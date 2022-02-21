NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Eagles have many options with 3 first-round picks

The 2022 NFL Draft is merely 66 days away! Let’s pass the time together until then by looking at who mock drafts have the Philadelphia Eagles selecting with their three first-round picks.

PICK 15 (VIA MIAMI)

The Eagles will be thrilled the draft fell this day. Karlaftis is a Top 10 talent who made it to the middle of the round due to team need, and better suiting a 4-3 scheme. An immediate day one starter, the Eagles get some much-needed help in their pass rush as they look to move forward and challenge in the NFC East.

The Eagles need to add some young talent to their defensive line; Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham can’t play forever. I wish Karlaftis were longer, but I love his leverage and power as a rusher, and he has some inside/outside flex.

The Eagles pride themselves on having a stout defensive front, and adding Karlaftis will surely help a defense that inexplicably finished second worst in the NFL with 29.0 sacks in 2021. Karlaftis won’t beat offensive tackles with his athleticism, but his high motor and power will allow him to consistently get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Karlaftis might be a prospect who typically gets picked in the 20s in a stronger pool of talent, but he absolutely makes sense for the Eagles here if they keep this pick. His athletic traits should also be showcased at the NFL combine, which could help boost his stock to this point.

The Eagles need defensive and wideout help and the draft board has unfolded wonderfully for them. Nakobe Dean or Devin Lloyd could be tone-setters at linebacker. London and Wilson remain available as well. But Philadelphia has three picks to make on Day 1, and since there’s been a run on pass rushing talent, Howie Roseman’s first pick is going to be someone capable of getting to the quarterback regularly. That description fits Karlaftis, who had 14 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 26 games at Purdue. As a former member of the Greek under-16 water polo team (!), he’s a ludicrous athlete with fable-type strength who is probably going to make himself highlight fodder at the Combine. He’s quick enough to go outside and crumple pockets from the edge and powerful enough to blast lineman backwards and sneak through the hole that creates.

In my opinion, this is great value for Karlaftis. He is a mature edge defender who is going to fight through double teams and is willing to do the dirty work on a defense. The Purdue product may not have the same juice around the edge as Boye Mafe or David Ojabo, but I feel confident he is going to provide a quality level of production.

It’s definitely rare for a team to take a first-round wide receiver in three consecutive drafts, but Burks is too good to pass up here. He’d be a perfect complement to DeVonta Smith, providing both run-after-the-catch and physical jump ball elements that no one else on that roster can. He could help Jalen Hurts make a jump as a passer in year three.

Could the Eagles draft a first-round wide receiver for a third year in a row? Perhaps it’s too early to throw in the towel on Jalen Reagor, but Burks would complement the 170-pound DeVonta Smith well. Burks has a special blend of size (6’ 3”, 225 pounds) and breakaway speed. Due to his physicality, run-after-catch prowess and how the Razorbacks varied his alignments, it’s easy to see how the Eagles could use Burks similarly to how the 49ers use Deebo Samuel.

Yes, this would mean a first-round wideout for a third consecutive year for Philly, but the team can afford this move given how flush GM Howie Roseman is with options in 2022. At 6-3, 225 pounds, Burks would bring a different element to a Smurf-ish group that hasn’t gotten enough from holdovers like Jalen Reagor or 2019 second-round bust J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Burks’ size would also be a plus for sometimes scattershot QB Jalen Hurts, and his potential as a Deebo Samuel-type weapon would be a boon to any team while beautifully complementing 2021 first-rounder DeVonta Smith.

The knock on Corral a season ago was that he took too many risks that led to turnovers. He threw 14 INTs in an otherwise statistically impressive season. In 2021, he cleaned up some of those bad habits: 2020: 10 games, 231 of 326 (70.9%), 3337 yards (10.2 YPA), 29 TDs, 14 INTs. 2021: 13 games, 260 of 384 (67.7%), 3343 yards (8.7 YPA), 20 TDs, 5 INTs. Out of the box, Corral would be a substantially more accurate quarterback than Hurts, and with better arm strength. While he doesn’t have Hurts’ wheels, Corral does possess some ability to escape the pocket, but he also won’t flee the pocket as quickly. He’s a guy who can run Sirianni’s RPO concepts while also serving as a more competent dropback passer from the pocket. If guys like Corral, Kenny Pickett, or Malik Willis are available at pick 15, the Eagles should absolutely give strong consideration to each of them.

