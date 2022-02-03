NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Two defenders, one blocker for the Eagles in the first round

Welcome back to the Mock Simulation Series. In this series I use the awesome draft simulator over at The Draft Network every week to play out different draft scenarios for the Eagles. The Eagles have a *ton* of picks in the 2022 class, so there are plenty of avenues for roster improvement that we will explore over the next few months.

Pick 15: Ahmad Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati

This has to be a top target for the Eagles in the draft. Ahmad Gardner has lockdown cornerback upside and would be a perfect pairing with Darius Slay.

Pick 16: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

It has been a long time since the Eagles had a young, productive pass rusher on the edge of their defense. Not since Trent Cole could Philly rely on a single defender to produce double digit sack seasons. Karlaftis could bring a level of pass rushing prowess to go perfectly with Josh Sweat coming off the other edge to give the Eagles a formidable duo.

Pick 19: Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa

No surprises here. The Eagles get one of the best prospects in the class to keep their offensive line among the best in the NFL.

Pick 51: Perrion Winfrey, Interior Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma

Perrion Winfrey is among the better interior defensive linemen in this class. He is an adept pass rusher with great run stopping ability. With Fletcher Cox likely out the door, Winfrey would be a welcome addition.

Pick 83: Brandon Smith, Linebacker, Penn State

Eagles add speed and smarts to their linebacking group. Brandon Smith would be a day one starter on this defense.

Pick 120: Jake Ferguson, Tight End, Wisconsin

Jake Ferguson is a solid, all-around tight end that would be a great complement to Dallas Goedert.

Pick 152: Jerome Ford, Running Back, Cincinnati

Jerome Ford’s powerful running and surprising speed would be welcome in a rushing offense that could benefit from a young, three down back. Ford would combine well with Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Jalen Hurts to give the Eagles a dangerous backfield once again.

Pick 160: Jalen Nailor, Wide Receiver, Michigan State

Wide receiver remains a need and Jalen Nailor feels like a good gamble late in the draft. Nailor was a playmaking deep threat whenever he saw the field for the Spartans and could bring that speed to an Eagles offense that still needs weapons in the passing game.

Pick 164: Dane Belton, Safety, Iowa

Dane Belton was a playmaking defender for the Hawkeyes in 2021. Belton picked up three tackles for a loss and five interceptions playing as a hybrid safety/linebacker. The Eagles could use that sort of versatility on their defense and Belton would also be a solid special teams contributor.

Pick 193: Jermaine Waller, Cornerback, Virginia Tech

Jermaine Waller has excellent technical skill that served him well in college. While Waller is not the most physically dominant cornerback, his polished game would give the Eagles dependable depth at defensive back.

Pick 205: Charleston Rambo, Wide Receiver, Miami

Rambo feels like a late round steal at this point in the process. It would not be surprising if his name gains a bit more hype as people become privy to his polished game and excellent playing speed.

