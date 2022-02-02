Report: Jalen Hurts undergoing ankle surgery

Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is undergoing ankle surgery today, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero adds that Hurts is expected to be fully recovered by the time Philadelphia begins their spring OTA workouts. Howard Eskin says the surgery is a “minor procedure.”

Hurts originally injured his ankle during the Eagles’ disappointing Week 12 loss to the New York Giants on November 28. The injury caused him to miss Philly’s Week 13 game against the New York Jets, which allowed Gardner Minshew to start instead. Hurts benefited from resting on the Week 14 bye before returning to play the Washington Football Team in Week 15.

Naturally, one can wonder how much Hurts’ injury impacted him down the stretch. That it’s requiring surgery indicates it wasn’t a total non-issue.

Hurts did have two of his top six games in terms of passer rating in Week 15 and Week 16. But he had one of his very worst performances of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs. Of course, he previously didn’t fare well against the Bucs and other playoff teams prior to getting hurt much earlier in the season.

Hurts’ rushing production did decrease after the ankle injury. In the 12 games before, he was logging 10.2 carries per game for 57.9 yards and 0.7 touchdowns. In the four games after, he was logging 6.3 carries per game for 32 yards and 0.5 touchdowns.

The Eagles have publicly stated that they plan to move forward with Hurts as their starter. Of course, Howie Roseman saying as much hardly precludes him from investigating potential upgrades.

In any case, the Eagles will hope that Hurts heals up soon.