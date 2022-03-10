Eagles News: JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marcus Maye mentioned as free agents fits

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Perfect free-agent matches for all 32 NFL teams, why they fit: One player each team must sign, including Allen Robinson to the Browns - ESPN+

Philadelphia Eagles: S Marcus Maye. Maye is one of several free agents entering free agency off a significant, season-ending injury. Add that Maye wasn’t playing all that well before his injury and it’s reasonable to expect a suppressed market. PFF currently projects Maye to sign a one-year, $6 million contract this offseason. That could present an opportunity for a team like Philadelphia in need of safety help. Maye is a versatile free safety who has graded out well in zone coverage throughout his career, particularly in 2020 when he earned an 85.8 PFF coverage grade. Philadelphia’s 2021 starters — Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod — are both free agents.

NFL free agency 2022: Top players available, best fits, deal predictions, teams to watch, quarterbacks who could sign big contracts, more - ESPN

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR with the Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles need a slot target to compliment the vertical speed in the wide receiver room. Smith-Schuster has the physical traits, plus the catch-and-run ability, to fill that role in Nick Sirianni’s offense.

Carson Wentz is coming back to the NFC East! - BGN

Everyone knew that Washington was very desperate for quarterback help. They weren’t shy to admit as much publicly. But trading for Wentz is a whole new level of desperation. He offers more upside than Taylor Heinicke from a physical talent standpoint, to be sure. But is he even definitely better than him at this point? And by a significant margin? You really weren’t deterred by the Colts being so willing to give up on him just one year after they traded a first-round pick (No. 16 overall) and a third-round pick to get him? You aren’t concerned that Frank Reich, who was Wentz’s biggest remaining backer in the NFL, no longer wanted to work with him? Amazing. Washington gets so, SO much wrong both on and off the field. This is just another big, embarrassing mistake for them.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.48: EMERGENCY WENTZ TRADE EPISODE! - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa share their reaction to the Colts trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. What were the Commanders’ thinking?! Was this the best option? Who’s the biggest loser from this trade?

NFL free agency predictions: Where will Tyrann Mathieu land? What about J.C. Jackson? Finding three fits for each team - The Athletic

Philadelphia Eagles: S Justin Reid, WR Zach Pascal, LB Anthony Barr. The Eagles could lose safeties Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris in free agency. Reid, 25, has started 53 games in four seasons and would offer a likely upgrade. Pascal had a down 2021 but was productive the previous two seasons, and Nick Sirianni knows him well from their time together with the Colts. Barr is 30 and has played in just 13 games over the past two seasons. Signing him to a low-cost, one-year deal and then trying to find a better option in the draft could make sense at linebacker.

Figuring out likelihood Eagles’ free agents return in 2022 - NBCSP

Steven Nelson. Roob: Steve Nelson is likely gone for the opposite reason of Harris. He did play well this past season and at 29 is young enough that he should be in line for a decent payday in free agency. With Darius Slay under contract and the Eagles likely to draft a corner, they won’t have the money or the need to get into a bidding war for Nelson. 12% Dave: Nelson didn’t become a free agent until later last offseason so he had to settle with the one-year deal the Eagles gave him. And he was a very solid CB2, a very important position for the Birds, in 2021. If for some reason, Nelson can’t find the lucrative deal he’s hoping for this offseason, then the Eagles should be ready as his safety net. 22%

Washington Commanders trade for Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz - Hogs Haven

This was one of the worst outcomes for the Commanders during the 2022 QB search. They swung big on Russell Wilson, but he didn’t want to come here. Jimmy Garoppolo just had shoulder surgery, but is still expected to have interest and they didn’t want to wait to secure their QB. The free agency market was led by Mitch Trubisky who is expected to get paid more than he probably deserves, and Jameis Winston who looked better last season, but is coming back from an ACL injury.

Report: Colts’ Issues with Ex-QB Carson Wentz Went Beyond Just His Play on the Field - Stampede Blue

According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, the Indianapolis Colts’ issues with former starting quarterback Carson Wentz went beyond just his play on the football field—as there was a lack of leadership from the team’s most important position, going as far back as last year’s training camp: “As for the Colts, the issues with Wentz stretched back to before the season began, one source said, and over the course of the year, some grew frustrated at what they deemed a lack of leadership, a resistance to hard coaching and a reckless style of play, which had a role in several close losses this year,” Keefer writes. [BLG Note: Wow. You don’t say????]

If Amari Cooper is cut, 2022 will answer the question of correlation or causation with Dak Prescott - Blogging The Boys

Think back to week seven in 2018. After one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in history with a touchdown to interception ratio of 23:4, Prescott now looked vulnerable. The quarterback out of Mississippi State won 12 out of his 23 games from 2017 to week seven in 2018 and it didn’t look particularly encouraging. And in that year, the Dallas Cowboys finished week seven at 3-7. It seemed like they were going to miss out on the playoffs for the second straight year. Then, just one day after the Cowboys lost to Washington 20-17, it was announced that Amari Cooper was coming to Dallas for a first-round pick. Since then, things have improved for Dallas and specifically Dak Prescott. But with Cooper potentially gone next season, the question of whether Dak improved because of Cooper or if Cooper was traded during the middle of Prescott’s development will be answered.

Mitchell Trubisky: Giants coach Brian Daboll “a great leader of men” - Big Blue View

There is, of course, a ton of smoke around Trubisky, 27, and the Giants with free agency approaching and the Giants needing a better backup than Mike Glennon. Trubisky spent last season as the backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, where Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen were employed.

NFL University #31: Russell Wilson trade, Rodgers returning to Green Bay, and Washington trades for Wentz - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda dive into the whirlwind of NFL news over the last 24 hours. The Broncos decidedly won the trade for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and it sets them up to succeed for the foreseeable future. Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers but we aren’t sure they’ll be able to keep wide receiver Davante Adams on the franchise tag. We have some free agents that are the most likely to be overpaid, and Washington makes a big trade for Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

