Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals

The reason for the season has finally arrived. It’s time for Super Bowl LVI.

While we all wish we could be watching the Philadelphia Eagles here instead, we’ll have to settle for what’s hopefully a good game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Most agree the Bengals are the more rootable team in this matchup. At least, that’s what the polling here at BGN indicates:

Seems like an easy call to root for Joe Burrow and the underdogs in this one. Also pretty easy to root against Sean McVay.

Let’s see if Cincy can get it done. Their victory would be one of the most unexpected Super Bowl titles in NFL history.

Here is all the information you need to know in order to watch today’s game.

Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

TV Channel: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen

Referee: Ron Torbert

Radio Information:

Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin, Mike Golic

SIRIUS: 82 (LAR), 85 (Cin), 88 (National)

XM: 226 (LAR), 225 (Cin), 88 (National)

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Odds:

The Rams are “road” favorites despite actually playing at home, via DraftKings SportsBook.

Los Angeles Rams -4 (-115)

Cincinnati Bengals +4 (-105)

Over/under: 48.5

Halftime show: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar

...

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss Super Bowl LV below!