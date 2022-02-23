Eagles News: Jalen Reagor needs a change of scenery

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL players who need a change of scenery this offseason: One from each team, including Jarvis Landry, Jimmy Garoppolo, Za’Darius Smith - ESPN

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor. Expectations were high in Philly when Reagor was selected 21st overall in the 2020 draft, especially considering the Eagles passed on Justin Jefferson to take him. Jefferson’s career immediately took off, Reagor’s has yet to, and that has created an awkward strain between player (33 catches for 299 yards and two TDs last season) and city. A fresh start would alleviate some of the pressure and allow Reagor to play more freely.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Jordan Mailata boasts All-Pro potential - BGN

Jordan Mailata still has a lot to work on technically, but he is already a superb offensive lineman despite only playing for two years. He’s a top starter at his position already and is an absolutely integral part of the Eagles running game. His pass protection still requires some work and keeps him from being at the absolute elite of the position just yet, but he isn’t too far off. The Eagles made such a good decision locking him up early. Jeff Stoutland deserves enormous credit for developing Mailata. What a fantastic job he has done.

NFC East Mixtape Vol. 45: Awards! - BGN Radio

This past season was an interesting one to say the least for the division, but there were some notable moments, right? Check out the latest edition of the NFC East Mixtape as RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton celebrate them by handing out awards as they see fit!

Ranking the Eagles’ 2022 offseason needs from most glaring to most stable - PhillyVoice

2) Quarterback. Jalen Hurts may very well be the Eagles’ QB1 in 2022, but it won’t be because he left no doubt during the 2021 season that he is the definitive answer at quarterback. While Hurts has athletic ability and positive intangibles, he is also a very flawed passer, which is kind of a big deal in modern football. Can he improve drastically in that area going forward? Eh. He can still get better, but it’s highly unlikely he’ll ever be in the same ballpark as the league’s elite passers. If Hurts has to return as the Eagles’ starting quarterback in 2022 because all other options are too cost prohibitive, it won’t be the worst outcome, but it also shouldn’t be “Plan A.” If the Eagles can improve the quarterback position, whether that be by landing a top tier veteran like Russell Wilson via trade, or selecting a quarterback with more upside than Hurts in the draft, they should aggressive pursue those opportunities.

NFL Betting 2022: Surveying the division futures landscape - PFF

Dallas Cowboys: -165 (62%, 56%) ... Philadelphia Eagles: +350 (22%, 20%) ... Washington Commanders: +500 (17%, 15%) ... New York Giants: +1,000 (9%, 8%). Dallas is rightfully the favorite here. Even though Mike McCarthy struggles a bit with in-game management and the like, they are the most talented team in this division by quite a stretch, and regression is possibly in store for an Eagles team that finished 9-8 a season ago. Be that as it may, the whole division has a pretty easy slate, facing the AFC South and the NFC North in their off-division games, meaning season win total unders might not be in play here. Given what Brian Daboll is assembling in New York and the low price you are getting on them given their terrible finish to 2021, the Giants might be a value here.

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Wide Receiver - PE.com

Treylon Burks, Arkansas – A big, strong, physical wideout who was used in a wide variety of ways for the Razorbacks, Burks was a big-play threat in college with gigantic mitts that he used to pluck the football on the move consistently. He should look good in the Gauntlet Drill. ... Garrett Wilson, Ohio State – A former big-time recruit out of high school, Wilson is a different kind of player than Burks in that he’s known more for his separation. You may see shades of Stefon Diggs with the way he is able to snap routes off, and he’s no slouch at the catch point either.

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor is looking to bring “accountability” to the Jaguars - Big Cat Country

Head Coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars have recently finalized the team’s 2022 coaching staff, which includes offensive coordinator Press Taylor and defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell. Late last week, Pederson, Caldwell and Taylor spoke to the media. Caldwell talked about having an “aggressive mindset” on defense, among many other topics. On the offensive side of the ball, Taylor was asked several questions about quarterback Trevor Lawrence, his relationship with Doug Pederson and the offensive coaches on staff, his brother, Zac Taylor’s recent success with the Cincinnati Bengals and a plethora of other questions.

