I’m not sure if you’re aware of this or not, but Russell Wilson’s name has come up in speculative trade rumors involving your Philadelphia Eagles.

Yep, it’s a thing, and support for trying to lure Russ to the Birds in a trade with the Seahawks has been growing ever since Jalen Hurts’ lackluster performance against the Bucs in the playoffs two months ago. Not only was Hurts’ performance disturbing, the idea of trading for a future Hall of Famer with plenty of gas still in the tank is intriguing, especially because GM Howie Roseman has more trade capital than anyone else in the NFL right now.

Sure, not everyone’s on board. Jalen Hurts has his believers and, in the end, they may be proven right. But the idea of trading Hurts and a couple first rounders for Wilson has been gaining in popularity, and it feels like momentum really is carrying things in that direction.

But a trade that would bring Wilson to Philadelphia isn’t simply a matter of the two front offices agreeing on compensation. Russ has a full no-trade clause which allows him to have the final decision on what uniform he will wear for the rest of his career.

And based on what he said on NBC’s “Today” show this morning, it doesn’t sound like Philadelphia, or anywhere else on the east coast, is an attractive destination for him.

Russell Wilson asked by @craigmelvin about coming to Washington: “I’m from Richmond, I know what you mean, I got people hitting me up every day, all my friends and all that from the East Coast but Seattle’s the place I’m at right now and I love it.” Video from @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/VmqQdXbHfI — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2022

While Wilson was responding specifically to a question about joining the Commanders, he did also say, “I love the East Coast, but I think the West Coast is better for me right now.”

Folks, I’m sorry to say, the Eagles are on the East Coast.

Last year, Wilson reportedly listed four teams to whom he’d be willing to accept a trade: Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas and New Orleans, although he later denied he had submitted any destinations and affirmed his commitment to the city of Seattle, much like he did this morning.

Wilson is a savvy guy and understands how to play the game. We hear athletes say things all the time and then the opposite happens. And the Eagles could look like a stronger Super Bowl contender as free agency begins, too. Still, it’s not a great sign that Wilson is on the record as saying he doesn’t want to move across the country.

At the end of the day Eagles fans, it’s wisest not to pin your hopes on Russell Wilson wearing midnight green this fall.