Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: Davante Adams, Chris Godwin lead off ranking - NFL.com

72) Derek Barnett — A good-not-great first-round pick who never improved that much as a pass rusher, Barnett always seems to have a few killer personal foul penalties each year. [BLG Note: Interesting to see no Steve Nelson on this list. Also notably (but understandably) absent: Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod.]

What the Eagles should do at defensive end - BGN

OUTLOOK: Barnett might draw more interest in free agency than one would expect. Edge rusher is a premium position, he only turns 26 in June, and he has the first-round pick pedigree. To be clear, the Eagles should not be the team to pay a guy with just 4.5 sacks in his last 25 games. Not to mention concerns about penalties and his durability. The idea that Barnett is a total bum is too harsh; he’s capable of being a starter. But there’s enough of a sample size to have serious doubt about his ability as a true play-making difference maker on the edge.

Why Kyler Murray’s Contract Is Suddenly an Issue - MAQB

I think new Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown gave the Eagles something to be proud of this week, with what he told his new team’s web site in an interview. Here’s what he said, when asked what he’ll bring from his time in Philly: “Just being progressive. Pushing the needle. The biggest quote I like to use is ‘When everyone knows what we know, what we know is no longer important.’ You always want to be pushing the envelope forward and not be reactive to what’s going on. Whether it’s involving the scheme, whether it’s involving the player usage, whether it’s involving where to find players. That’s a process I put into practice in Philadelphia, football players come from every walk of life. That was shown through finding players in Canada, finding players who played rugby, finding players that came from small schools. It doesn’t matter. If you have the developmental mindset and the developmental physical traits, and you have the aptitude to learn, then it’s our job in terms of personnel and coaching and player development to get you onto the right onboarding process and that maximizes you as you’re going on in your role and eventually on game day.” One way Philly’s done it, as we wrote about last month, has been through revamping and modernizing its medical process. Another is, as Brown said, looking under every rock for players—ex-Australian rugby star Jordan Mailata, now the team’s left tackle, is a great example of that, as is the fact that Philly was the first team to actually assign a scout to college basketball, in the search for the shorter-power-forward body types that might not quite fit the NBA, but are perfect for the NFL.

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Cornerback - PE.com

Trent McDuffie, Washington – McDuffie was a three-year starter for the Huskies in his three seasons on campus and is known for his cat-like reflexes in coverage while also being an impressive tester in the strength and conditioning program. He should pass the athletic testing with flying colors. [...] Kyler Gordon, Washington – Kyler Gordon has been on the radar nationally for the last three years despite only really being an every-game starter for the last two, as the buzz around his athletic profile built in the background. A three-time member of Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freak List” highlighting the top athletes in college football, Gordon (6-feet, 190 pounds) is a tall, long corner with impressive fluidity and recovery speed on film. A long-time special teamer who has played multiple positions in the secondary, look for Gordon to impress on the track in Indianapolis.

Stephen Jones remains non-committal when asked about the status of Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence - Blogging The Boys

Rumors have been swirling so far this offseason that Amari Cooper and/or DeMarcus Lawrence could be Dallas Cowboys cap casualties. Given their importance to the roster, plenty of Cowboys fans are concerned that the team may move on. Stephen was asked about this on Monday and declined to really add much noting that it was too early to address these matters.

Daniel Jeremiah’s Top-50 board (2.0) - Takeaways for the Giants - Big Blue View

Could the Giants be out of luck on the offensive line? We pretty much have to start on the offensive line, and the news might not be great for the Giants. Fans have been adamant that the team has to spend at least one of their two first round picks on an offensive lineman. However, it’s possible that both NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama’s Evan Neal could be off the board by the fifth overall pick. Jeremiah currently ranks Ekwonu as his second-overall prospect, while Neal is fifth on the big board. Given the needs of the teams drafting ahead of the Giants, it’s possible that both tackles could be off the board in the first four picks.

Why the Washington Commanders Should Draft a Quarterback at Pick #11, Part 1 - Hogs Haven

You might have noticed some discussion on Hogs Haven about how Rivera should address the quarterback position. A vocal minority of fans feel that Tyler Heinicke earned the starting job in 2021. However, it is fair to say that the majority of fans are split between signing a veteran starter or drafting the quarterback of the future. Many in the latter camp would pair the rookie with a veteran acquired on a team-friendly contract to serve as a bridge until the young gun is ready to start.

Germany announcement, uniform update highlight busy news day for Buccaneers - Bucs Nation

Beyond the Germany announcement, the Bucs also gave their fan base some bittersweet news regarding the return of their creamsicle throwback uniforms. Originally expected to be available for a comeback in 2022, the “Bucco Bruce”-era uniforms will instead return for a throwback game in 2023. The delay is a result of ongoing supply chain issues that continue to impact the world, the team stated in its announcement. [BLG Note: Might we also see Kelly Green return in 2023?]

Jaguars to play Las Vegas Raiders in preseason Hall of Fame Game - Big Cat Country

The added preseason matchup will give Jacksonville four preseason games with its new staff under head coach Doug Pederson, giving the team an extra opportunity to see how the depth of the roster looks under bright lights. [BLG Note: We’ll get to see Doug with his new team in the very first “game” of the 2022 campaign.]

Making NFL offseason moves for AFC teams: How to improve all 16 and fill needs in free agency and 2022 draft - ESPN+

Fortunately for Pederson, there’s no shortage of options available in free agency. If the Jags want to try to get a wideout like Jeffery, who was coming off an injury-riddled end to his time with the Bears, they might try to make a move for Allen Robinson II on a one-year deal. Mike Williams, who broke out in his fifth season with the Chargers, is expected to hit free agency. For the Smith role, there’s Will Fuller V or Michael Gallup. Adding at least one wide receiver in free agency seems like an obvious move for Jacksonville. Despite trading for Dan Arnold in midseason, the Jags could also stand to add one of the many tight ends available in free agency. Ertz is available after an impressive half-season with the Cardinals, as are around 10 other players who were regular starters for their teams in 2021.

Kyler Murray pushes back on trade rumors, but has contract demands for Cardinals - SB Nation

One of the most surprising and bizarre storylines this offseason is the status of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. It’s a story fraught with rumor, denial, and drama — culminating Monday with a literal wall of text sent from Murray, via his agents to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Monday Football Monday #77: Kyler Murray’s agent’s statement was lame + Colts propose OT rule change - The SB Nation NFL Show

On this jam packed episode, RJ Ochoa is joined by Niners Nation’s Rob “Stats” Guerrera to discuss the statement that Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s agent released, Frank Reich and Chris Ballard deserve more criticism and why the OT rules proposal is dumb.

