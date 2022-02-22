Eagles News: Russell Wilson to Philly is one of PFF’s “trades to watch out for”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

14 trades to watch out for in the 2022 NFL offseason - PFF

Seattle Seahawks trade QB Russell Wilson to Philadelphia Eagles. Terms: Eagles send 2022 1st, 2023 1st, 2022 3rd ... Seahawks dead money: $26M. Eagles inherited contract: Two years, $51M. The Eagles try to follow the Los Angeles Rams’ precedent here with a similar value trade for Russell Wilson, who is the same age as Matthew Stafford and has a similar remaining contract as Stafford did last offseason. The issue with trying to reconcile the Stafford-for-Jared Goff trade value is: How was Goff valued in the deal? There’s a possibility the blockbuster trade was truly: Stafford → Rams for a 1st and 3rd ... Goff and a 1st → Lions for salary relief. Mike Renner’s recent mock draft has Wilson headed to the Eagles, with the Seahawks hitting the reset button at quarterback. Philadelphia inherits a quarterback who earned over three wins above replacement on average from 2012 to 2020. When factoring in the first- and second-round picks the Eagles acquired from the Indianapolis Colts, they end up close to net even in a swap of Carson Wentz for Russell Wilson.

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Eagles have many options with 3 first-round picks - BGN

Of course, there’s just no way the Eagles use all three first-round picks. Right? The Eagles might trade at least one of them to acquire a veteran quarterback. If the Birds strike out on that market and have to rely on Jalen Hurts as their fallback plan, they MUST find a way to pick up a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Non-negotiable. The Eagles shouldn’t lack the motivation to do so ... but it remains to be seen if they’ll find a team willing to get up next year’s first. Having an extra first in 2023 gives the Eagles more flexiblity to pivot away from Hurts, which they must be prepared to do if that becomes necessary.

Eagles stay or go: Quarterback - PhillyVoice

This offseason, the Eagles are going to have to try to determine what Hurts’ ceiling is. In terms of hopeful outcomes, some of the players Hurts has been compared to are Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, and Josh Allen. It’s hard to see Hurts developing into those types of quarterbacks. Like Hurts, Jackson did not begin his rookie season as the starter, but he was the starter when it ended. In Year 2, Jackson was the MVP of the league. Prescott started as a rookie and took home NFL Rookie of the Year honors. He was good immediately. Like Prescott, Wilson started as a rookie, and was good immediately, making the Pro Bowl in each of his first four years in the NFL. Allen took some time to develop into the quarterback that he is today, but he was also an imposing 6’5, 240-pound physical beast with a rocket arm. Hurts does not possess Allen’s physical traits. Is it possible for Hurts to reach the levels of those quarterbacks? Eh. Maybe. Is it likely? No, it is not, given that he’s already behind guys like Prescott and Wilson at this stage of his career, and he’ll never possess the physical traits of guys like Jackson or Allen. Those comparisons are simply too lofty, in my view. There’s some risk in halting a young quarterback’s progress by moving on too early from him before he achieves his ceiling. There’s also risk in sticking with a player too long when his realistic ceiling isn’t that of a top 10-12 type of quarterback.

Philadelphia Eagles NFL offseason preview: With plenty of resources, will they pursue a veteran QB? - ESPN

The big question: Will they pursue a veteran quarterback? Hurts acquitted himself pretty well in 2021, guiding Philadelphia to the postseason in his first year as a full-time starter. He led all quarterbacks in rushing yards (784) and rushing touchdowns (10) last year while completing 61.3% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Roseman said he entered the offseason with the mindset that Hurts would be the starter in ‘22. We also know the Eagles are aggressive when it comes to upgrading at quarterback and are armed with 10 selections in April’s draft. With big-name quarterbacks like Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson potentially available via trade this offseason, the Eagles could have a unique opportunity to land one of the better ones in the game. They’ll have to weigh that versus the benefits of rolling with Hurts, who costs just $1.6 million against the cap (vs. Wilson’s $37 million projected cap charge, for example) and has developed into a team leader at 23 years old.

2021 Review: The Rise And Fall of The Dual-Threat QB - NBC Sports Edge

The Hurts ankle injury — which came in Week 12 against the Giants — ruined what could have been a massive end-of-season rushing line for the Eagles quarterback. He was fantasy’s top-scoring quarterback headed into Week 12, about ten points clear of Tom Brady, averaging 10.37 rushes and 56.18 rushing yards per game in the extremely run-heavy Philadelphia offense. From Week 12-18, Hurts notched a far more meager 6.25 runs and 41.5 yards per contest. Hurts logged a mere nine total rushes in his final two regular season games. His upside was destroyed, and his chance to be fantasy’s top-scoring player was no more; he couldn’t possibly compensate for the loss of rushing production in an offense that passed it as seldom as possible. A league-winning campaign was derailed. Also — and this shouldn’t be forgotten when we’re prepping for the 2022 season — Hurts was spectacularly unlucky with a 3.7 percent passing touchdown rate, 24th among qualifying QBs. He threw a touchdown on 4.2 percent of his attempts in four 2020 contests.

