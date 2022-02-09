BGN Radio has been nominated for a podcast award

Thanks in no small part to your devout listenership, Bleeding Green Nation’s podcast has been shortlisted for the Sports Podcast Awards!

More specifically, we’ve been nominated in the “Best Team Podcast” category.

Congrats to the SB Nation podcasts shortlisted for the Sports Podcast Awards!



The MMA Hour with @arielhelwani is up for Best Combat Sports Podcast and Best Big Hitter Podcast and @BGN_Radio is up for Best Team Podcast. You can register to vote at https://t.co/GKm9WAaqgT pic.twitter.com/BEEQXlJrsA — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 2, 2022

Call me biased, if you must, but I’d say BGN Radio has a strong case to be a winner.

Longtime listeners will know we’ve been going strong since 2013. No one else was even regularly podcasting about the Eagles at that time.

Through the years, we’ve offered a wide variety of shows featuring talented and entertaining hosts (and also me). In more recent times, we’ve had some major guests on the podcast ... including Brian Dawkins, Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and Fletcher Cox (scroll down for videos). I mean, that’s kinda cool.

So, if you’ve enjoyed BGN’s podcasting at any point, why not help us win?

We currently rank third in the leaderboards for our category, just behind a rugby podcast and a soccer podcast. Help us get ahead of them!

On behalf of BGN’s entire podcast team, we appreciate for your continued support.

How to vote for BGN

Go to www.SportsPodcastAwards.com Click the red “Register” button at the top Once you have an account, click on the “Best Team Podcast” category (or click here) Look for the red “Vote for your favorite” button towards the bottom of the window to cast your vote for BGN!

BRIAN DAWKINS INTERVIEW

JALEN HURTS INTERVIEW

DEVONTA SMITH INTERVIEW

FLETCHER COX INTERVIEW