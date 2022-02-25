NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles add edge rusher with their top pick

Welcome back to the Mock Simulation Series! In this weekly column, I use the awesome draft simulator over at The Draft Network every week to play out different draft scenarios for the Eagles. Philadelphia has plenty of picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so there are many avenues for roster improvement that we will explore leading up to late April.

Pick 15: David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

The Eagles are lucky to have many resources in a draft class so stacked with defensive line talent. David Ojabo is exactly the type of dynamic athlete Philadelphia needs on its defensive line as they look for a pass rusher to replace Derek Barnett and eventually Brandon Graham.

Pick 16: Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas

This draft has a handful of very good wide receiver prospects who could immediately contribute on an NFL offense. Burks has a rare blend of size, strength and speed at the wide receiver position and would give the Eagles a unique weapon in their passing offense. With DeVonta Smith slotted to be the top receiver next year, there is still question marks beyond him. Burks could immediately step in as a number two receiver and third option in the passing offense beyond Smith and Goedert.

Pick 19: Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa

Linderbaum still makes a ton of sense here even with Jason Kelce seemingly slotted to come back for a year. Linderbaum could get some time at guard replacing Brandon Brooks in 2022 before stepping in at center for the following years. Linderbaum is an elite talent at the position and one of the best pure players in the class. This would be a slam dunk pick.

Pick 51: Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida

Size, physicality and athleticism are in high demand at cornerback in the NFL. Kaiir Elam is a hard nosed player who likes to get into it at the line of scrimmage. While quicker receivers might get the best of him right now, he has the skills to thrive as a number two cornerback in the Eagles defense.

Pick 83: Brandon Smith, Linebacker, Penn State

Brandon Smith will appear regularly in these simulations. The Penn State linebacker would be an immediate upgrade in the Eagles defense over their current starters.

Pick 122: Jerome Ford, Running Back, Cincinatti

The Eagles need some consistency at running back next year. Getting a young, tough ball carrier in the offense would go a long way to give the running game some continuity. Imagine the Eagles rushing offense if it didn’t have to constantly account for injuries and inconsistencies. Jerome Ford was a hard-nosed runner and touchdown machine for the Bearcats last year. He could be an excellent role player in the Eagles offense with long term starter potential.

Pick 153: Eyioma Uwazurike, Defensive Lineman, Iowa State

As the Eagles rejuvenate their defensive line, they should be swinging for the fences with special sorts of athletes. Eyioma Uwazurike has a 6’6” frame with great strength and movement skills to collapse a pocket. He is raw, but is exactly the type of player to bet on this late in the draft.

Pick 161: Bryan Cook, Safety, Cincinnati

The Eagles need to bolster the depth at safety. Bryan Cook might not be a playmaking type at the position, but he was an extremely sound and consistent player in the Cincinnati defense. Given his command of the field, physical ability and toughness, Cook could project long term as a starting safety.

Pick 165: Cole Turner, Tight End, Nevada

Another position where the 2022 class is strong is tight end. Cole Turner was a touchdown machine at Nevada and would be a great player to compete for the number two tight end spot. His size and ball skills could translate and give the Eagles passing offense yet another weapon to play with.

Pick 192: Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, CCU

You can’t draft too many defensive linemen. Jeffrey Gunter is another tough, high motor defender out of Coastal Carolina and he would be a great rotational player in the Eagles defense.

Pick 204: Nephi Sewell, Linebacker, Utah

While Devin Lloyd shined at linebacker in Utah, Nephi Sewell quietly was also a quality player in the Utes defense. While Sewell does not have prototypical size at 5’11” and under 230 pounds, his playing speed and toughness meant he was all over the field as a run defender. Sewell does not project as a three down linebacker in the NFL, but he has workable traits and at the least could be a solid special teams player.

