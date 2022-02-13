Report: Carson Wentz will probably be traded or released by Colts

Less than 365 days since the Philadelphia Eagles traded their starting quarterback to the Colts, it looks like Carson Wentz is already done in Indianapolis.

NFL insider Chris Mortensen had the following to say during an ESPN appearance on Sunday morning:

“For Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts, it looks bleak. Yes, the Colts did not give him support verbally after the season. Said that they weren’t guaranteeing him anything. Well, right now, it looks bleak. And by March 18, he’ll probably be traded or released. That’s when $15 million of his base salary is guaranteed. So, for Carson Wentz and the Colts, it looks like a one-year marriage that went wrong.”

Wow.

I mean, this shouldn’t be surprising. Wentz wasn’t very great in 2021; the Colts experienced success largely thanks to the presence of Jonathan Taylor and their defense. And Indy’s leadership was clearly pretty pissed after Wentz’s epic metltdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 to fail to make the playoffs.

Still, kind of crazy to think we’ve reached this point. Last year at this very time, some still had hope the Eagles could “fix” Wentz. Then, once he got traded to Indy, many believed Frank Reich would be the right one to get him back on track. That they would make the Eagles regret trading him. (For the record, that was never the opinion here.)

But the Eagles clearly don’t have any remorse when it comes to moving on from Wentz. That they were able to acquire the Colts’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — the No. 16 overall selection — for a quarterback who only spent one season in Indy is looking like a total steal. Howie Roseman really pantsed Chris Ballard in that deal.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens to Wentz if/when the Colts move on. Is there really another team out there willing to make him their starter? Is he comfortable with accepting a backup role (I’d be surprised)? Does he just retire?

Does he come back to the Eagles?!

Lol, that one won’t be happening.

Only time will tell. For now, we know Wentz probably won’t be back with the Colts.