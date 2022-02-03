Eagles News: Howie Roseman seen “paying particular attention” to Malik Willis

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Kenny Pickett’s Joe Burrow Vibes - Football Outsiders

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis has the best arm in Mobile, and it’s not close. He rifles off medium-range passes, both from the pocket and on the run, with little effort. Willis doesn’t have an off-speed pitch, however, and his accuracy was scattershot on Tuesday. Still, some teams are about to have visions of Trey Lance-meets-Josh Allen dancing in their heads. Some Eagle-eyed observers noted Howie Roseman paying particular attention to Willis.

Malik Willis has been the most impressive QB here through 2 practices. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 2, 2022

What the Eagles should do at tight end - BGN

OUTLOOK: Tyree Jackson didn’t really flash in limited regular season opportunities like some would’ve hoped. In fairness, he’s still making a transition to a new position. And I can’t help but think that Jalen Hurts wasn’t the best quarterback to maximize him. Jackson had a lot of success in the summer when Joe Flacco was throwing to him and Flacco would attempt throws that Hurts doesn’t with regularity. It would’ve been nice to see Hurts and Jackson get a chance to build some chemistry this offseason but the ACL injury is likely going to prevent that much from happening. There should still be hope that Jackson can develop into for the Eagles ... but it’s obviously not good that he hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

NFC East Mixtape #42: Understanding who Brian Daboll is - BGN Radio

*This episode was recorded before the news regarding former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores broke.* Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa are joined by Big Blue Views’ Ed Valentine to discuss the Giants new head coach, Brian Daboll. They also touch on their greatest fears for the Eagles and share their thoughts on if Jimmy G is going to be the guy for Washington?

Who will the Jaguars hire? - PFT

Not long ago, signs were pointing squarely toward Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. At one point last week, long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki said that Leftwich and Cardinals executive were heading to Jacksonville as a coach-G.M. package deal. That never happened, but the Jaguars also never disputed the claim. Current scuttlebutt in league circles points to Leftwich out and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson in, with G.M. Trent Baalke staying put. Nothing is official. And confusion still lingers. At the center of it is Baalke, whose presence has (per multiple sources) prompted multiple candidates to not pursue the job.

Senior Bowl – Day 2 - Iggles Blitz

The star of the day was DT Perrion Winfrey. Anyone who says otherwise wasn’t there or needs to see an eye doctor immediately. Winfrey absolutely dominated the team drills. He literally could not be blocked. Winfrey used quickness and strength to overwhelm multiple blockers. He got to the QB. Winfrey blew up run plays. He drove the guy blocking him backward at times. Winfrey lived in the backfield. He should have been paying rent back there. Or maybe collecting it. One of the things I love is that Winfrey showed the ability to shed blocks. Some guys can beat blocks by guessing right and shooting gaps. Winfrey showed the ability to defeat a block and still get to the ball. Winfrey did well in the individual drills as well. He just really stood out in the team drills. It was hard to judge the skill players because they simply didn’t have much of a chance to get anything done. Winfrey was good for Oklahoma, but he looks like he’s at a different level right now. The 6-5, 292 DT is showing teams dominant potential. That doesn’t mean he’ll be a first rounder, but he’s opened some eyes.

Why Julian Lurie’s presence at the Senior Bowl matters; Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to undergo ankle surgery - The Athletic

Julian Lurie, 26, does not have an official role with the team. But it’s noteworthy that he spent a February afternoon at the South Alabama football stadium watching offensive line prospects next to the Eagles head coach. Julian is at the Senior Bowl to observe and learn about the team’s pre-draft operations. This is part of the ongoing grooming of the younger Lurie to eventually take over the franchise. Julian, who graduated from Harvard in 2017, previously completed the NFL’s junior rotational program, which is a two-year program that rotates participants through different departments of the league office. He’s now getting more exposure to the team side, with a visible trip to the Senior Bowl as part of the process. Jeffrey Lurie has been seen at the Senior Bowl in the past. Julian has already been a notable behind-the-scenes figure in the organization in recent years, even joining head-coaching interviews. This is comparable to the steps of other children who have taken over NFL franchises. Jeffrey Lurie, 70, has owned the Eagles since 1994 and has been transparent about his plans to keep the Eagles in the family.

Senior Bowl: Wednesday’s highlights and practice notes - PE.com

2. DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina — He looked good on Day 1 and that continued on Day 2. Consistently quick off the ball, Enagbare attacked with power. To open the American Team practice in the afternoon, Enagbare performed in a 1-on-1 pass rush drill in front of the entire team and dominated his reps, knocking the blocker into the crowd of onlookers. He is one of the most underrated players not just in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, but for the entire draft class.

