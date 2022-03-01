Report: Eagles will face Browns in joint training camp practices this summer

The Philadelphia Eagles will be traveling to Cleveland this summer for joint training camp practices with the Browns, according to a joint report (how fitting) from The Athletic’s Zach Berman and Zac Jackson.

This news means the Browns are one of the Eagles’ three preseason opponents. The entire preseason slate will be confirmed when the NFL officially announces their schedule at some point in April or May.

The Eagles held joint training camp practices with two teams last year: the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. The Eagles viewed those sessions as a substitute for playing starters much in the actual preseason games. It looks like they’ll be taking a similar approach this summer.

It’s currently unclear if fans will be able to attend these practices in Berea, Ohio. The Browns held 12 training camp practices open to the public last year, so it seems like there’s a chance it could happen. But we’ll have to wait and see. At the very least, media members will be in attendance to relay practice observations.

The Browns haven’t been an uncommon preseason opponent for the Eagles in the past. Their relative geographic proximity (70 minute flight) is obviously a factor. It also probably doesn’t hurt that former Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry is now Cleveland’s general manager.