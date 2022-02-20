Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL predictions: Experts debate MVP and next year’s Super Bowl, plus most interesting teams - ESPN

Which is the most interesting team of the offseason? ... Graziano: Eagles. They have three first-round draft picks, and despite what was said in a postseason news conference, do we really know how confident they are in Jalen Hurts as their long-term QB answer? Those three first-rounders mean the Eagles have to at least explore the possibility of trading for a veteran. And if not, and they decide to build around Hurts, it’ll be fascinating to watch what that means in terms of how they allocate their offseason resources.

In Roob’s Eagles Observations: The free agent Eagles have to bring back - NBCSP

10. The Eagles used to always stay at the Crystal City Marriott in Arlington, Va., the night before games at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., and back then the beat guys would always stay in the team hotel. In 1990, Eagles-Washington was on Oct. 21, and early that morning I wandered over to the hotel gym for a workout. I didn’t realize I was wearing a Notre Dame t-shirt that I had picked up a year earlier covering La Salle in the NCAA Tournament in South Bend. I was walking through the lobby to the elevator after I finished, and I was in this kind of rotunda with the elevators when Jerome Brown saw me. He was glaring at me and I had no idea why. Then I remembered what happened the day before. Notre Dame had beaten Miami 29-20 in South Bend in the Catholics vs. Convicts game. This was at the height of the Miami-Notre Dame rivalry. Remember how Miami ran up the score on Notre Dame 58-7 in 1985? And in 1988, both teams were undefeated, Notre Dame winning 31-30. In 1989, Miami ended Notre Dame’s 23-game winning streak 27-10 at the Orange Bowl in a battle of the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country. Jerome Brown despised Notre Dame, and the morning after that 1990 game one of the first things he sees is me in a Notre Dame t-shirt. Jerome was a large man. He was a strong man. He came up behind me and picked me up by my shoulders and slammed me against the wall, saying, “Why are you wearing that shirt?” I mumbled something and he let go of me and I crumpled down to the floor, making sure my arms and legs were still in place. Then Jerome helped me up and laughed that giant Jerome belly laugh, smacked me on the back and said, “I’m just playing with you, homes!”

7 doses of optimism for a pessimistic Cowboys fanbase - Blogging The Boys

Dallas cruised to the division crown in 2021. While there has not been a repeat winner since 2004, this certainly seems like a great opportunity for the Cowboys to break that trend. All of their division rivals have questionable quarterback situations. Both the New York Giants and Washington Commanders are clearly in rebuilding modes, and both they and the Philadelphia Eagles could be looking to draft a QB in a year that has what is seen as a relatively weak talent pool at the position. There is no assurance that Dallas will have another sweep of the division to help pad their record. But there is not much evidence at this point to argue against the possibility, either.

Hogs Haven Mock Offseason 2.0 - Offense Rules - Hogs Haven

Finally, I wanted to add some fire-power in the draft. Matt Corral is the ultimate competitor (and my QB1), who can make every NFL throw, has off-platform ability, a lightning quick release, and very good athleticism. He’ll need an offense with a solid running game, and good pass protection, but I think he can have a Mac Jones type of season (with better mobility of course), in terms of rookie production - because he comes to a team without a ton of major holes.

Giants 2022 NFL Draft: Scouting Matt Corral - Big Blue View

If, however, Corral is on the board at 36, that is a different story. That could be an ideal scenario for the Giants. Draft him on Day 2 and give Jones one year with Daboll to figure things out, while Corral gets a year to develop. If Jones still does not look like the answer, then you have a replacement option with a year of NFL coaching waiting in the wings. Of course, that scenario might not unfold. There are teams picking later in the first round with an eye on drafting a quarterback, and if mock drafts are to be believed, it seems unlikely that Corral slides out of the first round. Still, there is a long ways to go until the draft itself, and if the Mississippi passer indeed slides into Day 2, that could be a wise investment for New York

Jaguars defense to have an “aggressive mindset” under DC Mike Caldwell - Big Cat Country

“It’s an aggressive mindset, and those are the conversations that Mike and I have had is we want to maintain the aggressiveness, we want to be able to put our players in position to make plays,” Pederson said of his conversation with Caldwell. “Moving a Josh Allen around, moving a Chaisson, moving these guys around, moving safeties around, other backers. Really presenting a picture to the offense where maybe you don’t know where the blitz is coming from.”

After Mounting a Comeback, Eagles Face a New Threat - New York Times

A study of hundreds of bald eagles and golden eagles showed that nearly half of them had chronic lead poisoning.

The Eagles performs for a sold out crowd - WTOC

The Legendary rock band The Eagles made history in Savannah tonight. They are the first to play to a sold-out crowd at the Enmarket Arena and roughly 8,000 people came out. “Well, it’s just fun to be here, I’ve never been here before. So I’m excited about that and to see what the acoustics are like. It’s just fun and I’m glad to be here.” Debbie Palmer said.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message