Matt Corral. QB, Ole Miss — FOX Sports (Rob Rang)

Depending on which statistics you subscribe to, the Eagles either already have their quarterback of the future or are desperately in need of one. On the one hand, the team started to soar in 2021 once it committed to Jalen Hurts and his ability to impact the game as both a passer and a runner. On the other hand, he is 9-10 as a starter and still lacks the anticipation and accuracy that most want at quarterback. With three first-round picks to play with, GM Howie Roseman might opt to trade for a veteran, add real competition via this draft class or build around Hurts with picks spent at other positions. Corral is viewed by many as this year’s best combination of potential and pro-readiness. At this point, he’d likely make too much sense for the Eagles to fly by.

Jason Kelce is mulling retirement, which would put the Eagles in a real bind. Drafting Tyler Lindnerbaum would alleviate any concerns and give them another Pro Bowl caliber OC.

Easiest prospect-team pairing in the entire draft. Linderbaum steps in for Jason Kelce. Perfect.

The Eagles have a chance to get a whole lot better in a short period of time here; this is their first of three picks in the next five. Buckle up, Philly fans. Let’s get started with Dean, who is my No. 6 prospect. He does it all, from using his speed and sideline-to-sideline range to match with running backs in coverage, to blitzing through gaps and pressuring quarterbacks, to stopping the run and wrapping up ball carriers. His motor never stops, and his instincts make him a true game-breaker. The Eagles have taken just one linebacker in the first round over the past 40 years (Marcus Smith in 2014), but the middle of their defense covets someone like Dean.

This defense needs help at every level, and there are plenty of attractive options at just about all of those positions in this situation. The best value comes at linebacker, where the Eagles land an athletic, physical playmaker in Dean, who was the most impactful player on the nation’s most dominant defense.

There’s no debating that Michigan edge defender David Ojabo had an absurd 2021 campaign. Having started his football career in 2017, he played just 26 defensive snaps for the Wolverines in 2020 before exploding with 41 pressures and an 88.2 pass-rushing grade this season. He’s a raw prospect who will need to test through the roof at the combine to go in the first round come April, but that’s well within the realm of possibility for the young superstar.

With Derek Barnett and Ryan Kerrigan headed to free agency, an addition on the edges is needed. Travon Walker is a versatile and athletic rusher. He plays with power downhill to take on blockers in the run game. A bit of a tweener, he can be deployed in multiple ways depending on the opponent.

No one had a better Senior Bowl week than Johnson. We liked his 2021 tape a lot, but thought of him as a fringe first- or second-rounder. He put any such doubts to rest with a dominating practice week in Mobile.

Last draft’s addition of DeVonta Smith breathed some life into a stagnant Philly passing offense, but more help is still needed, as Jalen Hurts continues to progress. While there may be an inclination to chase a bigger or more physical WR in the name of having a more varied skill set, what the Eagles really need is another player similar to Smith. Somone who can work their way open with crisp routes, flash strong hands to make clutch catches and show the type of versatile speed to threaten the defense downfield or gain yards after the catch. For that, they need look no further than Ohio State Alum Chris Olave.

It’s easy to forget that Drake London was doing a Randy Moss impersonation before fracturing his ankle in late October. London gives Jalen Hurts the big strike zone he needs as a passer and immediately upgrades the Eagles’ redzone offense.

If the Eagles are set on drafting a quarterback, Malik Willis is the most logical choice. While this class doesn’t have the top end prospects that the last few years have had, Willis’ upside is so great that he is more worthy of a first round pick than any of his peers. His arm strength, aggressive passing style, and mobility are exactly the type of tools NFL teams will want to develop when they get a young passer. With so many of the young star signal callers being athletic, big armed players, that seems like the safe mold to bet on with college prospects. No matter how raw. If Willis is their top pick, the draft should build the offense further to give him the best chance at success early in his career.

