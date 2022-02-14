Eagles News: Philadelphia among teams “ready to take a major swing” at quarterback

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The Rams’ Best Players Stepped Up in the Biggest Moments to Win Super Bowl LVI - MMQB

While we’re there, it’s really hard to assess the trade value of Jimmy Garoppolo. The reason? We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available yet. There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys—like Wilson, Watson or Rodgers—are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become. So yes, the Niners will be trading him and turning to Trey Lance. But just what he brings back is less certain. (By the way, while we’re there, I wouldn’t put Sam Darnold or Carson Wentz in that category. Neither of those guys played well enough, and both are too costly, for another team to move any sort of real capital to get them. Or at least that’s how I see it.)

Report: Carson Wentz will probably be traded or released by Colts - BGN

Wow. I mean, this shouldn’t be surprising. Wentz wasn’t very great in 2021; the Colts experienced success largely thanks to the presence of Jonathan Taylor and their defense. And Indy’s leadership was clearly pretty pissed after Wentz’s epic metltdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 to fail to make the playoffs. Still, kind of crazy to think we’ve reached this point. Last year at this very time, some still had hope the Eagles could “fix” Wentz. Then, once he got traded to Indy, many believed Frank Reich would be the right one to get him back on track. That they would make the Eagles regret trading him. (For the record, that was never the opinion here.)

Report: Colts QB Carson Wentz Will ”Probably” Be Traded or Released Before March 19 - Stampede Blue

If the Colts do decide to part ways with Wentz, the question then becomes, as Keefer notes, who replaces him in 2022? Perhaps they go after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Or maybe they view the 2022 season as another stop-gap year, similar to Philip Rivers in 2020. After trading both a first-round and third-round pick for the former No. 2 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, it appears that Wentz is likely not the long-term answer the team had been hoping for. For yet another off-season, the Colts will likely have questions at perhaps the most important position on an NFL team.

Super Bowl 56: Airport After-Parties And The Play That Won The Championship For The Rams In L.A. - FMIA

Carson Wentz. My first reaction when I heard Chris Mortensen’s report that the Colts would try to trade Wentz in the next month: There’s something bubbling beneath the surface here. Wentz failed down the stretch for Indianapolis, but the play itself (middling .624 accuracy rate, 27 TDs, seven picks, 94.7 rating) wasn’t bad enough for the Colts and coach/mentor Frank Reich to give up on a player they spent first- and third-round picks to acquire. A couple of things to consider here. Late in his Eagles’ tenure, Wentz did some immature things—got ticked off about the team drafting Jalen Hurts in the second round in 2020, reportedly stopped talking to coach Doug Pederson for a period. He got benched for poor play down the stretch of the season, leading to his trade to Indy. Reich loved him in Philadelphia. My guess is something happened here, something other than a 9-8 record, that led to this moment. Attitude, an incident, work ethic, loss of trust. Something. I don’t know what.

Early NFL Power Rankings for 2022: 1-32 poll, and where Super Bowl teams Rams and Bengals land - ESPN

19. Philadelphia Eagles. That’s the term general manager Howie Roseman used at his end-of-season news conference; a step forward from 2021, which was described by team brass as a transition year. The Eagles have 10 picks in April’s draft, including three first-rounders, and over $20 million in cap room to play with. Those resources will be used to elevate the level of talent around the likes of Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

2022 NFL Free Agency Preview: Players to target, plans of action, potential cuts and team needs for all 32 NFL teams - PFF

Philadelphia is set at cornerback for 2022 with Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox, but the team needs to address the other outside spot and both safety positions this offseason. Steven Nelson, Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod are all hitting free agency, and none of the three earned a coverage grade above 61.0. Considering Harris has multiple top-five seasons under his belt, bringing him back is worth the investment. Philly could pair him up with one of the top safeties on the open market, such as Marcus Williams, who has been a top-10 graded player at the position in four of his five NFL seasons. The Eagles are in a good spot where they don’t need to overspend in free agency, as they own three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Does Jason Kelce belong among the all-time top 10 Eagles? - NBCSP

Bednarik, White, Dawkins and Van Buren form the first tier, and maybe one day Kelce will join them, but he’s not there yet. Pihos and Wistert are an elite second tier and Kelce leads the third tier, with J.P., Retzlaff and Cox also in the top 10. But another couple Pro Bowls? Another couple all-pros? Who knows ... maybe another championship? If Kelce keeps playing, he can only move up.

2022 NFL free agency wide receiver rankings - DraftKings Nation

The big names in this year’s free agency pool are wide receivers, with Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson and Mike Williams all set to be free agents. There’s a good chance the top guys end up re-signing with their teams, but there will be some that move on. Adams is the biggest question mark, as him and Aaron Rodgers feel connected in a real way and Rodgers decisions moving forward could impact how that situation plays out. There is also a good mix of veterans and younger receivers with potential. Michael Gallup, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Kirk, and DJ Chark are all 25 years old and have a lot of upside. It will be interesting to see how this group of players shake out in free agency. The 2022 free agency season kicks off March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, which is the start of the 2022 NFL league year. Free agency will officially end on April 22nd.

5 draft picks who can replace the Cowboys 5 potential biggest free agent losses - Blogging The Boys

Randy Gregory. Games started last season: 11. The veteran edge rusher is the team’s most important free agent because he plays such a critical position. Premium edge rushers are gold. Gregory is coming off his strongest season in the NFL. He had a six-game stretch this year where he was absolutely dominating, averaging a sack per game. Gregory did cool down late in the season, but he’s still an important piece to any defense. Replace with: Jermaine Johnson, Florida State There are edge rushers to be found throughout the draft, but to find someone of Gregory’s caliber means the Cowboys would need to act early. The good news is one of them might still be available at pick 24. FSU’s Jermaine Johnson has many similar traits as Gregory. He’s got great length and attacks the QB’s hand/ball when he gets home, he’s relentless in pursuit, and uses power and good ankle flex to get around the edge.

Mike Florio confirms Junkies report that Beth Wilkinson suggested Dan Snyder sell the team; Owners could be ready to push him out - Hogs Haven

That brings us back to Mike Florio’s report that came out today. He was speaking on a Super Bowl pregame show, and confirmed the Junkies report from last year. Beth Wilkinson suggested that Dan Snyder be forced to sell the Washington Commanders. He also said, and later wrote about, a growing frustration among other NFL owners.

Giants 2022 free agency: TE Evan Engram likely headed elsewhere - Big Blue View

There is a bit of curiosity about what Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka could do with a player who has Engram’s physical skills. Still, the Giants are starting over. Engram could probably use a fresh start elsewhere as much, maybe more, than any Giant. Spotrac estimates his market value at four years, $27.015 million ($6.7 million per year). The Giants should let someone else pay it.

Report: Cardinals hiring Matt Burke as D-line coach, replacement for Brentson Buckner - AZ Central

He was a defensive special assistant in 2019 for Philadelphia and run game coordinator/defensive line coach in 2020. Burke spent last season with the Jets as game management coach.

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals - SB Nation

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup. With Cincinnati leading by four late in the fourth quarter, the Rams went on a 15-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to take the lead. LA would hang on to win, 23-20, defeating the Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI. While that sounds like excellent theater with the Super Bowl on the line, the gameplay itself was overshadowed by the refs calling several key penalties once LA got into the red zone.

Sunday Late Night Wrap Up #22: The Rams win Super Bowl LVI - The SB Nation NFL Show

Relive everything that happened in Super Bowl LVI and hear from the emotional Rams after the game.

