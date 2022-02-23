Handing out NFC East awards and predicting next year’s winners

Rabbit season!

Duck season!

Nope. Wrong. It’s award season!

NFC East Mixtape award season, that is.

On the latest volume of the most ambitious crossover collaboration in the history of universe, RJ Ochoa from Blogging The Boys and I handed out some honors in the scope of the NFL’s most important division. If you’re tired of talking about the 2021 season, well, then you’ll be happy to know we looked ahead to predict next year’s winners as well.

Traditional categories include:

MVP

Coach of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Offensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year (spoiler: it’s DeVonta Smith)

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Honestly, there was an uncomfortable amount of Micah Parsons/Cowboys praise in this section. But I tried to balance that out with some love for Jason Kelce and Darius Slay. And, yes, I obviously predicted future Eagles quarterback Russell Wilson as next year’s MVP.

We also gave out some bonus awards:

The most NFC East player

The least NFC East player

The most garbage player

The most garbage head coach

The biggest disappointment

The biggest fraud

The “Dan Snyder” award for worst team owner

The dumbest new team name

RJ and I also ranked the days of the week, talked about our favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and determined the best pizza toppings in this all-important episode. Can you tell it’s the offseason?

Note that NFC East Mixtape episodes are now uploaded to Bleeding Green Nation’s YouTube channel on a weekly basis. You know, if you want to see the exasperated look on my face as RJ is constantly spouting lies.