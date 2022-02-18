Way too early look at the Eagles’ 2023 Super Bowl odds

Less than a week removed from the Los Angeles Rams taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 56, the odds are already out for next season’s Super Bowl — and the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t exactly leading the pack. This is a way too early look at what bettors are expecting from the 2023 season, but with free agency, the NFL Draft, and the entire regular season still to play out, there’s no doubt these odds will change significantly in the coming months.
2023 Super Bowl odds
Kansas City Chiefs +700
Buffalo Bills +700
Los Angeles Rams +1000
Cincinnati Bengals +1200
Dallas Cowboys +1400
San Francisco 49ers +1400
Green Bay Packers +1600
Baltimore Ravens +1800
Denver Broncos +1800
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2200
Tennessee Titans +2200
New England Patriots +2500
Los Angeles Chargers +2500
Arizona Cardinals +2500
Indianapolis Colts +2500
Minnesota Vikings +3500
Cleveland Browns +3500
Seattle Seahawks +3500
New Orleans Saints +3500
Pittsburgh Steelers +4000
Miami Dolphins +4000
Philadelphia Eagles +4000
Las Vegas Raiders +5000
Washington Commanders +5000
Atlanta Falcons +5000
Carolina Panthers +5000
Chicago Bears +6500
New York Giants +6500
Jacksonville Jaguars +8000
Detroit Lions +15000
New York Jets +15000
Houston Texans +15000
Not exactly encouraging that the Eagles are favored over just ten other NFL teams, and even worse that they’re behind organizations with way more question marks heading into the offseason — like Ben Roethlisburger’s and Tom Brady’s retirements won’t have huge implications on their former teams in 2023. There are also a lot of teams with head coaching changes that have (surprisingly) far better odds than the Eagles — looking at you Broncos, Vikings, and Saints.
Poll
Are you betting on the Eagles to win next year’s Super Bowl at +4000?
-
39%
Yes
-
60%
No