With the Eagles likely in need of a replacement for pending free agent Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson could slide into the starting center role, leaving a spot open for Green. He will become a Day 1 starter as a drive-blocking guard with size, athleticism and toughness.

PICK 16 (VIA INDIANAPOLIS)

Going back-to-back on defense and landing two top prospects is too good to pass up. While Philadelphia definitely need secondary help, the value at this position just isn’t there. Instead I have them selecting the best player available who still fills a need. Lloyd is an athletic freak at linebacker who can evolve into one of the best at the position in a couple of years.

The drought is over. For the first time since 1979, the franchise selects a linebacker in the first round. In addition to his ideal size (6-3, 235) and versatility, Lloyd stuffed the stat sheet this past season with 111 tackles (22.0 for a loss), 7.0 sacks, six pass breakups, four interceptions and two touchdowns. It’ll feel like Lloyd is everywhere for a defense that should take another step forward after a solid 2021 campaign.

Lloyd’s slide — and the plight of the inside linebacker — ends here. Lloyd has top 10 bonafides and was arguably 2021’s most complete defender. He carried the Utes to the Rose Bowl behind 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six passes defended, and four interceptions. There’s plenty of Micah Parsons in his game, so why not add him to the division where he’ll see Parsons twice a year?

With back-to-back selections, Philadelphia upgrades the front seven. It began with George Karlaftis and extends to Lloyd, who is a linebacker with great range and who can get off blocks using his hands.

While filling out the offense should be a priorty in this draft, it is hard to pass up on premium pass rushing talent. The Eagles need young blood on their defensive line and George Karlaftis has exactly the skill set that thrives in the NFL.

Derek Barnett is likely headed elsewhere in free agency, and while Josh Sweat is a budding star, Brandon Graham is in the twilight of his career. Karlaftis is a complete, pro-ready prospect without a glaring flaw in his game, and he would be a bargain at this point in the first round.

Karlaftis is a power rusher and a high-effort, violent player who had 54 tackles (17 for loss) and 7.5 sacks as a true freshman in 2019. He only played two games during an already abbreviated season 2020 due to a COVID contraction and other injuries. He finished with two sacks. In 2021, Karlaftis had 4.5 sacks, a couple of forced fumbles, and four batted passes in 12 games, which aren’t eye-popping numbers, but he was constantly creating disruption and was credited with 35 pressures by PFF. He’s a lot more appealing when you see him in action than he is when you look at his stat sheet.

Yes, Philadelphia drafted C Landon Dickerson in the second round last year. However the Eagles lost G Brandon Brooks to retirement and could bid farewell to longtime C Jason Kelce in free agency. All that aside, Linderbaum’s upside is hard to ignore, and based on how Philly played in 2021, it’s probably incumbent to remain stout up front.

After earning his fourth first-team All-Pro selection in 2021, Jason Kelce may be back for his age-35 season next year. While Landon Dickerson may have been drafted to eventually replace Kelce, he has the versatility to remain at guard if the Eagles were to draft Linderbaum. Earning plenty of comps to Kelce, Linderbaum is the most athletic center prospect in this year’s draft class.

Jason Kelce is 34 years old and the Eagles could either move on from him after the season, or let his contract expire after the 2022 campaign. Yes, Philly drafted Landon Dickerson in the spring, but he can remain at guard going forward because Linderbaum might end up being the best offensive lineman in this class.

An NFL team has never taken college teammates with back-to-back picks, but the Eagles’ pass-rush was atrocious, and Walker is incredibly disruptive. Philadelphia’s 29 sacks were 31st in the NFL last season, Derek Barnett is a free agent, and Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are both north of 30 years old. Plus, Graham is returning from an Achilles injury. Walker, meanwhile, is a power-based edge rusher who keeps getting better. It’s time to stock the pass-rush cupboard a bit.

