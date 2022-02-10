Eagles News: NFL insider connects Russell Wilson to Philadelphia

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Mailbag: Will Brian Flores Coach in the NFL Again? - SI

From David Kromelow (@dkrom59): Where would you expect Russell Wilson to play in 2022? ... David, my sense is all of that remains in flux, and Wilson is open to exploring his options. As I see it, Seahawks owner Jody Allen is the X-factor. I’ve heard she’s for keeping Wilson—which wouldn’t exactly be a wild train of thought for an owner. The question has been how badly, and what it’ll mean if Wilson, eventually, becomes more forceful about seeking a new home. Meanwhile, from a team-building standpoint, it’s fair to surmise that this might actually be an ideal time to move Wilson, while he’s still relatively young (at 33) and has two years left on his contract (that’s what Matthew Stafford had left when he was traded). If I had to guess, I’d say he’ll eventually get moved. And I’d have said the destination was going to be the Saints a month ago. Now that Sean Payton’s gone, let’s put him in the NFC East … to the Eagles. In a way, it’d be a sort of redemptive move for Howie Roseman, who was part of a front office that planned to take Wilson in the third round in 2012, only to have Seattle scoop him up earlier in the round.

BGN Radio has been nominated for a podcast award - BGN

Thanks in no small part to your devout listenership, Bleeding Green Nation’s podcast has been shortlisted for the Sports Podcast Awards! More specifically, we’ve been nominated in the “Best Team Podcast” category.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.43: They seriously went with Commanders - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa are joined by a special guest Bryan Stabbe from SB Nation’s Hogs Haven. Stabbe shares his frustrations with Washington completely botching its new name, the Commanders. Later in the show the guys touch on the Giants hiring new defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale and also rank the best NFC East SB Nation site logos.

Eagles Talk - Iggles Blitz

Everyone had good things to say about Jalen Hurts. He led the team to the playoffs, proved to be a solid playmaker and is everything you would want in terms of intangibles. But is he good enough? We know Hurts will get better with more experience and better weapons around him. What we don’t know is what his ceiling is. Will Hurts ever be good enough to be one of the Top 10 QBs in the league? He isn’t special physically. He’s not a top flight pocket passer. Can he develop enough to get a team to the Super Bowl? There was no consensus about what the Eagles should do. Some liked the thought of drafting a QB in the first round (Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett). Others liked the thought of trading for Russell Wilson. Nobody is sure what to make of Deshaun Watson and his legal issues.

Justin Jefferson feels for Reagor over constant comparisons - NBCSP

Jefferson is the guy they should have had. He knows it too. The 22-year-old superstar receiver made an appearance on the AP Pro Football Podcast with Rob Maaddi and said he’s well aware of what Eagles fans think about him and Jalen Reagor, whom the Eagles took one spot ahead of Jefferson in the 2020 draft. And Jefferson feels for Reagor. “I honestly hate it. I hate it for him,” Jefferson said. “I mean, he didn’t ask for any of this. He’s just being the player that he is. I definitely hate it. I hate it for him. Being compared to me all the time, especially with the success that I’m having and the things he’s doing over there. I hate to see it but I guess it is what it is.”

Super Bowl LVI Mythbusters - Football Outsiders

Advocating for three-plus-year rebuilding plans is silly when teams like the 2021 Bengals and 2017 Eagles keep turning things around in two. The closest thing to the moral of the Bengals story is that no team should think, “Oh well, Aaron Rodgers is in our division, so let’s just bide our time and conserve resources until we see a window of opportunity.”

Eagles’ consultant leaves to join Jaguars’ Doug Pederson’s staff - NJ.com

Eagles consultant Jim Bob Cooter was a valued mind in the team’s coaching room, using his offensive knowledge to help come up with ideas on how to attack opposing defenses. However, it appears as if Cooter is moving on from the Eagles, deciding to join a familiar name down south. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Cooter will join former Eagles head coach and newly minted Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson to become the team’s new passing game coordinator. Before this season began, Cooter was brought on as a consultant for the Eagles offense by head coach Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had familiarity with Cooter, having worked with him when both were with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Boston Scott to become first two-sport NFL and ‘Rocket League’ player - SB Nation

Before you ask, no, this isn’t just some random PR move to garner attention. Scott is really, really good at Rocket League. He’s ranked “Grand Champion,” which is among only 0.52% of players — and could be even less, depending on his level inside of the rank. For instance, if he’s a “Grand Champion III,” the second-highest rank in all of Rocket League, then there are only 905 players in the world with that rank. Scott will begin as an alternate, which is to be expected considering Dignitas is one of the most prestigious organizations inside the game. He’ll have time to scrimmage and practice with the team ahead of the Winter major, set to take place March 26-28. Until that time Dignitas is also listing him as a “content creator” for the organization, meaning we should see plenty more of Scott playing Rocket League soon.

