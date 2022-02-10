NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles add talent with 3 first-round picks

Welcome back to the Mock Simulation Series. In this series I use the awesome draft simulator over at The Draft Network every week to play out different draft scenarios for the Eagles. The Eagles have a *ton* of picks in the 2022 class, so there are plenty of avenues for roster improvement that we will explore over the next few months.

Pick 15: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

The Eagles need pass rush help, something fierce and George Karlaftis has the upside of a game changing edge defender. His explosiveness and high motor would pair perfectly with Josh Sweat.

Pick 16: Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Besides DeVonta Smith, the Eagles need to revamp their whole wide receiver corps. While free agency can and likely will be an option to find upgrades, adding another young playmaker in the draft is hard to pass up. Garrett Wilson is a route running specialist with tremendous ability after the catch. Getting him across from Smith in the Eagles passing game would drive secondaries crazy.

Pick 19: Andrew Booth Junior, Cornerback, Clemson

Finding a true number two cornerback to pair with Darius Slay should be a high priority for the Eagles this spring. Andrew Booth’s athleticism and man-coverage prowess would give the Eagles a great advantage on the perimeter of their defense.

Pick 51: Darian Kinnard, Offensive Guard, Kentucky

With Brandon Brooks retired and Isaac Seuamalo coming back from injury, the Eagles could stand to find some more young blood for their offensive line. Darian Kinnard is a massive, mauling blocker who would be perfect in the Eagles already physical offense.

Pick 83: Brandon Smith, Linebacker, Penn State

This is going to be a favorite pick for the next few weeks. Brandon Smith being “from here” pairs perfectly with the Eagles desperate need for quality linebacker play. Smith will slot in as an immediate difference maker in this defense.

Pick 122: Nick Cross, Safety, Maryland

Nick Cross is an intriguing safety prospect. While he has strong safety build at 6’1” and over 210 pounds, he has free safety athleticism. Cross’ speed and agility combines with his strong build and physical playing style to make quite a safety prospect. While consistency and discipline need work, the Eagles could bet on this talented player with starter upside.

Pick 153: Cole Turner, Tight End, Nevada

The Eagles must want to find a pass catching tight end to add to their depth chart. Dallas Goedert is a star at the position, but the Eagles don’t have much behind him in the form of legit receiving threats. Cole Turner has caught 19 touchdowns in the last two seasons and has a lot to love in his 6’6” frame with defense-stretching athleticism.

Pick 161: Justyn Ross, Wide Receiver, Clemson

In the spirit of revamping the offense, Justyn Ross will continue to seem like a great late round bet to improve receiving depth. Ross has played some great football in his career and could have more good play in him with a chance to get healthy. Hard to pass up on a 6’4” receiver with his ball skills this late in the draft.

Pick 165: Tyler Allgeier, Running Back, BYU

Another offensive weapon in this draft can’t hurt. Tyler Allgeier has been the heartbeat of the BYU offense over the last two seasons; carrying the ball 422 times over that span for 2,736 yards and 36 touchdowns. Allgeier is a well built back with speed enough to break off big runs. His size and physicality would be a perfect fit next to Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell in the Eagles running game.

Pick 192: Thomas Booker, Defensive Tackle, Stanford

Thomas Booker was a versatile piece on Stanford’s defensive line during his career. While he is not the most athletic defender, his size, motor and technique allowed him to thrive at various interior defensive line positions. Booker would be welcome depth on a defense that values versatility.

Pick 204: Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, Coastal Carolina

The Eagles made a great late round selection in Tarron Jackson last year, picking up a solid rookie contributor in the seventh round. They can do it again this year by drafting Jackson’s former teammate. Gunter is a high motor player who would be a great fit as a pass rushing specialist in the Eagles defense.

PREVIOUS EAGLES DRAFT SIMULATIONS

VERSION 3.0

VERSION 2.0

VERSION 1.0