The pass rush in Philadelphia will undergo a makeover this offseason due to age and free agency. It also helps that they have three first-round draft picks to rebuild with. Travon Walker flashed for the national champion Bulldogs this year as a powerful, 275-pound rusher with the speed to win around the edge.

With their second of back-to-back picks, the Eagles bolster their edge rush group. Derek Barnett and Ryan Kerrigan are both headed into free agency, so Ojabo could earn a rotational pass-rush role from day one.

David Ojabo, DE, Michigan — DraftTek

With Brandon Graham set to enter his age 34 season and Derek Barnett likely entering free agency, the Eagles should be seeking to add a fresher element to their pass rush in 2022. Michigan’s David Ojabo came on strong in 2021, but he’s just getting started. Ojabo has excellent explosion off the edge and his technique has come a long way in his lone season as a starter. There is still has a lot of growing to do and Ojabo may be best situated to a situational role early in his career. That shouldn’t be a problem in Philly where he can join the pass rush rotation while honing his craft under veteran leadership.

London gives the Eagles a big-frame wideout with an enormous catch radius to complement Devonta Smith’s pristine route running. London reminds me of Mike Williams coming out of Clemson. It’s almost impossible to overthrow him, and he dominates 50-50 balls.

This might not be the pick I would make, but the Eagles need a possession receiver with size and contested-catch talent. London fits the bill.

With back-to-back picks, let’s continue to retool this defense. Darius Slay is their unquestioned CB1 and one of the better ones in the league. He needs a reliable and constant counterpart on the opposite side of the field. Trent McDuffie offers a well-rounded skill set. He is a willing participant in the run game. His bail technique translates to both man and zone coverages.

In the Eagles’ zone-heavy system, McDuffie might be a bit of a better fit than a corner such as Clemson’s Andrew Booth. McDuffie isn’t big and lacks great playmaking production but has keen instincts, hasn’t allowed a touchdown since 2019 and is a willing tackler.

Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State — CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)

Johnson’s going in Round 1. He’s a long-limbed, high-motor rusher with big-time production in 2021.

With their pick of the QB class made, the Eagles can address their biggest concern on the defensive side of the ball here. Like at quarterback, the Eagles’ pass rush offers more name recognition than actual game production, with Philadelphia collecting just 29 sacks last year (second-fewest in the NFL). Plus, starters Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett are among four edge rushers set to hit free agency. Mafe flashed first-round traits at Minnesota and was dominant at times at the Senior Bowl.

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson — PFF (Austin Gayle)

Booth, a former five-star recruit, is an aggressive tackler and smooth athlete who improved his PFF grade every year of his Clemson career. The 6-foot, 195-pounder closed the 2021 season with a 78.7 PFF coverage grade, having allowed just 29 receptions for 312 yards on 46 targets. He also allowed just two touchdowns while logging three pass breakups and three picks.

Treylon Burks is a do-it-all WR of who would be a perfect complement when paired with DeVonta Smith and would give Jalen Hurts another talented weapon in the passing game.

PICK 19

This seems to be a hotly contested selection at this point. Spending premium picks on interior linemen seems like a waste. While players with the physical profile to play guard or center are “easier” to find, having elite athletes on the offensive line is something no NFL team should pass on. Tyler Linderbaum is a special talent that can play center or guard. With Landon Dickerson thriving at the guard position, having Linderbaum succeed Brandon Brooks and eventually Jason Kelce feels like a great way to keep the Eagles offensive line factory churning.

If Jason Kelce isn’t back, Linderbaum would be a perfect replacement, allowing Landon Dickerson to remain at guard. Linderbaum still can improve as a pass protector but is an elite run blocker, hyper-competitive and very smart. The perfect addition for QB Jalen Hurts if they don’t trade this pick.

If Jason Kelce opts to retire, the Eagles have a replacement tailor made for his spot available in the first round. Tyler Linderbaum is an elite athlete at the center position, a mauler in the run game, and he has the football IQ to step in as the Day 1 center for the 2022 season.

