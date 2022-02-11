Eagles News: Former Philadelphia assistants find new NFL homes

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly name Press Taylor new offensive coordinator - Big Cat Country

This isn’t a huge surprise, considering Taylor has a long history of working with Pederson. Taylor was with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2020 in some capacity, primarily as a quarterbacks coach, including multiple seasons with Pederson. He ended his stint being promoted to passing game coordinator with Pederson before the Eagles ultimately cleaned house. I would presume that Taylor would have a similar role with the Jaguars.

Giants reportedly hiring Mike Groh to coach wide receivers - Big Blue View

The news just keeps coming in regards to Brian Daboll’s New York Giants coaching staff. The latest report is that the Giants are hiring Mike Groh to coach wide receivers. Earlier in the week, former Giants wide receivers coach Adam Henry (under Ben McAdoo) has been presumed to be ticketed for that job. Over the past couple of days, though, that changed. Groh, 50, was wide receivers coach for the Indianapolis Colts for the past two seasons. He was offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018-2019. Groh is the son of former Giants assistant coach Al Groh, and a collegiate teammate of Tiki Barber’s at Virginia, where he played quarterback.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Landon Dickerson had a really, really good rookie season - BGN

Dickerson played better than I thought on a second watch. I thought he had a pretty good rookie season after watching him throughout. After really focusing on him more, I thought he had a really, really good rookie season. He is an outstanding run blocker and is a pretty good pass blocker too. There aren’t many interior lineman in the league as good as him in the run game. He has an awesome combination of power, speed and nastiness. As much as I have praised him, I do think it is fair to point out that this offense suited him perfectly as he is better as a run blocker then a pass blocker. The Eagles ran the ball a lot and didn’t have a lot of games where they dropped back 45+ times. If the offense changes in the future and becomes more of a drop back offense, he may have to improve his pass protection slightly to be considered one of the best at this position.

The QB Factory Reboot #47: Senior Bowl recap with Damian Parson - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette and Mark Schofield are joined by National Scout for The Draft Network and staff writer for SB Nation’s Revenge of the Birds, Damian Parson. Damian shared his takeaways from the QB prospects at senior bowl week and explained what he thinks the Eagles should do regarding sticking with Jalen Hurts next year.

Eagles honors: Best players, performances, and plays from the 2021 season - PhillyVoice

Coach of the Year: OL coach / run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland. Stoutland’s positional group had two All-Pros in Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, and Stoutland helped mold Jordan Mailata into a Pro Bowl-worthy left tackle. He also coaxed a really good rookie season out of Landon Dickerson, and got solid play out of backups like Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll Nate Herbig, and Sua Opeta this season. But beyond player development, Stoutland also coordinated the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL, despite heavy instability at the running back position, which suffered numerous injuries along the way. Stoutland may be the Eagles’ most valuable coach on the staff, beyond even the head coach and all the coordinators.

How will the offense stay ahead of the curve in 2022? - PE.com

There are a lot of unknowns here, of course. The Eagles are going to add pieces to the offensive puzzle. They’re going to work with Hurts on taking the next steps in his development in every phase – recognition, timing, processing, when to run, and when to stick the football in the gut of a running back. That’s what is so interesting about what happens behind the scenes. What have they discovered and what will they unearth about the next phase in Sirianni’s scheme? What will be the “personality” of this offense moving forward? How can the Eagles become an offense that – still riding the strength of a great offensive line – punishes defenses every which way through the course of a game and a season? As much as we’re all looking forward to how the Eagles address the roster in the months to come, understand that there is also a lot of the schematic groundwork that has to take place. The goal is to be complete on offense, to have balance, to win physically, and to dominate. In Year 2, now that every defensive coach has a feel for what Sirianni likes to do and saw what worked in his first season, the challenge is to find that second trick up his offensive sleeve.

Eagles Stay or Go 2022: Which linebackers will be back? - NBCSP

Genard Avery. Roob: Avery is a weird player. He’ll have a stretch every few weeks where he knocks down a pass, makes a tackle for loss and gets great pressure on the quarterback in the span of five or six plays. Then you don’t notice him for a month. It takes a very specific skill set to play the SAM, and they’re not easy to find, but the Eagles have to do better than Avery. For a guy who played 358 snaps, they just didn’t get enough production. Verdict: Goes.

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons named 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year - Blogging The Boys

At long last it is official. Micah Parsons is the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Dallas Cowboys hit the lottery on their first-round pick in 2021. Originally holding the 10th overall pick, the Cowboys traded back with the Philadelphia Eagles two spots and still landed one of the best defensive players in professional football in Micah Parsons. Parsons put together a highlight reel of plays throughout his rookie campaign (you can literally watch all of his quarterback takedowns right here) as he racked up 13 sacks. To limit what he did throughout 2021 to just sacks feels like we aren’t properly conveying what he did but that is because words simply do not do him justice.

