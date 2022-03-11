NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles build up their defense

Welcome back to the Mock Simulation Series! In this weekly column, I use the awesome draft simulator over at The Draft Network every week to play out different draft scenarios for the Eagles. Philadelphia has plenty of picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so there are many avenues for roster improvement that we will explore leading up to late April.

Pick 15: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

Jordan Davis’ Combine performance should put to bed that he is just a two down lineman. Davis is a rare prospect with elite physical gifts. His ability to dominate from various interior spots make him ideal for Jonathan Gannon’s hybrid defense.

Pick 16: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

Getting Karlaftis this “late” is a testament to the strength of this defensive line class. Karlaftis has an incredibly high ceiling at a position where the Eagles need a playmaker.

Pick 19: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Nothing like a big, physical cornerback to round out the Eagles first round picks. Kaiir Elam is a very good fit on the outside of the Eagles defense.

Pick 51: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Kenneth Walker III is the clear cut top running back in this class. Not only is he a bruising, tackle breaking back, but he has extremely impressive movement skills for a runner his size. Walker is a great fit in the Eagles backfield with Miles Sanders, Jalen Hurts and Kenneth Gainwell. Walker has lead back upside.

Pick 83: Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

The Eagles still need to juice up their passing game and Calvin Austin III would be an amazing pick this late in the draft. The Memphis burner would be a great fit as a perimeter threat in the Eagles offense. This could give the Eagles more flexibility to move DeVonta Smith around and make the passing offense much harder to defend.

Pick 122: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Brandon Smith makes a ton of sense as a mid round linebacker option. Smith is athletic and proven at the position. Eagles fans are going to want a difference making linebacker out of this draft, and Smith can do that at a great value.

Pick 153: Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska

Beefing up the offensive line depth is still a priority in this draft, even if it might be lower than getting offensive and defensive playmakers. Cam Jurgens is a physically gifted lineman who can play guard or center, giving the Eagles flexibility.

Pick 161: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Every fan base wants their team to get Justyn Ross in the mid rounds. I am included in that.

Pick 165: Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

Cole Turner feels like a great value this late. Turner’s size and ball skills could make him a passing game asset. This tight end class does not have any top tier players, but a ton of really solid mid round prospects. This will push Turner late into the draft where he will be a steal.

Pick 192: Leon O’Neal, S, Texas A&M

The Eagles are expected to spend big at safety in free agency, but drafting more depth at the position makes sense either way. Leon O’Neal has great size and experience all over the Texas A&M defense. He is the type of flexible defender that makes a good fit in the Eagles defense.

Pick 204: Thomas Booker, IDL, Stanford

Thomas Booker has physical tools to be a solid NFL lineman. He is big, long, and strong. As the Eagles retool their defense, Booker would be quality depth on their defensive line.