A top DE prospect wowing with Eagles watching at Senior Bowl - NBCSP

A fit for the Eagles? Johnson’s football journey has taken him from Kansas to Georgia to Florida. Could it take him to Philly next? Well, the Eagles have three first round picks (15, 16, 19) right around the range where Johnson might be drafted. And, in case you haven’t noticed, the Eagles’ have a pretty obvious need for more edge rush talent. Josh Sweat is a Pro Bowler in 2021 but Derek Barnett is going to be a free agent and Brandon Graham’s career is winding down. The Eagles need an infusion of young talent at that position. Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni, Jonathan Gannon and the rest of their contingent in Mobile all saw Johnson’s impressive performance. Johnson said on Wednesday morning that he had met with the Eagles but couldn’t remember specifics from that meeting. The Eagles met with every prospect at last year’s Senior Bowl, so maybe don’t make too much of it. But with that said, the Eagles have taken a lot of Senior Bowl players in recent drafts and Johnson would make a lot of sense for them.

Duce Staley still pines to be an NFL head coach: ‘I know I’m ready’ - Inquirer

Staley is the de facto head coach of the American team at the Senior Bowl, and the Detroit Lions and former Eagles assistant was given carte blanche to schedule practices as he saw fit. And one of his wrinkles, which the players and personnel from other teams seemed to enjoy, were one-on-one drills in front of the entire team. [...] “Without a doubt, I know I’m ready,” Staley told The Inquirer on Wednesday. “The thing is, it’s all about opportunity. If I get one, great, but if not, I’m still going to live vicariously through these running backs and these players I coach. That’s that lantern inside of me. That’s forever burning.“And until that lantern goes out, that’s what you’re going to get — the fire and juice that I bring every day.”

State of the NFC East: Say hello to the Washington Commanders! - Blogging The Boys

Of all three non-Cowboys teams, the Eagles have the least amount of action going on right now. Tsk tsk. While the Eagles don’t have anything new right now, they are going to have a ton of new things in a few months given all of their draft capital. Many are wondering whether or not they should spend that on a quarterback in some way, shape, or form, but Jalen Hurts played moderately well this past season. How the Eagles handle Hurts is going to massively shape who they are and given that he has shown some positive signs, but also some negative ones, that puts them in a tough spot. Do they allow themselves to believe in the promise of what he could be? Or accept what he might be?

Rebuilding the Giants? The bar was set pretty low - Big Blue View

Looking at the Giants through the lens of any one of those advanced analytics, they bad, but not the worst in the NFL. The Giants’ pass protection is bad, but there were teams that made it to the play-offs with pass protection that was as bad or worse. The Giants were a bad running team, but again, there teams who were similarly bad or worse. The Giants had the worst-separating receivers in the NFL last year, but there were teams that were almost as bad. But only the Atlanta Falcons fielded a worse team when all of these factors were taken as a whole. The Giants need to improve just about every area of their team over the coming seasons. The good news is that Buffalo Bills had the best overall team in the league this year, and Joe Schoen had a big hand in crafting that team. Brian Daboll designed the offense that put the players Schoen helped find in the position to play their best.

NFL’s five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2021 season: Mac Jones, take a bow! - NFL.com

1) Washington defensive front. Preseason win-share ranking: 1st. Final ranking: 15th. Many people, myself included, projected Washington to top the NFC East for a second straight season, based in large part on an incredibly talented defensive line that started four first-round selections, including 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young. This was, in fact, my top-rated defensive front in the preseason. So how did it drop to the middle of the pack by season’s end? Well, Young’s season-ending injury in mid-November certainly didn’t help, but he hadn’t lived up to his preseason billing to that point anyway, recording just 1.5 sacks in nine games. And Young wasn’t alone when it came to disappointing play. NGS shows that Washington allowed 1.6 yards per rush before contact this season (the eighth-worst figure in the league) and only had a 6.0 percent sack rate (19th).

Jason Wright is a master of mis-direction - Hogs Haven

Since he arrived, Jason Wright’s tenure has been marred by “doing the little things wrong.” The aforementioned Sean Taylor embarrassment could have a white paper drafted about its legendary gaffes, and with the name release, the hits keep coming. Initially, fans were assured by Wright of “a whole lot of misdirection,” and for some time, it was easy to keep fans off the trail of “Commanders” if only because virtually no one thought it was a good name.

The Washington Commanders did everything wrong with their renaming rollout - SB Nation

It’s hard to say goodbye, but today we must bid farewell to the Washington Football Team. Moving forward the NFL will have the “Washington Commanders,” with the official rebrand coming on Wednesday morning. Of course, I say “official rebrand,” because this was naturally completely hamfisted in a way only Washington would pull off. It started Tuesday night when a weather copter outside of FedEx Field spotted the new name through a window — which hadn’t been hidden at all.

NFL University #26: Brian Flores lawsuit, Tom Brady retirement, and conference championship games - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda begin today’s show discussing the class-action lawsuit filed by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. The suit has a lot of layers to peel back involving the NFL’s hiring practices, as well as allegations of racism, tampering, and tanking. Tom Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday and we need to wrap up the conference championship games.