It’s time to relax on the Russell Wilson noise - Hogs Haven

Let me be very clear from the top; I would love Russell Wilson to land in Washington as their next quarterback for years to come. That would be a significant win for the Rivera era and immediately provide Super Bowl implications for the Washington Commanders. Russell Wilson would be a great addition, point-blank. However, we’ve jumped the gun, and the incredible social media surge of Wilson conversations and photoshopped pictures of him in a Commander’s uniform has created incredibly high expectations amongst the fan base as to what will happen as opposed to the slim possibility of what may happen. There’s a difference. But how did we even get to this point? To start, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported in January that Russell Wilson “wants to explore his options to see what else might be out there for him.” It’s about winning and continuing Wilson’s legacy, according to Rapaport. “Those close to Wilson say he wants to investigate other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win another championship and create the legacy he sees for himself.” That’s where things began once the season ended. However, things took off when ESPN 980 Radio personality Kevin Sheehan reported that Russell Wilson “is not against being traded to Washington,” according to his two sources.

‘What do you think of the Rams?’ We surveyed opinions on LA from all 31 other NFL teams - Turf Show Times

Philadelphia Eagles - Brandon Lee Gowton, Bleeding Green Nation. I’m definitely not rooting for the Rams. I’ve just never been a big Sean McVay guy. He’s obviously had a lot of success and he’s a great game planner or whatever but the dude is a total coward who turtles up in big moments. I have a tough time reconciling the hype machine that heralds him as a “genius” while I see him often play not to lose instead of going all out to win. I especially think it’s silly how much praise he gets while Doug Pederson — who gave the Eagles an edge by being super aggressive — barely gets credit by contrast for, you know, actually winning a Super Bowl. Not all Eagles fans are as hung up on that dynamic as I am but a majority of them will be rooting for the Bengals. They’re just a more likeable team anyway. Then again, I’m not really the biggest Zac Taylor guy either. But Joe Burrow being cool AF and Cincy being underdogs overrides that for me. I have a fear that the Rams will win and spite me but I’m hoping I’m wrong about that.

Black NFL coaches lament hiring policies that fall short - ESPN

Lynn, who is Black, long ago added his own personal amendment to the Rooney Rule: As his star rose as one of the league’s top assistants in the mid-2010s, Lynn would only meet with teams to discuss a head coaching vacancy if they had already brought in at least one other minority candidate, something the Rooney Rule didn’t require until 2021. “I just didn’t want to be a token interview,” Lynn told The Associated Press. “I really believe in the spirit of the Rooney Rule, but I just saw how people were abusing it and I didn’t want to be a part of that.” The racial discrimination lawsuit filed this month against the NFL and several teams by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has magnified attention on the league’s hiring practices and stirred up long-simmering frustrations with the Rooney Rule. It has also prompted comparisons from Lynn and others to corporate America, which has also struggled to diversify its leadership ranks.

Bengals vs. Rams: Super Bowl LVI Preview - Football Outsiders

The top-line numbers show that Super Bowl LVI is a mismatch. Can we find advantages for the Bengals by splitting and cutting up the data? And where do the Rams have the advantage instead?

Super Bowl LVI picks: Will Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals win Lombardi Trophy? - NFL.com

Will Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams become the second straight team in NFL history to win the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium? Can Joe Burrow lead the Cincinnati Bengals to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title? Which players will shine this Sunday on the game’s biggest stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California? Our analysts provide their Super Bowl LVI predictions.

Ultimate Super Bowl scouting report: What to expect from the Bengals on Sunday - SB Nation

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time since January 1989. To get there, they had to rack up plenty of wins during the regular season and knock out postseason opponents in every phase of the playoffs. To help you get ready for the big game on Sunday and learn all you need to know about the Bengals, we turned to the experts at our team communities to find out what they learned when the teams they cover played the Bengals this season. Check out the line for the Super Bowl courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and you can find all of our Bengals coverage on Cincy Jungle.

The Look Ahead #76: Who needs a SB title most + Austin Ekeler and Mike Golic - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa debate whose legacy benefits most from a Super Bowl title. Plus, we’re joined by Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Westwood One’s Mike Golic. Why Sean McVay benefits more from a championship than anyone else. (3:11) If Stafford wins the title, will people try and put him in the Hall of Fame? (7:08). Why OBJ can totally change the narrative about him with a ring (13:30). Why a ring for Joe Burrow puts pressure on every other rookie QB (19:24). Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (23:02). Westwood One’s Mike Golic (34:33). Super Bowl and HoF predictions (49:30).

