NFL Mock Draft 2022: Post-Super Bowl edition

The 2021 NFL season has come to a close with the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl in dramatic fashion. Now all attention turns to an offseason that is bound to be just as exciting as the postseason. Each of the league’s 32 teams head into the spring with dozens of questions about their future, among them being what they will do in the 2022 NFL Draft. While many factors can change the shape of the first round between now and April, here is how the first round could look right now.