2021 NFL rookie grades, NFC East: Cowboys strike gold; Giants, Commanders still searching for returns - NFL.com

DeVonta Smith was what Jalen Reagor could not be in 2020: a difference-making rookie receiver. Smith averaged 14.3 yards per reception, flirted with 1,000 yards and caught five touchdowns to kick off a career filled with exciting potential. He’s the jewel of this class for Philadelphia and might have beaten out Jaylen Waddle for a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team if Philadelphia had a better passing offense.

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Running Back - PE.com

Kenneth Walker, Michigan State – Walker won the Doak Walker Award as the top rusher in college football this season for the Spartans, and he did it just months after arriving on campus as a transfer from Wake Forest. The junior ran for just under 600 yards in each of his first two college seasons before exploding with 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns last fall for the green and white. By some projections, Walker has a chance to be the first back taken in April after being essentially a college free agent this time a year ago.

The Dallas Cowboys should consider trading for one of these 5 young players - Blogging The Boys

Erik McCoy has been a three-year starter since being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round (48th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. Being over $$76 million over the cap, the Saints could be looking to trade McCoy to save about $3 million against the salary cap. With Cesar Ruiz more than capable of stepping in at OC, McCoy’s chances of receiving a contract extension after the 2022 season is probably unlikely. As the only player on this list to come anywhere close to living up to draft expectations, McCoy would likely cost more draft capital for the Cowboys to acquire via trade. However, it could be an investment that is well worth it considering both Connor Williams and Tyler Biadasz were the weak link on the Cowboys offensive line last season. Adding McCoy for at least the 2022 season, and maybe beyond, could solidify the entire unit.

Mayhew-Rivera style veteran free agents: four possibilities for the Commanders’ first-ever free agent class in 2022 - Hogs Haven

Mo Alie-Cox is one of those basketball-players-turned-NFL-tight-end stories that seems to be working out pretty well. I have to admit that I am a huge Alie-Cox fan because he is the only NFL player ever produced by my alma mater, VCU. But the fact that Alie-Cox is a Virginian born & bred is part of what makes him a good fit for the Commanders. At 6’5”, 267 pounds, he fits the mold of a big and capable tight end that the coaches in Washington seem to love.

Haason Reddick, Giants don’t seem like a free agent fit - Big Blue View

If the Giants do find the kind of money PFF would have them allocate to Reddick, it can’t go to an edge defender. That money would almost certainly have to go toward finding offensive line help. On the edge, the Giants have young players Azeez Ojulari, Quincy Roche and Elerson Smith. They also have the possibility of re-signing Lorenzo Carter, an athletic player they could see as one who might thrive with Martindale, and would come as a fraction of the cost of Reddick. There is also the draft, which is loaded with highly-regarded edge defenders. It would surprise no one of the Giants used one of their five top 100 picks, maybe one of their two top 10 picks, to supplement their edge group.

With criminal investigation still pending, Deshaun Watson fails to delay testifying in civil case - PFT

The timeline also makes it harder to trade Watson before other teams begin making decisions about who their quarterbacks will be for 2022. The best seats could be filled before the criminal process ends. There’s one more important point to keep in mind. Watson doesn’t have to settle all of the cases at the same time. He could try to settle the cases that don’t include criminal complaints, if he wants. However, Buzbee and his clients now have even more leverage, since settlement of those claims becomes the ticket to delaying being questioned under oath until April 1, at the earliest.

USFL Draft details: Time, draft order, selection process - FOX Sports

The 35-round inaugural USFL Player Draft, a historic two-day event, will take place Tuesday and Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama, home to every USFL regular-season game in 2022. Officially known as the Player Selection Meeting, Day 1 of the inaugural USFL Draft begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT, consisting of 12 rounds — and the USFL Draft will be unlike any other.

XFL to Join with NFL on Innovation Opportunities to Advance the Game of Football - XFL

The XFL today announced it would collaborate with the NFL on select innovation programs to further expand the game of football and create increased opportunities for player development both on and off the field. Health and safety will be a principal area of focus in both learning and innovation, with the XFL working with the NFL on forward thinking physical and mental fitness programs for players, the study of playing surfaces and equipment and the sharing of game trends and data.

Monday Football Monday #76: 10 offseason guarantees - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney have 10 things they guarantee will happen this offseason. The list includes things like a quarterback with a 4 letter first name will be on the move–and Rob Gronkowski will not retire this offseason.