Report: Jaguars set to add Phil Rauscher, Andrew Breiner to staff - Big Cat Country

Breiner, 37, most recently served as OC and wide receivers coach for FIU. Prior to that, he coached with Pederson in Philly as a pass game analyst, that would be his only NFL coaching experience. Before the Eagles, Breiner coached at Mississippi State as the team’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2018-19). He was a head coach at Fordham from 2016-17 and the team’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach from 2012-15 working under respected offensive mind and former Fordham HC Joe Moorhead.

Poll: How surprised are you that both Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore are returning to the Dallas Cowboys? - Blogging The Boys

Factoring in the success that Moore has had and the team that he has had it with, it does remain strange that he is 0-for-2 on head coaching cycles. Perhaps next year will be the difference. Who knows.

Giants face tough decisions, short-term pain to fix salary cap - Big Blue View

“The Giants are at yet another beginning. Saquon Barkley is now a fifth-year running back with a long history of leg injuries. It is probably going to take Schoen and Daboll a couple of years, maybe more, to get this right. Barkley is soon going to be a running back looking for a second contract — probably a big one. My guess at this point is Schoen is unlikely to give him that big-money deal. That means Barkley’s best value to the Giants right now could well be as trade bait. If the Giants can get a couple of mid-round picks in exchange for him that they can use to replenish their roster, that might be best for everyone.”

Roger Goodell: I don’t see any way a team can do its own investigation of itself; Clubs have the authority to remove an owner - Hogs Haven

Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders have been in the news today. Snyder announced he was going to hire an “independent” investigator to look into the allegations from former team employee Tiffany Johnston. She was not involved in the original Beth Wilkinson-led investigation into Washington’s toxic workplace. She appeared with 5 other former employees in a roundtable for the Congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform last week. Johnston alleged that Dan Snyder inappropriately grabbing her leg under a table at a dinner and trying to push her into a limo afterwards. Snyder’s lawyer was allegedly the voice of reason in the latter incident. This story was corroborated by another former employee via a letter submitted to the committee. Snyder’s announcement of another “independent” investigation led to a firestorm of responses from the accuser’s lawyer, his lead investigator’s firm, Congress, Snyder’s lawyer, and the NFL. Luckily NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had a press conference scheduled for today to talk about the Super Bowl, and any other important stories in the NFL. The league issued a statement saying they would lead any investigation into Dan Snyder, not the team or it’s owner. Goodell puts up the shield once again to protect an owner, and the integrity of the league itself.

Munich to host first-ever regular-season NFL game in Germany during 2022 season; Frankfurt also to host future games - NFL.com

The NFL is coming to Munich. The league announced Wednesday that Munich has been selected to host the first-ever regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season. The NFL also announced that Frankfurt will host future games in Germany. “We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich’s fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga.” The game in Munich is one of five international NFL games scheduled for 2022, along with one in Mexico and three in the United Kingdom — two will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as well as a Jacksonville Jaguars home game at Wembley Stadium. Home teams for the international slate will be announced in the coming weeks, though dates and matchups won’t be released until the 2022 NFL schedule announcement later this year. With the advent of a 17-game regular season, each team is required to stage at least one international game every eight years.

Ranking the best Rams and Bengals players in Super Bowl 2022: Top 53 and where Aaron Donald, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford land - ESPN+

2. Joe Burrow, QB, BengalsGrade: 92.3 | Position rank: 1. Including the playoffs, Burrow has now surpassed Tom Brady for highest PFF grade by a quarterback this season. With how porous the Bengals’ offensive line is right now, Burrow is the most important singular figure in a Super Bowl in a long time, but he has the tools to get the job done. He’ll have to take care of the football, but he was fourth in the league this season with just a 2.3% turnover-worthy play rate.

NFL University #27: Super Bowl breakdown, and Charles Davis - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda are discussing every aspect of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. At the end of the day, the show is finding it difficult to find the ways the Bengals overpower this Rams roster–that’s loaded with star power. After the break Rob “Stats” Guerrera sits down with CBS Sports NFL analyst Charles Davis to discuss Sunday’s Super Bowl.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message