Eagles News: “The football world is paying close attention” to Howie Roseman

Pittsburgh Steelers headline NFL’s five most interesting teams this offseason - NFL.com

A series of shrewd moves gave the Eagles control of the 2022 NFL Draft with three first-round picks. Now GM Howie Roseman must decide how to utilize his power to rebuild his squad into a title contender. If he believes Jalen Hurts is the Eagles’ quarterback of the future, he could upgrade the talent on the roster by utilizing a “draft and develop” strategy that enables the core of the team to grow together and eventually compete for titles. If Roseman has doubts about Hurts’ long-term potential, Philadelphia could attempt to parlay the picks into a blue-chip quarterback — Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson (legal situation pending) — to make an immediate run at the title. Considering the last two Super Bowl champions made a series of aggressive moves to build championship rosters, the Eagles might be compelled to roll the dice in an attempt to swiftly vault to the top of the NFC. Roseman has shown a fearless approach to team-building in the past, but the football world is paying close attention to see if the Eagles’ general manager will play it safe this offseason or go for broke.

Eagles in jeopardy of losing another key front office member - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles lost two key front office members earlier this offseason with director of player personnel Ian Cunningham joining the Chicago Bears and director of player personnel (identical titles, yes) Brandon Brown being hired by the New York Giants. Now the Birds might be in danger of losing the head of their scouting department. Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl interviewed for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ general manager position earlier this week, according to an official announcement.

Above the Nest with Raichele #42: Colin Cowherd’s take on Eagles acquiring Russell Wilson was extreme + Roster Moves - BGN Radio

On the latest episode of Above the Nest with Raichele, Raichele Privette explains why she strongly disagrees with Colin Cowherd’s take on what the Eagles should do to acquire Russell Wilson. She also runs through recent roster moves and more.

In Roob’s observations: Will Eagles do something no NFL team has ever done? - NBCSP

2. Kenny Gainwell was 9-for-13 converting 3rd downs last season, good for 69.2 percent. That was tied for highest 3rd-down conversion percentage among all RBs who got at least a dozen 3rd-down carries. Damien Harris of the Patriots was also 9-for-13.

Ranking the top ten NFC quarterbacks heading into the 2022 offseason - Blogging The Boys

8. Jalen Hurts. EPA Rank: 17th. DVOA Rank: 17th. PFF Rank: 10th. QBR Rank: 19th. With a stockpile of first-round draft picks, the possibility exists that the Eagles try and acquire one of the quarterbacks rumored to be interested in leaving. But assuming that doesn’t happen, Hurts was a solid starter last year. He struggled with consistency issues in-game, often relying on a strong fourth quarter to come from behind. Overall, his improvement in the passing game with Devonta Smith, paired with his speed, makes him a decent starting quarterback next year. Everyone had written the Eagles off, and Hurts took them to the playoffs.

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Defensive Tackle - PE.com

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia – A key cog for the Bulldogs up front, Wyatt wasn’t asked to always be an upfield penetrator in that defense, but he showed the ability to be a disruptor down at the Senior Bowl. A 300-pounder with a quick first step, I’m interested to see how Wyatt’s athleticism translates to the track in Indianapolis.

Big Blue View mailbag: Draft, salary cap, offseason moves - Big Blue View

Jermaine, if you are talking about using one of the top top-10 picks on a quarterback, the answer is no. If you are talking about using the pick at No. 36 or one of the two third-round picks on a quarterback, I wouldn’t have a problem with that. Let’s suppose the Giants love Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and he is — unexpectedly — still sitting on the board when the Giants pick at No. 67 in Round 3. Why wouldn’t you take a swing at that? If I loved a quarterback, I would. That said, I don’t think any rookie is really going to challenge Jones in 2022. If the Giants want to do that, they might go get someone like Buffalo Bills’ backup Mitchell Trubisky.

Report: Colts ‘Actively Looking for Another Quarterback’ to Replace Incumbent Starter Carson Wentz - Stampede Blue

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, the Indianapolis Colts “are actively looking for another quarterback” to replace embattled incumbent starter Carson Wentz—who appears on his way out of Indianapolis, either via trade or release before mid-March (saving an additional $13.3M of salary cap space). While Rapoport stopped short of naming who exactly that upgrade may be, he did cite Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s desire to always improve, while in the process, also pretty well insinuating that Ballard just didn’t think Wentz was good enough last season or potentially going forward for the franchise.

