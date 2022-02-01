Tom Brady, who lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, retires from the NFL

Despite some original pushback on ESPN’s reporting that he was retiring, Tom Brady himself officially confirmed he’s walking away from the NFL after 22 seasons.

He’s finally gone.

Thank God.

While many will remember Brady for his innumerable accomplishments (and cheating), the reality is he’ll always be remembered in Philadelphia as the quarterback who lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

He gave the Eagles one hell of a fight in that game, of course, but Brandon Graham ultimately slayed the dragon.

The Australian radio call of Brandon Graham's strip sacking Tom Brady in the Super Bowl is one of the greatest football calls I've ever heard.



"The script is flipped"



"Tom Brady bereft on the turf"



"It has literally been ripped from his grasp" pic.twitter.com/lrvFIHz0fT — Chad Gelfand (@ChadGelfand) September 7, 2019

Brady was admittedly still haunted by memories from this loss in his final playing days. Is it a coincidence that he could finally retire happy with the last win of his career coming with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Eagles in the playoffs this year? One can only wonder.

In any case, Brady’s departure opens up an opportunity for the Eagles moving forward. The NFC just got weaker.

If the Eagles traded for, say, Russell Wilson, they’d arguably have the top quarterback and top offensive line in their conference. Or perhaps settle for second best if Aaron Rodgers returns to the Green Bay Packers, which isn’t certain. Something to consider.