Eagles News: A heart-warming gesture from Anthony Harris

Eagles Player Takes Young Fan to Daddy-Daughter Dance After Her Father’s Death - NBC10 Philadelphia

Audrey Soape and her family have been fans of Eagles safety Anthony Harris since he played for the Vikings. After Audrey’s father and grandfather died, Harris traveled all the way to Texas to take her to a daddy-daughter dance. The family spoke with NBC10’s Aaron Baskerville about Harris’ heartwarming gesture.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl four years ago today - BGN

Four years already? It felt like just yesterday when we saw the impossible come to life. A championship moment that I truly never thought I’d have the pleasure of experiencing in my lifetime. The day that Doug Pederson, Nick Foles, and the Philadelphia Eagles vanquished Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and the New England Patriots. I’ll always remember sitting in the stands at U.S. Bank Stadium in disbelief, watching midnight green confetti fall to the field below. Thankfully, there’s a Vince Lombardi Trophy that resides at the NovaCare Complex to remind us all it really happened.

Should the Eagles draft a QB? Senior Bowl notes, Doug to JAX, and more! - BGN Radio

Recording on the fourth anniversary of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win, Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss Doug Pederson to the Jaguars. The guys also touch on Jimmy’s time at the Senior Bowl, if the Eagles should draft a quarterback, what the NFC looks like with Tom Brady gone, some NFC East musings, and more!

The Jaguars could be the perfect remedy for Philly-scarred Doug Pederson - Inquirer

But Pederson’s agreeable nature, which made him seemingly the perfect complement to Lurie-Roseman, was a double-edged sword in that it allowed for harmony when there was winning, but an entryway for the front office to meddle when there was losing. Lurie felt compelled to step in, uninspired by Pederson’s coaching staff suggestions and his inability to juggle all the many facets of being a head coach. But he also cut his coach off at the knees, and eventually at the neck, even though it meant parting with one of the NFL’s best offensive play-callers and the man who helped win him his first Lombardi Trophy.

The long, fascinating history of former Eagles head coaches - NBCSP

In all, there have been 10 Eagles head coaches who’ve gotten a second opportunity to be a head coach. Only two of them have ever won a playoff game and only three ever had a single winning season.

Senior Bowl buzz for 2022 NFL draft: Latest rumors on the quarterback class, top risers, best prospects, more - ESPN+

Fowler: One AFC exec told me, “He played better last year than this year, but he’s super athletic, runs well and has a quick release. That’s going to be tough for some to ignore.” Another added that Willis looked the best but is best-suited to sit Year 1 so he can work on seeing the whole field, going through progressions instead of picking one side. [...] Fowler: In interviews with teams, Willis came across as humble and coachable, to the point where one exec wondered whether Willis actually knows how good he can be. Teams get it: Willis was a three-star recruit who transferred from Auburn and faced an uncertain football future before thriving at Liberty under Freeze. But teams hope he capitalizes on the expanding spotlight by taking a starting job sooner than later.

Senior Bowl: Thursday’s highlights and practice notes - PE.com

3. Electric Missouri running back Tyler Badie made some plays in Thursday’s practice as well. Badie broke off a big gain on the ground in team drills and caught a touchdown in a red zone period. A one-year starter who belted off nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards this fall as an All-American for the Tigers, Badie has a dual-threat skill set and put that on display in front of teams in the final padded practice of the week for the National Team, coached by the Jets.

2022 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah’s top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice - NFL.com

Liberty QB Malik Willis. I don’t think any quarterback truly ran away from the pack this week. However, Willis’ practice on Wednesday was the best performance by any QB, which is especially impressive given the rainy conditions players dealt with that day. He’s very much in the mix to be the first quarterback drafted. I’m looking forward to seeing his decision making in the game on Saturday. That’s the last box for him to check to make this a really solid week.

Draft Crushing on Malik Willis - Football Outsiders

I came to the Reese’s Senior Bowl seeking separation among this year’s lukewarm crop of quarterbacks. Scouts, coaches, and execs no doubt came down here with the same goal. But for most of this soggy week, the top prospects of the 2022 quarterback class (most of whom are here) have looked frustratingly ordinary and/or inconsistent. Willis has certainly been inconsistent, with passes that sail wide of their targets and a few sputtering full-squad series. But he has hardly been ordinary. His arm strength stands far out from the pack. And while he will require a longer on-ramp than some SEC product, Willis may also be more ready for NFL-level decision-making than expected.

