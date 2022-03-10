Eagles All-22 Film Review: Is there any hope for Jalen Reagor?

Well, this will be an interesting one.

Jalen Reagor will always be remembered for being the player that Howie Roseman selected over Justin Jefferson. Which is not fair but, hey, that’s life. Personally, I wanted Tee Higgins over both, so I guess I got that one right but also horribly wrong because I missed on Jefferson being the elite talent that he is. Full disclosure, I had Reagor as an early 2nd round pick, but I was not annoyed when the Eagles picked him. There’s no point lying about it, I thought he would fit the offense well despite some concerns I had about him.

I didn’t want to do an article on him, but someone requested it in the comments last week and a lot of people said they would like this on Twitter too. So here we are! After doing this, I am quite glad I did it and I feel slightly different about Reagor after going back and studying him. So, don’t just jump to the comments and tell me he is bad, have a read first and then comment what you think!

This is not just a hit piece. I am not here just to say Reagor has been not very good. Everyone knows this and this is boring. I am going to look at his strengths, weaknesses, how he is used by this staff and whether there is any chance that he can turn it around with the Eagles or with another team.

Stats/Scheme Notes

- 905 (!) snaps this year. 182 from the slot, 608 out wide.

- Total PFF grade of 55.1, ranks 91st out of 94 WRs with 20% snaps.

- Final stats for the season, 17 games, 33 receptions, 299 yards, 2 TDs.

- 2/10 on 20+ throws, 45 yards.

- 6/14 on 10-19 throws, 83 yards, 1 TD.

- 13/20 on 0-9 throws, 94 yards.

- 13/13 behind LOS, 79 yards, 1 TD

More advanced… minimum 20% snaps.

- 0.62 yards per route run, ranking 94 out of 94 eligible WRs. For context, the 93rd was 0.78.

- 4 drops, 10% drop rate.

- 2/11 contested catches, 18.2% rate, ranking 93 out of 94 WRs.

- 59% of targets caught, ranking 77 out of 94 WRs.

- 4.6 YAC per reception, ranking 32 out of 94.

Strengths

+ Although he does not have elite speed, he can stretch the field (especially when not pressed at the line of scrimmage)

This is the worst play by Hurts imo. Its just bad. Reagor is put in motion, its a 2WR route concept with a checkdown so not much to read. He is WIDE open. Just throw it! You just cannot take this long to process. This should have been a big TD and its a great play call. pic.twitter.com/tUbQjaljb9 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 18, 2021

+ He has shown the ability to run some really good deep routes such as posts, corners and deep outs.

Sound on for full analysis

Eagles passing game All22 thread. Sound on... check @EaglesBrawl for even more analysis. Let's start with the negatives because this was not a good game for Hurts.



▪️ Good route by Reagor

▪️ Not a great throw pic.twitter.com/WwLm378lXw — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 29, 2020

Sound on for full analysis

We all remember this... the deep one to Reagor



▪️ Is it arm strength or late to the throw?

▪️ This is the kind of throw I really want to see Hurts make the next 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/lIbbidYQJy — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 22, 2020

+ He wins in the intermediate area of the field. This is his biggest strength in my opinion.

Slot right

Eagles All22 offense thread vs. Giants. Eagles were desperate all game to hit this deep over route v man cov (this was open but pressure forced Hurts to move on) but this is a beauty of a play from Hurts & Watkins. Excellent ball and hell of a catch + route awareness to come back pic.twitter.com/1isUmbHAMu — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 30, 2021

This is why I love watching film. Eagles have run 3 level stretch concepts about 3/4 times and it hasn't worked. Little adjustment by Sirianni - fake the screen to open up the intermediate route. Hurts just about has enough arm strength to get the ball there on time! pic.twitter.com/uhavbEn2id — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 28, 2021

Sound on for full detail...

Eagles passing game All22 thread. Sound on... check @EaglesBrawl for even more analysis. Let's start with the negatives because this was not a good game for Hurts.



▪️ Good route by Reagor

▪️ Not a great throw pic.twitter.com/WwLm378lXw — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 29, 2020

Jalen Reagor isn’t messing around in Year 2

pic.twitter.com/xwKVZN6edQ — PFF (@PFF) August 13, 2021

+ Every so often you can see the ability with the ball in his hands. Has good speed and balance in the open field.

Hey, look at the Eagles starting to sequence some plays together?! The very next play, Eagles decide to hand it to Reagor and he picks up a nice gain. Look how slow the left DE is to react after seeing the previous two plays include the WR in motion used as a decoy only. pic.twitter.com/VdGAVQjgVD — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 2, 2021

Weaknesses

- Is really poor at coming back to the ball on comeback routes.

So this is a pretty bad throw by Hurts but... have you seen anyone so surprised by a ball being thrown to him than Jalen Reagor?! Come on, what we are doing here! At least come back to the ball and make an effort. pic.twitter.com/EUEK7FcwTL — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 18, 2021

I would never throw to Reagor on 4th down on a comeback as he rarely ever comes back to the ball... But Hurts need to just be a beat faster. Gotta throw this ball with more anticipation because Reagor is open if this ball is there just a second earlier. pic.twitter.com/5c6jiqNjM8 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 18, 2022

- Has way too many nothing routes where he knows he isn’t the first option on the play and just doesn’t show anything.

(far right)

Hurts has to see the field better. You know its 2 high instantly so the comeback to Smith is going to be a tough throw with a CB there. Should look to the middle of the field where Ertz and Sanders are both wide open rather than forcing it to the first read. pic.twitter.com/9IXNKIomZQ — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 18, 2021

Far left

Another bad example of Hurts in the redzone struggling to throw thr ball. This throw is predetermined to go to Smith based on man coverage. When there isn't man, rather than eliminate Smith from the progression, he just forces it to him even though he is doubled covered. pic.twitter.com/kRGbUQ8rfo — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 23, 2021

- He often looks so slow coming out his break and off the line of scrimmage. Takes him too long to get up to speed. He can’t put the brakes on and comeback to the ball without slowing down before he gets to the cornerback, which gives away that he is running a comeback.

