The Philadelphia Eagles originally had two players selected to the Pro Bowl: Jason Kelce and Darius Slay. Kelce understandably opted out of the game to rest his body. Slay will be playing, though, and so will three of his teammates: Jake Elliott, Javon Hargrave, and Josh Sweat. That trio was all added later on as alternates, with Sweat being a curious inclusion.

I can’t imagine anyone really cares who wins this game but go NFC, I guess. The real rooting interest is for no Eagles players to get hurt in such a meaningless competition.

Some information on how to watch the game:

Channel — ESPN, ABC

Start time — 3:00 PM Eastern