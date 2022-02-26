Eagles in jeopardy of losing another key front office member

The Philadelphia Eagles lost two key front office members earlier this offseason with director of player personnel Ian Cunningham joining the Chicago Bears and director of player personnel (identical titles, yes) Brandon Brown being hired by the New York Giants.

Now the Birds might be in danger of losing the head of their scouting department.

Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl interviewed for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ general manager position earlier this week, according to an official announcement.

Weidl, a Pittsburgh native, has ties to the Steelers organization. He got his first NFL job with them by serving as a player personnel assistant from 1998-1999. It’s not hard to believe he’d have serious interest in replacing longtime Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, who is retiring following the 2022 NFL Draft. Weidl has no path for upward mobility in Philly with Howie Roseman firmly entrenched as the Eagles’ top executive.

Weidl is hardly the only candidate for the Steelers’ opening; Adam Schefter notes that Pittsburgh has interviewed 11 others for their GM position thus far.

Needless to say, the Steelers’ GM decision will be worth monitoring. Though not necessarily crippling, it doesn’t seem ideal for the Eagles to lose a trio of high-ranking scouting members in a relatively short time-frame.

On the bright side, it’s nice to know the Eagles are employing personnel people who are in demand.