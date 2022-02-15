Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Ranking NFL Offseason Resources for 2022 - Over The Cap

2. Eagles- Avg. Rank 6.3. Philadelphia did a great job of manipulating the draft where they rank 4th in draft capital despite being a playoff team this season. While they still have a ways to go to be a legit contender they have the least amount of snaps they must replace and are amazingly middle of the pack in cap space, though they do not have the flexibility of other teams as they have already pulled many of their salary cap levers with Fletcher Cox being the player to watch. [...] 31. Cowboys- Avg. Rank 25. While Dallas ties the Buccaneers with an average rank of 25 I would consider them in slightly better shape only because they structured Dak Prescott’s contract for a restructure which is not factored in yet. Once they pull that trigger their cap room will be similar to the Bucs. Right now they rank 30th in cap room, 19th in draft points, and 26th in free agent snaps. Not an ideal position for the disappointing Cowboys.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Post-Super Bowl edition - BGN

15. Philadelphia Eagles (From MIA)- George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue: Upgrading the pass rush needs to be a high priority for Philadelphia. With Brandon Graham coming off injury, Derek Barnett set to leave in free agency, and not much else outside of Josh Sweat… the team needs an influx of defensive edge talent. George Karlaftis is a great athlete with high upside at the position. He would immediately contribute as a situational rusher as he develops into an every down defender.

Super Bowl takeaways, Jason Kelce update, Russell Wilson rumors, and more - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski are back to talk about the latest Philadelphia Eagles happenings. The guys touch on Jonathan Gannon’s expected return, Jason Kelce reportedly leaning towards returning, the potential hunt for a new quarterback, lessons learned from the Super Bowl, the James Harden trade, and more!

The Right Formula - Iggles Blitz

Jalen Hurts is not an elite QB. Chances are, he won’t become an elite QB. Very few QBs get to that level. Most that do are blue bloods who were picked high and obvious to everyone watching. Matthew Stafford was the top overall pick in 2009. He threw for more than 5,000 yards in his third year in the league. Even at age 34, Stafford has an elite arm. Tom Brady is considered by most to be the greatest NFL QB of all time. He wasn’t a high pick (which makes him the anomaly of anomalies), but he’s played at an elite level for multiple decades. Hurts got benched in college. The Eagles used a late second round pick on him. There is nothing special about him physically. He is talented, but not special. Josh Allen is special. Patrick Mahomes is special. Joe Burrow isn’t special physically, but had one of the great seasons in college football history and was the top overall pick in 2020. Teams saw him as an elite prospect. What is Jalen Hurts ceiling? At his absolute best, who is he? A stronger, but less explosive Lamar Jackson? Russell Wilson without dynamic passing skills? Marcus Mariota and Mitch Trubisky were both #2 overall picks who could run and throw. They peaked in Year 2 in the league and then went downhill. I tend to think Hurts will continue to improve, but I don’t have a good feel for what his ceiling is. Mark Brunell came into the league as a dual threat QB. He developed into a good passer, but always needed a strong run game to be at his best.

2021 Seasons In Review - Rotoworld

14. Philadelphia Eagles. Now here is a team that turned and faced the strange. Philly’s ‘21 vibes were off-kilter from the moment new coach Nick Sirianni showed up and started talking like a corner bar sage, and not necessarily the kind that makes sense. The bizarro world atmosphere was immediately evident on the field, where the offensive approach was nonsensical and the defense did its best to produce 158.3 QB ratings. After a series of new lows, the bottom fell out in the first half of a Week 6 loss to the Bucs where the Eagles attempted one running back rush. One. Out of answers, Sirianni did what many dream but few dare: The exact opposite. He started running the ball. A lot. So much so that by the end of the year, no team had run more. That’s despite the fact that only 2-of-17 games produced an individual 100-yard performance. This was a committee attack, one keyed by dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts. It produced an unlikely playoff appearance, albeit one built off the back of a ludicrously soft schedule. The Falcons, Panthers, Lions, Broncos, Saints, Jets, Football Team and Giants. That’s who the Eagles beat. Without hyperbole, the worst teams in the league. Good teams beat bad teams, but the formula is rarely taken to this extreme. It makes prognostication difficult heading into a fateful offseason where the Eagles own three draft picks between No. 15 and 19. Where will they go? Don’t be surprised if Sirianni doesn’t know yet.

How Rams’ win should influence Eagles’ decision on Miles Sanders - NBCSP

All of this is to say: Howie Roseman and the Eagles’ front office should not invest a lot of money in Sanders after this season. If he’s willing to take a discount to stay in his home state and in the only NFL organization he’s ever known? Then we can talk. But I’d imagine Sanders will be looking for a solid pay-day as he hits the open market (as he should!) and in that case I’m not interested. The Rams had a first-round pick and a second-round pick running in Sunday’s Super Bowl, neither one could do anything, and they still won. When the Eagles won the Super Bowl they added a veteran entering his eighth year in the league for $1.25 million and he balled out. Running back value can be found all over the place. So go find it.

