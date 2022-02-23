Rodney McLeod earns his second award in the span of a couple weeks

Rodney McLeod is the Philadelphia Eagles’ recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award for the 2021 NFL season, according to a recent announcement from the team.

This annual award honors “those National Football League players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage” and is determined by a player vote.

It’s no surprise that McLeod, one of the Eagles’ team captains, is well-respected by his teammates. McLeod’s peers likely chose to honor him following his comeback from the ACL injury he suffered in December 2020.

McLeod wasn’t incredibly impactful on the field for the Eagles last season. Of course, Jonathan Gannon having the Eagles’ safeties line up very far back in an effort to prevent the big play (as opposed to using them more aggressively) is probably worth considering when evaluating the veteran defender.

And McLeod did play some of his best football late in the year, when he was closer to being a year removed from his knee injury. McLeod came up with a really big diving interception to clinch the Eagles’ win over Washington in Week 17.

In addition to winning the Ed Block Courage Award, McLeod was also named the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award winner earlier this month. More on that honor:

In recognition, the NFLPA will donate $100,000 to McLeod’s Change Our Future foundation. “I am humbled to receive such a prestigious award,” McLeod said. “This award is truly all about the community; and when I hear the word ‘community,’ unity, hope and love also come to mind.” As the NFLPA’s highest honor, the Alan Page Community Award annually recognizes one player who demonstrates a profound dedication to positively impacting his team’s city and communities across the country, following in the spirit of the Pro Football Hall of Famer and social pioneer for whom the award is named. Each year’s winner is selected by their NFL peers, who cast their vote for one of the award’s five finalists via electronic ballot. McLeod personified the values of compassion and generosity in a number of ways this season. In December, the Philadelphia Eagles defensive back hosted his foundation’s inaugural Art & Sole Sneaker Ball, where more than $205,000 was raised to update STEM and Black history curriculum in local schools. The event also collected 150 toys and 250 new pairs of shoes to donate to families in need for the holidays.

Former Eagles greats Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins previously won the Alan Page award in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Brian Dawkins and Troy Vincent are the only other Eagles to receive the same honor. Some good company for McLeod, there.

It’ll be interesting to see if McLeod is back with the Eagles in 2022. He’s set to be a free agent ahead of his age 32 season. The Birds might be cool with bringing him back on a one-year deal but it remains to be seen if the two sides can agree to terms.

Philadelphia Eagles Ed Block Courage Award Recipients

2021 Rodney McLeod

2020 Joe Ostman

2019 Brandon Brooks

2018 Carson Wentz

2017 Joe Walker

2016 Nolan Carroll

2015 Fletcher Cox

2014 Jeremy Maclin

2013 Jason Kelce

2012 Colt Anderson

2011 Mike Patterson

2010 Jason Avant

2009 Michael Vick

2008 Jon Dorenbos

2007 Montae Reagor

2006 Jerome McDougle

2005 Chad Lewis

2004 Derrick Burgess

2003 Correll Buckhalter

2002 Shawn Barber

2001 Duce Staley & Tommy Brasher

2000 Cecil Martin

1999 Mike Mamula

1998 Bobby Taylor

1997 Rhett Hall

1996 Kevin Turner

1995 Charlie Garner

1994 Fred Barnett

1993 Andre Waters

1992 Jerome Brown

1991 David Alexander

1990 Ron Solt

1989 Mike Quick

1988 Wes Hopkins

1987 Gerry Feehery

1986 Jody Schultz

1985 Ron Jaworski

1984 John Spagnola