What the Eagles should do at tight end

Our Philadelphia Eagles roster outlook series continues by examining the running back position.

THE PLAYERS

DALLAS GOEDERT

REGULAR SEASON STATS: 781 snaps, 76 targets, 56 receptions, 830 yards, 14.8 average, 4 TD ... 1 fumble

PLAYOFF STATS: 59 snaps, 12 targets, 6 receptions, 92 yards, 15.3 average

REVIEW: Despite an offseason filled with Zach Ertz trade rumors, Goedert still had to split playing time with the veteran tight end. Though he never disparaged Ertz or the Eagles, he did express surprise about not being signed to an extension prior to the 2021 campaign. Goedert’s production early on was solid but not spectacular. Once Ertz was traded, however, his numbers predictably exploded. Goedert’s stats from nine games played after the Ertz departure: 62 targets, 44 receptions, 636 yards (14.5 average), two touchdowns. Extrapolate that pace over the course of a 17-game season and Goedert would be looking at 117 targets for 83 receptions, 1,202 yards, and about four touchdowns. To put those numbers in context, realize that Mark Andrews led all tight ends in receiving yards with 1,361 while Travis Kelce was second with 1,125.

OUTLOOK: There’s no doubt about it: Goedert is a stud. Most suspected he’d thrive with Ertz gone but it was important to actually see it happen. The Eagles have a great tight end to work with moving forward. Thanks to his in-season contract extension that came in November, he’s signed through 2025. Along with DeVonta Smith, the Eagles’ starting quarterback must feed him.

MY TAKE: Stay.

JACK STOLL

REGULAR SEASON STATS: 331 snaps, 5 targets, 4 receptions, 22 yards, 5.5 average

PLAYOFF STATS: 14 snaps

REVIEW: As a result of having a nice training camp, Stoll earned a spot on the roster as TE3 behind Goedert and Ertz. The 2021 UDFA signing was elevated to TE2 after the Ertz trade. Stoll rarely saw opportunities to contribute as a pass-catcher and instead often served as an extra blocker. Pro Football Focus graded him out as an average run blocker but he was their second-best tight end in pass protection (small sample size of 36 snaps).

OUTLOOK: Stoll showed enough to deserve a chance to compete for the TE2 job behind Goedert. Though he didn’t demonstrate pass-catching chops in the regular season, he did flash in that regard at times last summer. Stoll’s presence should hardly prevent the Eagles for looking for a better backup tight end option but he’s in the mix for the job.

MY TAKE: Stay.

ZACH ERTZ

REGULAR SEASON STATS (with Eagles): 231 snaps, 31 targets, 18 receptions, 189 yards, 10.5 average, 2 TD

REVIEW: When training camp began, Ertz didn’t seem thrilled to have not been traded already. But he eventually warmed up before the team finally dealt him to the Arizona Cardinals in October. The Eagles were pretty fortunate that he didn’t get hurt and forced to carry his salary all season long. Moving him cleared some cap space and allowed the Eagles to recoup a 2022 fifth-round pick in addition to developmental cornerback Tay Gowan.

TYREE JACKSON

REGULAR SEASON STATS: 171 snaps, 7 targets, 3 receptions, 22 yards, 1 TD

REVIEW: Jackson looked much more polished than expected in training camp for a guy who had only recently converted from quarterback to tight end. At 6’7”, 249 pounds, he was an imposing presence on the field. Jackson was having a strong summer before he suffered a back fracture that caused him to begin the season on injured reserve. Jackson eventually returned from injury but was behind Goedert and Stoll as TE3. Jackson scored his career touchdown in Week 18 before suffering an ACL injury that could potentially have him begin the 2022 season on the PUP list.

OUTLOOK: Jackson didn’t really flash in limited regular season opportunities like some would’ve hoped. In fairness, he’s still making a transition to a new position. And I can’t help but think that Jalen Hurts wasn’t the best quarterback to maximize him. Jackson had a lot of success in the summer when Joe Flacco was throwing to him and Flacco would attempt throws that Hurts doesn’t with regularity. It would’ve been nice to see Hurts and Jackson get a chance to build some chemistry this offseason but the ACL injury is likely going to prevent that much from happening. There should still be hope that Jackson can develop into for the Eagles ... but it’s obviously not good that he hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

MY TAKE: Stay.

RICHARD RODGERS

REGULAR SEASON STATS: 69 snaps, 2 targets, 2 receptions, 11 yards

PLAYOFF STATS: 5 snaps

REVIEW: Dick Rod spent a good portion of the season on the Eagles’ practice squad. They temporarily elevated him to the roster a few times to serve as an extra blocker and special teams contributor. They team promoted him to the roster for their playoff game.

OUTLOOK: Rodgers recently turned 30. We know what he is at this point. No real need to keep him around except as an extra body for offseason practices. Even then, you’d like to see younger guys with more upside soak up those reps.

MY TAKE: Go.

NOAH TOGIAI

REGULAR SEASON STATS: 24 snaps

REVIEW: The Eagles signed Togiai to their practice squad in early October. The team was glad to get him back (to some extent, at least) after losing him to the Indianapolis Colts via waivers in 2020. Togiai’s playing time was limited to the Eagles’ meaningless Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

OUTLOOK: Togiai, 24, will have a chance to compete for a TE2 or TE3 spot. More likely the latter. The odds are against him.

MY TAKE: Go.

JASON CROOM

REVIEW: Croom suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason. The Eagles kept him on injured reserve all year.

OUTLOOK: Croom is set to be a free agent. The Eagles can bring him back on the minimum if they really want a familiar body for offseason practices but they should probably just let him walk.

MY TAKE: Go.

FREE AGENCY OR TRADES

The Eagles should really bring Derek Carrier home. My training camp crush from 2013 is still hanging around in the NFL all these years later.

But I suppose the Eagles already have their inexpensive veteran presence in Dick Rod. And they could also bring Croom back. So, not expecting any noteworthy tight end additions via free agency or trade.

NFL DRAFT APPROACH

The Eagles should consider taking a tight end on Day 3 if there’s a player on the board that intrigues them. At the very least, we can expect the Eagles to add a tight end or two or three in undrafted free agency. Need more competition for the No. 2 spot behind Goedert.