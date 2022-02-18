Way too early look at the Eagles’ 2023 Super Bowl odds

Less than a week removed from the Los Angeles Rams taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 56, the odds are already out for next season’s Super Bowl — and the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t exactly leading the pack. This is a way too early look at what bettors are expecting from the 2023 season, but with free agency, the NFL Draft, and the entire regular season still to play out, there’s no doubt these odds will change significantly in the coming months.

2023 Super Bowl odds

Per Draftkings:

Kansas City Chiefs +700

Buffalo Bills +700

Los Angeles Rams +1000

Cincinnati Bengals +1200

Dallas Cowboys +1400

San Francisco 49ers +1400

Green Bay Packers +1600

Baltimore Ravens +1800

Denver Broncos +1800

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2200

Tennessee Titans +2200

New England Patriots +2500

Los Angeles Chargers +2500

Arizona Cardinals +2500

Indianapolis Colts +2500

Minnesota Vikings +3500

Cleveland Browns +3500

Seattle Seahawks +3500

New Orleans Saints +3500

Pittsburgh Steelers +4000

Miami Dolphins +4000

Philadelphia Eagles +4000

Las Vegas Raiders +5000

Washington Commanders +5000

Atlanta Falcons +5000

Carolina Panthers +5000

Chicago Bears +6500

New York Giants +6500

Jacksonville Jaguars +8000

Detroit Lions +15000

New York Jets +15000

Houston Texans +15000

Not exactly encouraging that the Eagles are favored over just ten other NFL teams, and even worse that they’re behind organizations with way more question marks heading into the offseason — like Ben Roethlisburger’s and Tom Brady’s retirements won’t have huge implications on their former teams in 2023. There are also a lot of teams with head coaching changes that have (surprisingly) far better odds than the Eagles — looking at you Broncos, Vikings, and Saints.