“Draft Twitter” will fall in love with Devin Lloyd. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Utah off-ball linebacker was a heat-seeking missile and an every-down impact player for the Utes. He earned a 91.1 PFF grade as one of college football’s top defenders in 2021.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah — DraftTek

After taking care of their needs at WR and EDGE, Philly decides to wait on CB and grab the best player on the board. Some teams may not value ILB as a position worthy of a RD1 pick, but Devin Lloyd is the kind of player who can upgrade a defense from day one. Lloyd has an incredible ability to visually break down plays and shows outstanding range against both the run and pass. Lloyd’s speed and ability to shed blocks also makes him a threat on blitzes. Pairing Lloyd with TJ Edwards could give the Eagles a potent LB tandem headed into the 2022 season.

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson — DraftWire (Luke Easterling)

The defensive reload continues for the Eagles with this pick, as they dip into a deep and talented cornerback class for a shutdown artist to pair with Darius Slay. Booth was one of the nation’s best in preventing completions and big plays last season, and should do the same at the next level.

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson — Sports Illustrated (Kevin Hanson)

I strongly considered slotting Nakobe Dean (I know, the Eagles don’t take first-round linebackers) or his former Georgia teammate Travon Walker here. Interestingly enough, it’s also been 20 years since the Eagles have selected a cornerback in the first round (Lito Shepard, 2002). With all of that said, Booth is a good athlete with outstanding ball skills and Steven Nelson is a free agent.

The Eagles will likely need to replace future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce, who’s 34 and set to become a free agent. They already have his heir apparent in the building in Landon Dickerson, last year’s second-rounder, whose move to center would create room for Green at guard. Green is an outstanding athlete with ideal size (6-4, 325) and temperament.

The Brandon Brooks retirement leaves a spot available at guard. His replacement has played solid football but competition never hurts. Kenyon Green is a scheme and positional-versatile OL. He is a people-mover in the run game with his physical temperament. He will improve the Eagles’ inside zone and QB power rushing attack. His athleticism allows him to protect the QB well in a phone booth.

Brisker’s play has steadily progressed over the last two seasons. He’s instinctive, can run and is a terrific tackler on the back end.

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State — FOX Sports (Rob Rang)

The Eagles’ secondary played well overall in 2021, jumping to 11th in the league in pass defense after ranking 14th in 2020 and 22nd the year before. GM Howie Roseman has plenty of options to get younger at safety, where starters Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod are both free agents and on the wrong side of 30. Brisker is a local favorite and a natural playmaker who would make a lot of sense in Philadelphia if the club’s bigger concerns at quarterback and pass-rusher are suitably filled.

So no quarterback change via the draft. I think the Eagles stick with Jalen Hurts unless they find a way to make the massive deal for a big-name QB. But Hurts could use another target, even after Philadelphia drafted receivers in the first round in each of the past two drafts (Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith). The only team to take a first-round receiver in three straight drafts was the Lions in 2003-05, but consider that the Eagles were 25th in the league last season in pass-game yardage — and 30th when reduced to just wide receivers. Burks has 6-foot-3 size, great hands and a wide catch radius. He’d be a mismatch in the slot for coach Nick Sirianni and has the ability to tack on extra yards after the catch with smooth acceleration upfield. Burks, Nakobe Dean and Travon Walker make for a great draft class.

Do Jalen Hurts a favor and get him another No. 1-caliber wide receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith. With two capable wideouts, a top-notch tight end and a successful running game, Philadelphia would then be able to better evaluate if Hurts is the long-term answer at quarterback.

Oh, hey look another really good Bama receiver. This one is a deep threat who had 79 catches for 1572 yards (19.9 YPC) and 15 TDs in 2021. Behold the jets on this dude. If Williams hadn’t torn an ACL in the National Championship Game, he’s probably not available at pick 19. Now that he has, his draft status is wrecked, right? Meh. It seems to be a garden variety ACL tear (no additional damage to his MCL, meniscus, LCL, etc.), and take this for what it’s worth given that the message here comes via his agent, but Williams’ recovery seems to be going well. In the second round (37th overall) of the 2021 draft, the Eagles selected Landon Dickerson, who tore an ACL on December 19, 2020. He was ready to play when Brandon Brooks got injured against the 49ers Week 2, and ended up playing in 14 games, starting 13. Williams tore his ACL on January 10th, so in theory, he would be three or so weeks behind Dickerson’s timetable for recovery. While Williams will be disadvantaged compared to other rookie receivers in that he’ll likely miss all of training camp, it’s not as if he’s going to miss the bulk of the season, barring some kind of setback. The Eagles need players who can produce chunk plays, and Williams does just that.

