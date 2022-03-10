Jason Kelce announces he’ll be back for the Eagles in 2022

He’s coming back!

Eagles veteran All-Pro center, Jason Kelce, has announced that he’s not ready to retire just yet and will be returning for the 2022 season — and, of course, he did it in the most perfect way.

Kelce was a guest host on 94WIP Tuesday and took a lot of questions about his future with the team. It’s no secret that the center takes things year-by-year, and was evaluating how he felt and whether he wanted to retire following the 2021 season. Ever the professional, Kelce assured people for months that he would make his decision in a timely manner so the team wasn’t in a bad situation heading into the offseason.

Last week at the NFL Combine, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that the keg of beer he ordered as a bit of a “please come back”-offering had been delivered to Kelce, and that, while no decision had been made yet, they were hopeful the 11-year veteran would choose to play another season. Now we know that Kelce did get the beer, and will be back in Philly for at least one more year.

Kelce’s news provides a clearer look at the team’s offensive line depth heading into free agency and the NFL Draft. Most of the lineman have spent time at multiple positions the past couple years, but they’ve got a really solid core with Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo, and Jack Driscoll. Nate Herbig made big strides in 2021 and is a restricted free agent this season, and they’ve also got Andre Dillard, Sua Opeta, and Brett Toth.

With Brandon Brooks retiring earlier this offseason, getting Kelce and his leadership back is huge for the OL room, and for the locker room as a whole. Plus, as one of the most legendary players to ever wear midnight green, it’s really a treat for fans anytime we get to watch him on the field.