2022 NFL franchise tag primer: Ten most intriguing candidates - NFL.com

The Cowboys have a difficult cap situation and a lot of free agents to address. Schultz is coming of a breakout season, having caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Free agency will be a chance for the former fourth-round pick to get paid appropriately, and the Cowboys likely cannot pay Schultz’s full value while addressing other free agents like Randy Gregory. The franchise tag number for tight ends is projected to be just under $11 million, which is likely less than Schultz could command on the open market, and is much less than the tag would be for a pass rusher like Gregory or a receiver like Michael Gallup, another free agent.

Drafting a 1st-round lineman might be the only way the Cowboys can improve up front - Blogging The Boys

Barring a reversal of the tides, Dallas has not seen success drafting linemen past the first round. Throw in the cap situation and that leaves little room to reconstruct the offensive line.

Giants welcome back tight end Chris Myarick - Big Blue View

So far the Temple product has three receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown. He played four years in Philadelphia at Temple and had his best season in 2018 when he caught 14 balls for 146 yards and one touchdown. [BLG Note: Remember when this dude randomly helped the Giants beat the Eagles this past season?]

Veteran LB Anthony Hitchens could be signed today - should the Commanders be interested? - Hogs Haven

Hitchens isn’t a Pro Bowl player — he was expendable in part because of his salary, but also because he couldn’t beat out Gay and Bolton for a starting role in the Kansas City defense. PFF’s season grade of 52.2 for 2021 makes Hitchens the 65th ranked linebacker (min 200 snaps). Basically, he is a competent veteran linebacker who has been part of a lot of winning teams. As a Dallas Cowboy, he was part of three winning seasons — 12-4, 13-3, and 9-7. In Kansas City, he has been part of three 12-win seasons and a 13-win season, and those Chiefs teams were 2-2 in AFC Championship games, and 1-1 in super bowls. Hitchens presumably knows a lot about winning in the NFL. Is the combination of a winning history (with one SB ring), experience in developing younger players, and decent on-field skills, including solid tackling enough to make Hitchens a guy that Ron Rivera should be on the phone with on Wednesday morning?

USFL Draft 2022: Philadelphia Stars’ round-by-round picks - FOX Sports

Round 1 (quarterbacks), Pick 3: Bryan Scott, Occidental College. Tabbed as the “Aaron Rodgers of Division III,” Scott passed for 9,073 yards and 77 touchdowns in just 33 games at Occidental College. While throwing at USC’s Pro Day in 2017, the 6-1, 215-pound Scott shocked scouts with a sparkling 62-for-64 performance (including one drop), earning a spot with the CFL’s BC Lions. Scott, 26, has had subsequent opportunities with the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts in between cameos with the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL and the New Jersey Generals of the Spring League, prior to being drafted Tuesday in the first round by Philadelphia.

Aaron Rodgers’ big news is that he’s filling his butt with oil - SB Nation

There was an expectation Aaron Rodgers might discuss his future during his routine appearance on The Pat McAfee show Tuesday, but there was no major news. Well, except that Rodgers has been filling his rectum with oil. Rodgers made clear from the outset that he would not make an announcement about his future, with the assumption being that the MVP quarterback will either retire from the NFL, or return for one more season with the Packers. However, I know you’re not hear to talk about what we didn’t learn from Rodgers, and rather what he did — namely his oil-cleansed anus.

Off Day Debrief #77: Aaron Rodgers is maybe retiring? + Final MVP/LVP Standings - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton try and understand what Aaron Rodgers was saying in his cryptic social media post on Monday night, and look at their final MVP and LVP standings from the 2021 season. Is Rodgers telling the world he’s retiring, or that he’s leaving the Packers? (3:15). How Rodgers could win the MVP and still end up at 0 in the MVP/LVP standings (10:39). How Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, and others could end up at 0 in the standings (13:07). The top 5 ODDcast MVPs in 2021 - Joe Burrow is the man (16:34). TJ Watt’s season deserves more attention (20:22). The top 5 ODDcast LVPs in 2021 - is our bias showing? (21:33). Can the Jaguars go from bottom five in the LVPs to top five next year? (24:58). Did Patrick Mahomes deserve our -2 LVP points on the year? (28:21). Carson Wentz proved players cannot magically be “fixed” by particular coaches (32:01).

