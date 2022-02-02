Eagles’ division rival reveals underwhelming new team name and uniforms

After two seasons, the “Washington Football Team” placeholder is no more. Dan Snyder finally has his permanent replacement for “Redskins” and it is ...

“Commanders.”

The Washington Commanders.

That’s the new name of the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC East division rivals based in Landover, Maryland.

The name is fittingly underwhelming for a team that can’t get much right both on and off the field. The same goes for the new jerseys that the team officially revealed on Wednesday morning:

The future of Washington football is here #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/MwkCLTkVAA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

"Est" year for Boston and not DC? Championship season years incorrect? Yep. This is Washington football, which has been dumping sewage on fans, literally and figuratively, for years. And wait til you see the army pajama uniforms.



Gonna go take a walk on the tundra pic.twitter.com/XGKliEWoTP — Brian Straus (@BrianStraus) February 2, 2022

These are awful. From the font to the skinny numbers… just bad. I just don’t understand how all that time is spent to come up w something and this is the final product. pic.twitter.com/ASIe7h2jaT — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) February 2, 2022

Here’s how Commanders fans are reacting to the news over at Hogs Haven:

For the last few months there have been consistent rumors that the new name was going to be Commanders. The team wanted a military connection and they got it with this name. It’s not a name the fans were calling for, but it’s what they are getting. To some fans this is the final straw that will allow them to cut ties to the organization that they don’t recognize anymore. To other fans this is just the next step in the team’s history and they just want to win, or they want to see the new uniforms, or they just don’t care about the name of the team. There is a place for all of that here, and people shouldn’t attack anyone for their reaction to this change. I don’t like the name choice, but I am still a fan of the team, and I’ll continue to follow and discuss them with everyone here.

Can’t wait for the Commanders to give up too much in a trade to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo as their new starting quarterback.

‘He’s been to two NFC Championship Games in the last three seasons! We haven’t been there since 1991, tied for the longest draught in the conference!’

New name, same old Washington.