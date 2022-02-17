Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Best-case, worst-case scenarios for all 32 NFL teams in the 2022 offseason - PFF

Best case: Make a deal for a top veteran quarterback in exchange for draft capital. Worst case: Jalen Hurts is still the QB1 for 2022. With three first-round picks in 2022, Philadelphia has the ammo to pull off a massive trade for a veteran quarterback like Russell Wilson or Kyler Murray. That’s a highly unlikely scenario, but it’s one that shouldn’t be discounted given what the Eagles have to offer. Jalen Hurts being the team’s QB1 for 2022 is indeed the worst-case scenario, but it is not a terrible situation. Hurts is a certified playmaker on broken plays and when scrambling, but his reliance on those plays is also an understandable concern. He ranked 24th in passing grade inside the pocket and turned in more turnover-worthy plays than big-time throws when clean from pressure.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Milton Williams offers exciting potential - BGN

I hinted at this earlier, but his upside is really dependent on whether he can learn to rush the quarterback. He has the athletic explosive traits to be a productive pass rusher but he does not know how to use his hands properly to disengage from blockers and does not have any real counter moves at this point if he loses the leverage battle at the snap. Once an offensive lineman gets his hands on his shoulder pads he struggles to get free and he must develop this. I think he is already good enough to be an average starting defensive tackle and is a perfect #3 behind Cox/Hargrave. If, and this is a big if, he can develop a true pass rush and learn to use his hands more as a rusher then I think he has the potential to be a very good starting defensive tackle in this league, which is a great return on a 3rd round pick. I don’t think he has the sheer size or power to be an ‘elite’ player but you wouldn’t expect that return from a mid-round pick anyway.

From the Bleachers #103: Philly Sports Update and Eagles Offseason Talk - BGN Radio

On the newest episode of From the Bleachers, Shamus Clancy delivers a career update and discusses the latest ongoings in the Philadelphia sports scene.

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 62 starting QBs of the 2021 NFL season - NFL.com

QB17) Jalen Hurts. Hurts saving his worst start of the season for the playoffs knocks him down a few spots. He held the ball, didn’t see the field and didn’t shoot straight against the Bucs. That doesn’t erase the gains that came in his other 15 starts, where his pocket passing took a huge step forward. His running ability gives him a high baseline, and he’s a solid starting quarterback at worst, which is quite a find for a highly criticized second-round pick.

NFL Power Rankings: Rams end season as unanimous No. 1. Other teams weren’t so easy to slot - The Athletic

14. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8). Previous rank: 13. Final thoughts: Philadelphia dropped just one spot from our post-Week 18 rankings, but it’s hard to feel too excited about the Eagles after they were dominated by the Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Sneaking into the playoffs and getting blown out once there shows just how much further the Eagles need to go to be a real contender. That should force the hard conversations about the state of the roster, and most importantly, what coach Nick Sirianni wants to do at quarterback.

Looking at the future of the NFC East entering the 2022 offseason - Blogging The Boys

Because with Derek Barnett and Anthony Harris all possibly leaving in free agency, there will be several holes to fill on defense. They will likely use a sizable portion of their cap space to retain these players, but they will still have some room to add depth to the secondary and defensive line. Then you bring in the draft picks. You can start to focus on adding a second receiver opposite Devonta Smith, assuming they don’t spend any money on a relatively weaker free-agent receiver class. With the remaining two first-round picks, they can then fill the holes left on the defense and maybe find Jason Kelce’s replacement if he retires (or leaves in free agency which is unlikely). The Eagles are in a solid position given Hurts’ rookie contract, and although they might not be a Super Bowl favorite in 2022, they finished the 2021 season strong. If there is one team to dethrone the Cowboys next season, it will be the Eagles, and look at them to be competitive quickly.

Cowboys paid $2.4 million to settle cheerleaders’ voyeurism allegations against senior team executive - ESPN

THE DALLAS COWBOYS paid a confidential settlement of $2.4 million after four members of their iconic cheerleading squad accused a senior team executive of voyeurism in their locker room as they undressed during a 2015 event at AT&T Stadium, according to documents obtained by ESPN and people with knowledge of the situation. Each of the women received $399,523.27 after the incident. One of the cheerleaders alleged that she clearly saw Richard Dalrymple, the Cowboys’ longtime senior vice president for public relations and communications, standing behind a partial wall in their locker room with his iPhone extended toward them while they were changing their clothes, according to several people with knowledge of the events and letters later sent by attorneys for the cheerleaders to the team. Dalrymple gained entry to the back door of the cheerleaders’ locked dressing room by using a security key card.

Rebuilding the Giants: How many current players are likely to return? - Big Blue View

You should know by now that I am a proponent of using Saquon Barkley as a trade chip this offseason. I believe Schoen will listen to offers for Barkley before the draft. Whether he would move him, I don’t know. Even if he starts the season with the Giants, though, I do think it’s possible the Giants let him establish some value and look to move him at the trade deadline.