Bottom left

Eagles All22 offense thread v Saints. First big 3rd down completion is a dime to Goedert on an out. Love the acceleration out the break from Goedert and perfect ball placement from Hurts. Great read and throw. Check the Saints rush out too... clearly focused on containing Hurts pic.twitter.com/vxMCoe62fB — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2021

2 WR route concept, Reagor just looks so unnatural running routes to me. He was primary read here. Can we try Watkins on these in the future? pic.twitter.com/b90AwhdgX3 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 12, 2021

Comparing and contrasting Jalen Reagor (top) and DeVonta Smith (bottom) on their respective Stop routes pic.twitter.com/X1vZ1lswiL — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 22, 2021

- He cannot get off contact at all. Press ruins him. Has some really poor reps against press coverage. He lacks physicality in all aspects of his game.

Bottom left

It is really good to see the Eagles running Flood 2 weeks in a row consistently and Hurts looks really comfortable running this play. Last week it was Goedert as the intermediate route but here they use Watkins from across the formation. Pass protection is perfect here too. pic.twitter.com/r5Dbed080y — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 2, 2021

Slants with a RB vs. a CB are always a risky proposition (unless your name is Nyheim Hines) + Reagor getting hemmed up vs. press up top. pic.twitter.com/rw1gWjmATT — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 11, 2020

- Has way too many plays where he clearly does not give it his all when he needs to stretch the field on a concept such as Flood. He needs to get downfield quickly to open up the intermediate route and he frequently doesn’t do it.

Lack of receivers open & spacing seemed off to me early on. 3 level stretch here but WRs are so closely aligned neither of them are free despite a good post-snap look. Reagor (I think) runs a poor route and is too slow to stretch the field . Hurts should get rid of ball. pic.twitter.com/fe4RRQ3Uwg — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 28, 2021

I HATE talking about effort but… tell me I’m wrong?

I'm serious. Look at the effort on this deep route on a 3 level stretch. Your job is to clear the deep defender out and open up space to Goedert. SPRINT THE WHOLE ROUTE. DON'T STOP. It's clear he has no care when he's not getting the ball. This is infuriating. https://t.co/iwOSr4buFO pic.twitter.com/ebm6iaiDJ9 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 16, 2022

- Too often looks confused or not interested in blocking.

- Drops way too many balls. Does not have very good hands and doesn’t show the ability to win in contested situations

On the other hand... is this Hurts best throw of his career?! Fading back vs the blitz, launches it 45 yards and drops it into a bucket. Sadly, the bucket was owned by Reagor so it was not caught. pic.twitter.com/XOZjMUJGc0 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 30, 2021

I don't blame DeVonta Smith for being pissed. Even with Reagor's drop, good lord he was open. pic.twitter.com/XVF68xcXJP — Johnny Kinsley (2021-22 Deep Ball Project Out Now) (@Brickwallblitz) November 30, 2021

Overall

Jalen Reagor is clearly a player who has talent but has too many clear weaknesses to have developed into a starting calibre player. He struggles with the physicality with the game hugely and this is highlighted in his inability to win contested catches, block effectively and get off contact at the line of scrimmage. I think this is his biggest issue. He showed his rookie season that he can be a deep threat has the ability to run some decent deep routes. He has also flashed the ability to break tackles when receiving the ball in space and pick up yards after the catch.

Something I hate talking about is effort. I think most professionals give it their all and work incredibly hard off the field in areas that we simply cannot see. However, I find it hard to look at Reagor’s film at both college and in the NFL and not conclude that he takes plays off where he is not the main option and does not give it his all on every single play. Whether this is due to fatigue or playing too much or other external factors, I cannot comment. I can only speculate. I do think that unless he sorts out this issue, he will struggle to make a career for himself in this league.

The Future

I do not see a clear sign to any sort of success with the Eagles. The relationship seems troubled based on his lack of effort, and I expect the Eagles to upgrade the receiver position hugely in the offseason. I think he has had his chance and I don’t see enough talent to warrant a 3rd year starting for the Eagles.

I also think Reagor’s skill set is not helped by Jalen Hurts and the style of offense the Eagles run. I think Reagor should play in the slot more and be used in motion in frequently to avoid contact at the line of scrimmage. The Eagles did not use motion a lot this year and Quez Watkins was favoured in the slot over Reagor. In addition to this, we did not see Reagor targeted in the areas of the field where I think he showed promise in his rookie year due to Hurts not throwing a great deep ball or targeting the middle of the field. We didn’t see a lot of post routes from Reagor. We also didn’t see a lot of targets on screen passes or behind the line of scrimmage to get him going. It seemed like the coaching staff played him because they had to (pressure from above?) but didn’t actually try their best to maximise any skills that he does have.

Do I think there is a slim chance Reagor can become a productive receiver in this league? Yes. But it is very slim. Do I think it will be with the Eagles? No. I think there is an outside chance that with another team and a fresh mindset he can succeed. If you manage to get him in favourable matchups, away from contact and let him run deep more often you might be able to get something out of him.

However, before any team or coaching staff can help Reagor, he needs to help himself. He needs to learn the craft of his position and understand the nuances of what makes good wide receiver great. He also needs to give it his all on every snap and not take plays off. If he can change his mindset and approach the game with a new level of physicality and consistent effort then maybe, just maybe, he will have a chance of doing something for another NFL team. The odds of him ever living up to the cost of a 1st round pick however, are extremely unlikely.