Jaguars to consider Mike Caldwell, Press Taylor for coaching positions - Big Cat Country

Press Taylor is not a huge surprise, considering he has a long history of working with Pederson. Taylor was with the Eagles from 2013 to 2020 in some capacity, primarily as a quarterbacks coach, including multiple seasons with Pederson. He ended his stint being promoted to passing game coordinator with Pederson before the Eagles ultimately cleaned house. I would presume that Taylor would have a similar role with the Jaguars. On the flipside, Caldwell is an interesting choice for defensive coordinator. Caldwell has spent the last three seasons as the inside linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his coaching history is an interesting one.

Report: Las Vegas Raiders hire Giants DC Patrick Graham - Big Blue View

It had been previously reported that the Giants would be interested in retaining Graham despite their recent change in head coach. However, it now seems as though Brian Daboll will now have to add interviewing defensive coordinators to his “To Do” list. While this move is disappointing for the Giants, it makes sense for Graham. The Raiders are likely to be better than the Giants this year and they have a good defensive roster for him to work with. Graham would obviously like to be a head coach some day, and he can continue to build his resume in Las Vegas. The Giants have some very good options available for their now-vacant defensive coordinator job. Former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is well-liked within the Giants’ facilities and has called some very good defenses the past few years. Likewise, former head coaches Vic Fangio and Mike Zimmer are among the best defensive minds in the NFL.

NFL Fans nationally give a ‘thumbs down’ to Washington’s new name - Hogs Haven

Of course, a certain amount of pushback on the rebrand from longtime fans of the Redskins was always expected — inevitable, really — and Jason Wright has spent most of the past year reminding everyone repeatedly that, no matter what name was chosen, people would be disappointed, and that it is impossible to please everybody. Well, he was right on both counts. Many were disappointed, and very few Washington fans were pleased. But what about NFL fans more generally? For those who had no real love for the Redskins name — many of whom actively lobbied against it — what did they think of the new name? SB Nation, through its polling platform, NFL Reacts, asked SB Nation readers from all NFL fanbases what they thought.

5 reasons why the Cowboys could be considering moving on from DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper - Blogging The Boys

1. They don’t think they’re worth it. It’s hard to know what the going rate would be for these players, but we suspect it’s probably going to be pretty close to what the Cowboys are paying them. There are five edge rushers making more money than Tank right now with T.J. Watt leading the way with over $28 million per year. You’d have to guess that if Lawrence hit the market, his price would be similar to what he’s being paid, if not more. The wide receiver position is similar in that the top money is just over $27 million for DeAndre Hopkins (it could be higher after Davante Adam’s new deal). The going rate for Cooper is right around where he’s at, so just like Lawrence, it doesn’t really make sense for this to be the reason. But maybe the Cowboys don’t see it that way? Maybe they see aging players who, while still good players, just aren’t playing up to the level of their contracts? That’s not to say that’s what all of the fans see, but maybe that’s how the Joneses feel.

Brian Flores isn’t the only NFL coach offered a tanking bounty by an owner - SB Nation

Brian Flores’ explosive lawsuit against the NFL and all 32 of its teams for racial discrimination in hiring practices levied several serious allegations against the league. Flores’ lawsuit includes text messages from Bill Belichick that show Flores was already out of contention for the New York Giants’ open head coaching job before he even interviewed. It alleges his reputation for being difficult to work with started when he refused to tamper with a free agent quarterback on the yacht of Miami’s owner. It claims Broncos executives showed up hungover and unprepared when they interviewed him for their head coaching position. Yet the most jarring accusation made in Flores’ lawsuit might be the assertion he was offered a bounty to lose games to improve the Dolphins’ draft status. Tanking is of course nothing new in professional sports, particularly in the NFL where the top pick isn’t decided by a ‘lottery’ like the NBA and NHL. According to Flores, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100K for every game the team lost during the head coach’s first season in 2019 to improve draft position.

Super Bowl Digital Row feat. Mike Florio, Mark Schlereth & Mark Sanchez! - The SB Nation NFL Show

The 2022 Digital Row is here! The cavalcade of guests begins with Mark Sanchez and Mark Schlereth of FOX Sports, as well as Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio!

