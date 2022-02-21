Eagles News: Haason Reddick back in Philadelphia?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0 - PhillyVoice

In the Eagles’ scheme, Reddick would be an interesting fit in their SAM linebacker role, which was occupied by Genard Avery in 2021. However, it would only make sense for the Eagles to shell out good money for a player like Reddick if they intended to increase the presence of that role in their defense. It was certainly understandable for Jonathan Gannon not to use the SAM backer often, when the best option at his disposal was Avery, who really wasn’t good at any of the three main job requirements (rushing the passer, playing the run, and dropping into coverage). Reddick played 852 snaps in 2021. 438 (51.4%) of those were rushing the passer, 341 (40.0%) were against the run, and he dropped into coverage on 73 snaps (8.6%), according to PFF. Avery’s usage in the passing game for the Eagles was a little more of a 50-50 split, as he rushed the passer on 88 snaps, and dropped into coverage on 86 snaps. If that’s emblematic of how the SAM linebacker is going to be deployed in Gannon’s defense, then signing Reddick to a big deal would be a waste. However, unlike Avery, Reddick would be on the field rushing the passer on all obvious pass rush downs as a DE. The bottom line is that the Eagles sacked opposing quarterbacks 29 times in 2021, second-worst in the NFL. They need more players who can get after the quarterback, and Reddick has proven over the last two seasons that he can do that. The Eagles would just have to trust that Gannon can find creative ways to get him as many pass rush opportunities as possible.

Eagles’ best free-agent fits: Could Haason Reddick provide some much needed pass-rush help? - Inquirer

The Eagles got a first-hand look at Reddick’s dominance during their matchup against the Panthers on Oct. 10. Reddick, who spent his college career at Temple, sacked quarterback Jalen Hurts twice and later garnered more attention from the offensive line. Over the past two seasons, Reddick, 27, has 23 1/2 sacks, including 11 this past season. For comparison, Sweat and Javon Hargrave led the Eagles in sacks with 7 1/2 each. Reddick’s success in transitioning from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher is also intriguing considering the multiple roles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon typically asks of his players. The Eagles would likely need to create more cap space for this type of signing, but of the top-tier edge rushers available, Reddick appears to possess the most value and a high ceiling.

What the Eagles should do at center - BGN

OUTLOOK: People close to Kelce reportedly believe he will NOT retire this offseason. That being said, Kelce has yet to officially make a decision. It’s hardly impossible to envision him walking away when: 1) he’s previously weighed retirement, 2) he’s entering his age 35 season, and 3) he has two young children and a wife at home. But it’s clear that Kelce is still physically capable of playing at a very high level. The guess here is that he doesn’t want his career to end with a blowout loss in the first round of the playoffs. In that event that Kelce does return, the Eagles and him will need to figure out a reworked contract to avoid the “poison pill” the two sides previously agreed upon. But the Eagles doing whatever it takes to get Kelce to come back shouldn’t be too difficult on their end.

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Quarterback - PE.com

Malik Willis, Liberty – If Willis were to, in fact, take part in these drills, Willis would likely set some position records at the event. But his game is not just about athleticism, as he can throw it as well as anyone in the class as well.

Raheem Morris on the Five Defensive Plays That Won Super Bowl LVI - MMQB

I try next week to get you excited for the combine, but this draft class is definitely lacking in sex appeal. We might be looking at the worst quarterback class in nine years. There’s no Ja’Marr Chase at the skill positions, nor is there a freak-show defensive player like Chase Young or Myles Garrett. The top 10 could feature a number of offensive linemen (Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal among them) and a safety (Kyle Hamilton). In short, it will be tougher to put together a sizzle reel to get everyone fired up for those three days in April this year (to the point where the host city itself, Vegas, might be the star). But here’s one storyline that we’ll dive into next week: The last two Super Bowls were largely won by dominating pass-rushers. And when you look back at the 2017 Eagles, the Cowher/Tomlin Steelers, the 2012 Ravens, Tom Coughlin Giants and 2015 Broncos, you can see those aren’t exactly anomalies. It will be interesting to see how rushers are valued this year, with a couple good-but-maybe-not-great prospects in Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux atop the class, and solid second group headed by Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson right behind them.

Breakout Players - Iggles Blitz

S Ed Reynolds – Every secondary needs a ballhawk and Reynolds is just that. He picked off 6 passes in his junior season at Stanford and averaged 50 yards per return. Three of them were pick-sixes! Reynolds is about to make Eagles fans forget Rich Miano ever existed.

Giants’ mock offseason: Proposed trades, cap cuts, and a mini-mock draft - Big Blue View

Round 1, No. 7 — Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa. The top-rated player on the board here was LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Given Stingley’s injury history and the fact that his best tape is from 2019, I’m not comfortable picking him here. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, the Cincinnati cornerback, went No. 4 to the New York Jets. I also need to be convinced that Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis is a fit for Wink Martindale, so I passed on him. Thus, I went all-in on trying to fix the offensive line by selecting Linderbaum.

Football Outsiders: Dallas Cowboys projected to finish 1st in DVOA for 2022, face 4th-easiest schedule - Blogging The Boys

For what it’s worth the Cowboys project to have the 29th-hardest schedule of all teams next season, the fourth-easiest. Only the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers have things easier by FO’s methodology. All of this sounds great and seems like a team that can snap the NFC East’s drought regarding a repeat champion, but the real measurement of success for the Cowboys next season isn’t going to be winning the division but breaking their own drought of NFC Championship Game appearances. By all measures next season’s team will have the opportunity to do that, but we have heard that story before. Potential is one thing. Action is another.

‘You Just Woke Me Up!’ Sleepy Aaron Donald Explains How He Rose To The Challenge In Super Bowl 56 - FMIA

4. Covid Combine. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports players at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis will be kept on a tight leash and “restricted to secure combine venues during their entire time in Indianapolis.” The league said players will be on-site for a shorter time, and it’s thought the physical and medical testing will be done in tighter windows now while also allowing for the 15-minute meetings teams have with selected players. That’s a big part of the combine learning experience for teams. What will fall by the wayside, much to the chagrin of agents: The big agencies rent out suites and big rooms for their players to relax and make business acquaintances at the combine—and that’s out. We’ll see how it affects the media interactions at the combine, which help the public get to know the 330-plus prospects.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Monday- We could have a Combine boycott + Steelers hire Brian Flores - The SB Nation NFL Show

In today’s episode potentially half the NFL Combine participants may boycott the event, Brian Flores gets a job with the Steelers, and more evidence emerges that Tom Brady and Bruce Arians did not see eye to eye in Tampa Bay.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message