This has been a popular pairing in our weekly mocks, partly because the Eagles could use Dean in the middle of their D (even if, historically, they don’t draft off-ball linebackers in Round 1), and in part because Dean was so dominant during the ‘21 season. And while he played on the best defense in the country, don’t be fooled — he didn’t ride on the coattails of a dominant Georgia defensive line — Dean was a huge reason for its success. There are questions about his size and how that translates to the NFL but his tape tells a different story.

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College — CBS Sports (Josh Edwards)

After going defense with its first two selections, Philadelphia adds an interior offensive lineman who can fill Brandon Brooks’ role. It would not be a surprise if the Eagles took two guards knowing that Landon Dickerson was eventually going to replace Jason Kelce at center. Few teams value offensive line competency like the Eagles.

Philadelphia addressed their OL and WR needs with their first-round picks and now add a potential Derek Barnett replacement to upgrade their pass rush in George Karlaftis.

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State — For The Win (Christian D’Andrea)

Philadelphia gets to its final Day 1 pick with plenty of options left to address its biggest needs. Cornerbacks like Andrew Booth and Trent McDuffie remain available for the league’s 25th-ranked passing defense. Tyler Linderbaum could join the team as Jason Kelce’s heir apparent and hold down the center spot for the next decade. But there’s plenty of value at wideout as well, and the Eagles can snap up arguably 2021’s top receiver by landing Wilson at the brink of the top 20. General manager Howie Roseman is batting .500 with its first round wideouts the past two seasons. DeVonta Smith looks like an entrenched starter and Jalen Reagon looks like someone else’s reclamation project for 2023. Adding Wilson would give Jalen Hurts another crisp route runner capable of creating the separation that makes every throw downfield a touch easier.

The real need for the Eagles in the secondary is at safety, but Elam’s is a strong, big-bodied corner who can fill a hybrid roles if needed. Elam faced strong competition in the SEC week in, week out — more than often winning his matchups.

With their third pick of the round, the Eagles address another massive need and grab one of the top corners in this draft. Steven Nelson is slated to be a free agent and 31-year old Darius Slay isn’t getting any younger, so the versatile and athletic McDuffie gives Philly a piece they can build their secondary around.

Gordon is a springy cornerback who’d thrive in Philadelphia’s zone-based scheme.

He can play in the slot, box or center field. Given starters Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris are eligible to go free, Philadelphia will likely have a “help wanted” sign up at safety.