2022 Mock Offseason – Pre-Combine, Take 1 - Hogs Haven

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss, 6’1”, 205 lbs. I couldn’t believe my luck. Kenny Pickett went to Denver before I was up, but Corral was still available at #11. He is actually my preferred quarterback in this draft. I think he has a higher ceiling than Pickett. What I like most about him are his intangibles. He is a natural leader, is tough, and has demonstrated a willingness to sacrifice himself for his team. I also like that he worked with Lane Kiffin to reduce his turnovers between his junior and senior years, which shows something that Washington’s last two first-round QBs were lacking. Corral will have the opportunity to compete with Trubisky for the starting job, if he’s fully recovered from his ankle injury.

Cowboys Lead Way Too Early 2022 DVOA Projections - Football Outsiders

The big difference between this year and last year is that I also compiled schedule strength based on the way too early projections. The defending champion Rams have the hardest projected schedule. The NFC South is a weak division, but the entire NFC West is in the top 10 and the AFC West is a tough division. The Rams’ other opponents based on finishing in first place are Dallas, Green Bay, and Buffalo: the top three teams in the way too early projections. The Arizona Cardinals also have a particularly tough projected schedule. Every other team has an average opponent projection of 2.0% or lower. The easiest projected schedule belongs to the Baltimore Ravens. They play the AFC East and NFC South, plus Denver, Jacksonville, and the New York Giants. The Dallas Cowboys also stand out as the only team in the top 10 with a bottom 10 schedule.

Mailbag: Are the Colts Really Done With Carson Wentz? - SI

To circle back, the question of what the Colts would do next is another good question. If Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins are off the market, would someone like Jimmy Garoppolo be enough of an upgrade to jump through all those hoops? Would Russell Wilson even agree to go to the Colts? The whole situation is complex, and difficult, and it’s why I’ve figured all along the Colts would try to get Wentz to come back on a cut salary, so they can put more around him. What’s clear is, despite some bright spots, the trade for Wentz feels regrettable. They wound up giving up first- and third-round picks for him, when they were on Matthew Stafford’s list of three teams, and didn’t make much of a play for the then Lions quarterback. Regardless of how you feel about Stafford as a player, I can’t imagine many people would rather have Wentz for a one and three than Stafford for two firsts.

Report: Jacksonville Jaguars finalize deal with outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey - Big Cat Country

Shuey did not coach in 2011, but was with the Philadelphia Eagles for several seasons from 2000 through 2010. He started out as a training camp assistant for Philadelphia in 2000, and then worked as a training camp coordinator and assistant to head coach Andy Reid in 2001 and 2002. Shuey worked his way up to an offensive quality control coach role from 2003 through 2006, and then switched to the other side of the ball as a defensive quality control coach in 2007. While still with the Eagles, Shuey eventually worked his way up to a position coach role, serving as linebackers coach from 2008 through 2010. He was on Philadelphia’s staff with Pederson in 2009 and 2010 (who was working as an offensive quality control coach at the time) and with Nagy from 2008 through 2010 (Nagy started as a coaching intern and assistant to Reid during those years). As a player, Shuey briefly played college football for Division II Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania and played semi-pro football from 1996 through 1999.

Deshaun Watson can now be questioned under oath in 22 pending lawsuits - PFT

Second, the pending lawsuits. Now that the Super Bowl has come and gone, Watson can be questioned under oath during a deposition. Depending on how he holds up under questioning (or doesn’t), it could become easier (or harder) to settle his cases. If a new team insists on all civil cases being resolved (as the Dolphins did last season), nothing will happen until he manages to get 22 deals done. And that quite possibly will drive up the price for resolving the 22 claims. Meanwhile, the quarterback carousel has begun to spin. Teams with needs will begin looking for ways to fill them. And if Watson isn’t in position to be acquired, teams may look elsewhere.

Rumor: ‘It’s only a matter of time before Aaron Rodgers ends up in Denver’ - DraftKings Nation

Green Bay Packers quarterback and back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers has not yet made his mind up on his future. The Packers are prepared to back up the Brinks’ truck to keep him around, but he could also choose retirement or try to force a trade this offseason The most recent rumors come from NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. He reports that a former Broncos player with more than just speculation, believes “it’s only a matter of time before Aaron Rodgers ends up in Denver.”

The Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and more was one of the best ever - SB Nation

It was an absolute friggin’ triumph that celebrated the best of each artist’s music, on top of having an incredible stage show. Without a doubt it was one of the best halftime shows of all time, and probably the best we’ve seen since Prince in 2007. Questions abounded whether the performance would include the incredibly obvious California Love, which we absolutely got — but it was otherwise fairly light on surprises. The biggest was 50 Cent, who turned up hanging upside down before singing “In Da Club.” Here’s the full track list of what we saw.

NFL University #28: Stafford Hall of Fame, Donald or Kupp MVP, and where these teams go from here - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda are diving right into the Matthew Stafford Hall of Fame conversation, and some of you might not like where we wind up. Cooper Kupp is an incredible wide receiver who had a strong argument for Super Bowl MVP but we would have gone with Aaron Donald. Both teams have a lot of things to figure out heading into next season. The Bucs are reportedly interested in Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson. The Cowboys are in hot water after a report from ESPN claiming they paid $2.4 million in a confidential settlement after 4 of their cheerleaders accused a senior team executive of recording them in their locker room in 2015.

