The Giants don’t have $10 million a year to give Trubisky right now. If they did, I certainly can’t see them spending it to create a quarterback mess that would bog down everything they try to do in the first year of the Schoen-Brian Daboll regime, rather than filling out the roster. Maybe Trubisky winds up with the Giants, but I will be floored if it is at anywhere near that price. If he gets that kind of money it’s probably going to have to come from Pittsburgh, Carolina or another quarterback-desperate team.

Is JD McKissic really gone because Mike Garafolo said a lot of teams are interested in him? - Hogs Haven

His two seasons in Washington were so impressive that, with free agency starting on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said on Good Morning Football this week that McKissic will be in demand in free agency, and may be able to “get a bag”, with Garafolo suggesting that #41 could end up with $5m or $6m per season on his next contract. A lot of people have jumped on Garafolo’s words, or more accurately, on a somewhat random tweet from someone else that cited the Mike Garafolo report, and who then suggested that McKissic may not return to the Commanders because of the price tag. It seems to have become almost immediately accepted that McKissic will get paid big dollars by another NFL team and won’t be in the burgundy & gold this season.

Eagles, Carli Lloyd package sports bras for local youth - PE.com

Lincoln Financial Field was the stage for an event that involved volunteers from the front office to package $100,000 worth of sports bras to be donated to the local nonprofit, Leveling the Playing Field. “I think when we typically think about sports equipment, and you think football, we’re thinking about shoulder pads, helmets, knee pads, and girdles,” said Dan Levy, Youth Football and Community Relations Manager for the Eagles. “We don’t think about what a girl may need. Through our research and creating the first Girls Flag Football League, we noticed that that was a big miss, that girls need this equipment to play sports, so we wanted to remove any barriers for them.” USWNT legend and longtime Eagles fan Carli Lloyd lent a helping hand to prepare these sports bras for delivery.

The best NFL free agents at every defensive position group, ranked - SB Nation

NFL Free Agency will open on March 16, making it the perfect time to dive into the prospects hitting the market. The biggest names can begin negotiating with teams 48 hrs before the start of free agency in the “legal tampering period,” which means we could see players start to lock up deals as early as this weekend. The defensive side of the ball is exceptionally deep this year, particularly for pass rushers and cornerbacks. There is a wide array of veterans who can get after the quarterback, and stop the ball in the air — two premiums in the NFL. It’s great time to need veteran leadership if you’re a contending team, because a these players could be the missing pieces to get a team over the top, and are at a time in their career where they want a ring.

NFL Reacts #31: Khalil Mack trade, fantasy impact of Wilson and Wentz deals, and top 5 free agents fits - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Stephen Serda, Kate Magdziuk, and Justis Mosqueda start things off by discussing the impact of the Chargers trade for Khalil Mack. If Los Angeles can make some other small moves in free agency or the NFL Draft they are ready to truly compete in the AFC. The Broncos’ offensive weapons got a big fantasy boost this week when they added Russell Wilson, but you can’t say the same about the Washington weapons after adding Carson Wentz. Also, we discuss our top 5 free agent fits that we’d like to see ahead of Monday’s legal tampering period.