SUMMARY

PICK 15

DE George Karlaftis - 6

WR Treylon Burks - 3

QB Matt Corral - 2

C Tyler Linderbaum - 2

LB Nakobe Dean - 2

DE David Ojabo - 1

DE Travon Walker - 1

DE Jermaine Johnson - 1

WR Chris Olave - 1

WR Drake London - 1

QB Malik Willis - 1

OG Kenyon Green - 1

DE - 9

WR - 5

QB - 3

C - 2

LB - 2

OG - 1

Offense - 11

Defense - 11

PICK 16

LB Devin Lloyd - 4

DE George Karlaftis - 3

C Tyler Linderbaum - 3

DE Travon Walker - 2

DE David Ojabo - 2

WR Drake London - 2

CB Trent McDuffie - 2

DE Jermaine Johnson - 1

DE Boye Mafe - 1

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - 1

WR Treylon Burks - 1

DE - 9

LB - 4

CB - 3

WR - 3

C - 3

Offense - 6

Defense - 16

PICK 19

C Tyler Linderbaum - 3

LB Devin Lloyd - 2

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - 2

OG Kenyon Green - 2

S Jaquan Brisker - 2

WR Treylon Burks - 1

WR Drake London - 1

WR Jameson Williams - 1

LB Nakobe Dean - 1

OG Zion Johnson - 1

DE George Karlaftis - 1

WR Garrett Wilson - 1

CB Kaiir Elam - 1

CB Trent McDuffie - 1

CB Kyler Gordon - 1

S Daxton Hill - 1

CB - 5

WR - 4

C - 3

OG - 3

LB - 3

S - 3

DE - 1

Offense - 10

Defense - 12

OVERALL

DE George Karlaftis - 10

C Tyler Linderbaum - 8

LB Devin Lloyd - 6

WR Treylon Burks - 5

WR Drake London - 4

LB Nakobe Dean - 3

DE David Ojabo - 3

DE Travon Walker - 3

CB Trent McDuffie - 3

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - 3

OG Kenyon Green - 3

DE Jermaine Johnson - 2

S Jaquan Brisker - 2

QB Matt Corral - 2

QB Malik Willis - 1

WR Chris Olave - 1

WR Jameson Williams - 1

WR Garrett Wilson - 1

CB Kaiir Elam - 1

CB Kyler Gordon - 1

DE Boye Mafe - 1

OG Zion Johnson - 1

S Daxton Hill - 1

DE - 19

WR - 12

LB - 9

C - 8

CB - 8

OG - 4

QB - 3

S - 3

Offense - 27

Defense - 39

THOUGHTS

Easily the most intensive mock roundup I’ve ever assembled for BGN. Kinda fun to cover a team with three first-round picks!

With 23 different players linked to the Eagles in these mocks, there’s hardly a conesnus on how their picks will be used.

That being said, George Karlaftis, Tyler Linderbaum and Devin Lloyd are the three most common selections. The Eagles probably wouldn’t be too mad if they ended up with that trio, assuming they make all three first-round picks.

Of course, there’s just no way the Eagles use all three first-round picks. Right? The Eagles might trade at least one of them to acquire a veteran quarterback. If the Birds strike out on that market and have to rely on Jalen Hurts as their fallback plan, they MUST find a way to pick up a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Non-negotiable. The Eagles shouldn’t lack the motivation to do so ... but it remains to be seen if they’ll find a team willing to get up next year’s first. Having an extra first in 2023 gives the Eagles more flexiblity to pivot away from Hurts, which they must be prepared to do if that becomes necessary.

Karlaftis is pretty young. He turns 21 just a few weeks before the draft begins. His upside could stymie some concerns about his lack of statisical production. From an aesthetic standpoint, some might desire a more flashy pass rusher than a dirty work guy in the mold of Brandon Graham. But with Graham eventually headed out the door, Karlaftis could be a good replacement in his mold.

I don’t agree with the idea that the Eagles must draft Linderbaum. I wrote more about that over the weekend .

that the Eagles must draft Linderbaum. . Don’t love the Eagles drafting a guard in the first round given how Jeff Stoutland can likely get more out of less at that position.

A little funny to me how many mock drafters commented on the possibility of the Eagles taking a first-round receiver for the third year in a row. One can hardly rule it out. The second most popular position in this entire roundup.

The Eagles haven’t taken a first-round linebacker since 1979 and a first-round full-time safety since ever. Do you believe they’ll finally break at least one of those streaks?

Jermaine Johnson strikes me as a future Eagle. Just a feeling. They love the Senior Bowl and his rising stock could match with one of their first-round picks.

People seem to get mad whenever the Eagles are connected to a quarterback in a mock draft. “It’s a bad class!” Maybe that’s true. But it’s not up to the Eagles to fall in line with that groupthink. Rather, they must come to that conclusion through their own research. It’s possible they really love one of these prospects. It’s also possible that the consensus isn’t correct about the quality of quarterback class. A good point I came across this weekend:

I've said this before and I'll say it again.



In 2017 at this point in the process, the draft content complex didn't have Mahomes in the top 50 and Watson in the top 20.



Meanwhile, the 2018 class has Mayfield, Rosen, and Darnold in the top 11... — Nick Andrews (@tribnic) February 20, 2022