3 things the Cowboys should learn from the Rams - Blogging The Boys

Meanwhile, the Cowboys (read Stephen Jones) act like cap space is an inviolable barrier and draft picks are the most precious rings forged in Middle Earth. That is despite the many times they have themselves created cap space by moving things into the future and trading picks when it suited them, such as getting Amari Cooper. While much of the things Jones has been saying are posturing, it does speak to the stubborn philosophy of using draft picks as far and away the most important part of assembling the roster while disdaining free agency as a way to get high-quality talent. All draft picks are a gamble. Even first-rounders can fail, as we saw with Taco Charlton. Since that bungle, the Cowboys are seen as one of the best drafting teams in the league. But that may not be entirely accurate. It turns out that their success in the draft is heavily weighted to those first round picks.

With free agency a month away, what does the Commanders’ 2022 depth chart look like? - Hogs Haven

The BIG QUESTION in Washington is the same as it seems to be nearly every season - who is the quarterback? But there are plenty of other questions as well, including the health of players like Chase Roullier, Chase Young and Logan Thomas, who are all returning from injury, the identities of Washington’s new free safety and linebacker, and how the team will bolster its receiving corps. Nearly all those questions should be answered for Commanders fans between now and the 1st of May.

‘The Godfather’ comes to New York: What does DL coach Andre Patterson bring to the Giants? - Big Blue View

New York Giants fans will hate part of this story about new defensive line coach Andre Patterson, because it will re-open festering wounds about past organizational mistakes. Those same fans will likely love part of this story for what it could mean about the future of the Giants’ defensive line. Patterson, 61, has been coaching since 1982. He was most recently with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014 until being hired by the Giants. He was defensive line coach, and at times held both the co-defensive coordinator and assistant coach titles in Minnesota.

Peter King Speculates on Colts’ QB Carson Wentz: ‘There’s something bubbling beneath the surface here’ - Stampede Blue

What those factors exactly are still remains unclear, but it seems logical that they may very well exist—and pushed the Colts to an even quicker decision on his future with the franchise. It just seems hard for me to believe that the Colts would completely give up on Wentz if they felt he was still salvageable at all—having already surrendered their 2022 first round pick and extra draft capital. Or at least without a clear starting caliber upgrade already in place. Yes, it’s a sunk cost—and what’s done is done. The Colts cannot recoup that lost draft capital regardless. Good leadership is able to recognize a mistake quickly and move on, instead of continuing to try to fit a square peg through a round hole. After all, Wentz ‘is what he is’ at 29 years old and entering his 7th NFL season—you likely aren’t going to largely fix him, but there might be more to this story than what appears on the surface.

Jacksonville Jaguars expected to hire Deshea Townsend - Big Cat Country

On the morning of Super Bowl Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire Deshea Townsend. As newly-hired head coach Doug Pederson gets closer to finalizing his coaching staff, Townsend could be another key addition to what looks like a strong (reported — nothing is official yet) staff on paper.

8 winners and 1 loser from the Super Bowl - SB Nation

Loser: The Super Bowl referees. Calls went bad both ways throughout the game, but I hate ridiculous inconsistency — and that’s the part that could tarnish the Rams win unfairly. For most of the game the refs decided they were just going to let things go and have both teams play. They missed the blatant hold Jalen Ramsey pulled in the end zone to prevent a touchdown. Then they missed the huge facemask ON Ramsey by Tee Higgins that set up a huge gain. This felt tit-for-tat, and for much of the game it felt like they were just going to let these teams play. Until the Rams’ final drive. The dramatic conclusion to the Super Bowl was marred by the refs getting incredibly flag-happy when everything was on the line, and calling penalties on plays they’d let go throughout the game. Don’t get me wrong, I think the Rams were good enough to pull it off anyway — but it put a bad taste in my mouth seeing how inconsistent they were being. It wouldn’t be the NFL without at least one ref controversy, right?

Monday Football Monday #75: What the Super Bowl being over means, Aaron Donald is a for sure Hall of Famer + Bengals need to invest in O-line - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney switch things up and compile a list of what the Super Bowl being over means. The list includes topics like Cooper Kupp is a flat out weapon, Bengals need to invest in an offensive line this offeseason and more Eric Weddle-like moves to come in future.

The winner of this year’s Super Bowl: Money - Vox

Every year, the Super Bowl brings together two of America’s most popular pastimes: football and consumerism. 2022 was no different. Viewers witnessed the advertising presence of the usual Super Bowl suspects — the auto manufacturers, beer brands, snack foods, and popular tech companies. A handful of commercials that aired during Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, however, were more than just product placements. They were attempts at persuading viewers to seriously consider cryptocurrency investments and sports betting, activities that have to do with money but with a whole lot more financial risk involved. The 2022 Super Bowl has been dubbed the “Crypto Bowl” based on the number of crypto advertisers vying for viewers’ attention and trust. Not only that, the game was held at a Southern California stadium owned by SoFi, a financial services company that offers cryptocurrency trading with Coinbase. A more inclusive title, perhaps, might be the “Money Bowl.” Major sports betting platforms, including Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, and FanDuel, ran ads on Sunday. Sports betting might be an emerging industry as more and more states legalize the activity, but its nascent popularity, alongside cryptocurrency, is part of a growing trend.

