Eagles News: Two players make ESPN’s list of trade candidates

Under-the-radar NFL trade candidates: 20 players with sneaky trade value to watch, including Christian McCaffrey, Calvin Ridley - ESPN+

Gardner Minshew, QB, Philadelphia Eagles. Signed through: 2022. Minshew has sneaky good value as a bridge starter. He has shown promise at two stops — Jacksonville and Philadelphia — and his $2.5 million salary is cost-effective. He wants to play. Who will give him a chance? Maybe the Colts add a passer to apply pressure to Wentz. ... Andre Dillard, OT, Philadelphia Eagles. Signed through: 2022. Rumors of Dillard’s availability at the deadline were rampant, and with Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson entrenched as the tackles. Dillard is good enough to start somewhere, and the Eagles would be wasting him as a swing tackle. Dillard has two years left on his rookie deal at a combined $3.8 million, so interest should be there. The Panthers need offensive line help.

Jonathan Gannon seemingly staying with Eagles after being ruled out for Texans job - BGN

To Gannon’s credit, he did a pretty good of preventing lesser quarterbacks from going off against the Eagles. Philadelphia allowed just 15.7 points per game to non-playoff teams. But Gannon’s defense was regularly ineffective against the league’s better quarterback. In seven games against playoff teams, the Eagles allowed 34.7 points per game. Take out the meaningless Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys and that number drops down to 32. For perspective, the New York Jets allowed the most points per game in 2021 at 29.4.

Texans Say N-O to JG - Iggles Blitz

In order for the defense to improve, there is a need for a talent upgrade. LB and safety need help. Even with the return of Brandon Graham, the Eagles need pass rushers. CB might need help. That’s a fluid situation. The defense will also improve if the returning players execute the scheme better in Year 2. Zone coverages require players to see the same things and to make the same reads. Gannon wants to show QBs different looks. In order to do that, he needs to know his players will be in the right spots once the ball is snapped. Beyond being in the right spot, Gannon needs his players to be able to make plays in their roles. That just wasn’t happening enough last year. Obviously Gannon and the coaches need to improve as well. They need to study what went right and what went wrong. Were they using personnel correctly? What coverages worked best? How can they improve on third downs? In the red zone? On 2-minute drives? If Gannon does get the Eagles defense to perform better in 2022, he’ll likely be right back in the mix for a head coaching job. The extra year with him will give Sirianni a chance to develop an internal replacement or look around the league to see if there are any outsiders he would have interest in.

Eagles podcast: Should the Eagles select a QB with one of their first-round picks? - PhillyVoice

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed whether any of the quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft are worth selecting with a first-round pick.

5 Takeaways from Jaguars HC Doug Pederson introductory press conference - Big Cat Country

But, this still won’t be a quick, overnight fix for Jacksonville. That’s something that is a change in philosophy from last year’s regime. “This is not an overnight fix,” Pederson said in his opening statement. “This is not we’re just going to snap our fingers and start winning football games. Our goal is to win football games, but we’re going to do it one player, one coach, one person in the organization at a time. “And I’ll challenge our team, and I’ll challenge our fans, it’s about ownership. It’s about support. It’s about leadership. And that’s what I’ll bring to the organization.”

On Jeopardy, Joe Burrow and Super Bowl 56—Predawn Drive Into Work With Bengals Coach Zac Taylor - FMIA

2022 Schedule Notes of the Week: Doug Pederson (and his Jacksonville Jaguars) at Philadelphia. That’s what I call a Philly Special.

She’s Seaux Sporty combines streetwear with a powerful message - PE.com

A sport management major at Temple who will graduate this year, Roberson was selected to participate in the inaugural Virtual Diversity Development Series hosted by the Eagles last year. This five-week informational series provided an opportunity for selected entry-level diverse candidates to learn more about the organization, potential career opportunities, and the career paths of front office executives. Additionally, managers were provided a platform to network and connect with high potential candidates which helped Roberson land the position with the Premium Services Department. “There’s a lot of things that happen behind the scenes,” Roberson said of what she learned through her experiences with the Eagles. “You have to put the work in to get to where you want to be.”

Giants interview former Arizona coach Steve Wilks for defensive coordinator - Big Blue View

The New York Giants have reportedly interviewed former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks for their vacant defensive coordinator position. Wilks joins Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, Sean Desai and Jim Schwartz among candidates who have reportedly interviewed. The Giants also interviewed Teryl Austin on Saturday, but Austin has since accepted a promotion to become defensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Report: Miami Dolphins to hire Mike McDaniel as head coach, Kellen Moore to return to Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Moore has shown promise at different times during his three-year stint as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. At times he has commanded the most potent offense in the NFL. That obviously sounds pretty incredible when you put it like that. Unfortunately that is not the entire story. Moore’s offense regressed over the second half of the season and was void of many of the visionary concepts that made him a breath of fresh air in the first place. However you feel about Moore, it looks like he will be back and the Cowboys will see no major changes to their staff from last season.

