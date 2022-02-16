Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Best NFL team fits for top 50 free agents 2022: Landing spots for Davante Adams, Terron Armstead, Jameis Winston, Von Miller, others - ESPN+

7. Marcus Williams, S. Best team fit: Philadelphia Eagles. Why it makes sense: Williams will have several options as a high-level free safety with 15 interceptions and 38 pass deflections in five seasons. The Eagles’ safety unit is in transition, and the team could be willing to outbid the Saints and others. — Fowler. Scheme fit: Williams is a fit for Jonathan Gannon’s defensive scheme as a post or quarters defender who has elite range — and the ball skills to make plays down the field. — Bowen [...] 42. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR. Best team fit: Philadelphia Eagles. Why it makes sense: Smith-Schuster seems destined to leave Pittsburgh. The Chiefs were interested a year ago and could circle back. Smith-Schuster has battled knee and shoulder issues, but when healthy, he can make tough catches over the middle and is a strong blocker — which would help Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s run-heavy attack. — Fowler. Scheme fit: The Eagles have speed and vertical ability in the wide receiver room, but they are lacking a slot target with physical traits. Smith-Schuster is more explosive than you think, with the catch-and-run ability to work as a big slot in Sirianni’s offense. — Bowen

NFC East Mixtape Vol.44: What does the Super Bowl being over mean? - BGN Radio

On the latest episode of the NFC East Mixtape, Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa compile a list of things that now that the Super Bowl being over means for each team in the division.

Kirk Cousins in Denver? Matt Ryan in Cleveland? What about Rodgers and Russ? 10 (mostly) bold NFL offseason predictions - The Athletic

9. The Eagles add a QB to compete with or replace Jalen Hurts. The Eagles were a feel-good story last season. They went 9-8 and made the playoffs. But it’s fair to wonder whether GM Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie watched the rest of the postseason unfold and thought: We’re not close to competing with those teams. Lurie and Roseman have long (correctly) believed that an efficient and explosive passing game is the key to sustained success. Last year, Nick Sirianni’s offense morphed into a run-heavy attack. It was a great example of a head coach adapting to his personnel. But the question is: Can that type of offense be sustainable in the long run? And are the Eagles really willing to commit to it? The Eagles are 31-33-1 since they won the Super Bowl. They’ve been living in the middle tier of the NFL — better than the bad teams, but not in the same class as the really good teams. They’ve gone four consecutive seasons without fielding a team that’s finished in the top eight in DVOA. The last time that happened for them was 1997 to 2000. This prediction is purposely vague because the Eagles could go in a number of different directions. They have three first-round picks. If someone like Wilson were to become available, they would surely at least inquire. Or maybe they fall in love with someone like Willis or Kenny Pickett in the draft. Hurts exceeded expectations last year and finished 17th in EPA per play. If we remove scrambles, he drops down to 23rd. To sit tight and roll with Hurts as the unquestioned starter in 2022, the Eagles would have to be convinced that he can make major strides as a passer.

Mike McCarthy just returned serve to Jerry Jones regarding head coach controversy comments - Blogging The Boys

Until Tuesday all of the talking here had been done by Jerry Jones (what a surprise!). Out of nowhere though Mike McCarthy made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show and was pressed about this whole situation. Amazingly, McCarthy was rather transparent. He talked about the narrative that has taken off and expressed some displeasure that the situation is what it is. He called it uncommon. Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys.

5 New York Giants who could benefit from playing for Wink Martindale - Big Blue View

I did not list Leonard Williams as one of the five because Williams, in my opinion, can have success in every defense (other than maybe Gregg Williams, of course). Williams will probably slide into the Calais Campbell role - versatile defensive linemen who can wear many hats and fulfill many responsibilities. I’m excited to see what he can do under the tutelage of Martindale. One Giants’ free agent would be a great fit in Martindale’s scheme. That is, of course, Lorenzo Carter. He is much more of a SAM linebacker than Ojulari, and I won’t be shocked if Martindale makes a strong push to keep Carter as a Giant. Price will be the issue with his retention. The Giants are entering a new era of defensive football under an aggressive play-caller. The personnel still needs tinkering, and the draft should be an excellent source for new talent. I look forward to seeing Martindale’s vision play out into 2022 and hope he can get the most out of a lot of these younger players.

Doug Pederson talks Jaguars staff progress, Trevor Lawrence - Big Cat Country

On Tuesday, Pederson was interviewed on The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray answering a bevy of questions, including about his coaching staff and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will undoubtedly be the major focus for the freshly hired HC in Jacksonville. On the coaching staff, Pederson noted that while it is “not 100%” as of the interview, he was in the process of interviewing a couple of candidates with the coordinators, reportedly Press Taylor (offensive coordinator) and Mike Caldwell (defensive coordinator) already in place. It’s a process, he says, that he really wanted to take his time with. “I wanted to really take my time and make sure I have the right guys that I want to surround myself with that we’re gonna work closely with here, not only this season but beyond,” said Pederson. “So we’re getting close, I hope to fully announce everything here in a couple of days.” On the subject of Lawrence, Pederson says he always pays attention to the quarterback position, of course, that’s what Pederson player during his time in the NFL as a backup to Brett Favre, among others. He says he likes a lot of things about Lawrence but knows that there are some things he can do to grow.

NFL mock draft 2022: Updated first round projection after Super Bowl - SB Nation

No. 15: Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami) — George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue. The Eagles will be thrilled the draft fell this day. Karlaftis is a Top 10 talent who made it to the middle of the round due to team need, and better suiting a 4-3 scheme. An immediate day one starter, the Eagles get some much-needed help in their pass rush as they look to move forward and challenge in the NFC East.

Off Day Debrief #76: Super Bowl LVI MVP/LVPs + New HC Power Rankings - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton put a bow on the Super Bowl and power rank all 9 of the new NFL head coaches. -BLG pats himself on the back for his Super Bowl coverage last week (:24) -MVPs and LVPs from Super Bowl LVI (7:51) -Did the officials do a good job or a bad job in the Super Bowl (25:18) -Why Super Bowl MVP voting is broken (30:51) -New Head Coach Power Rankings (32:39) -Should Philly fans be rooting for Doug Pederson in Jacksonville (1:00:50).

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message