Eagles-Giants Final Injury Report: Saquon Barkley questionable to play

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 14 game against the New York Giants.

The Eagles ruled one player OUT: Shaun Bradley.

Bradley, who leads the team in special teams snap count percentage, suffered a hamstring injury against the Tennessee Titans and did not practice this week. The Eagles will likely temporarily elevate Christian Elliss from the practice squad for the second game in a row. They may have done that even if Bradley wasn’t injured ... but now that maneuver makes even more sense.

Quez Waktins and Kyzir White are notably listed without game statuses after being listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday. They’re good to go for Sunday.

Avonte Maddox is still on injured reserve but the Eagles opened his 21-day practice window earlier this week. It seems like there’s a chance he’ll be able to return to the starting lineup this weekend. The Eagles have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday to activate Maddox from IR to the active roster. Note that they currently have an open roster spot to fill so it’s not like they’ll have to make a move to free up room for him.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

OUT

LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

DE Derek Barnett

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

TE Dallas Goedert

TE Jaeden Graham

CB Avonte Maddox (designated to return)

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

DE Robert Quinn

Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. CJGJ is recovering from a lacerated kidney and is eligible to return in Week 17 at the earliest. Goedert is dealing with a shoulder injury and is eligible to return in Week 15 at the earliest. Graham is out for the year since he went on IR before roster cuts to 53. Maddox is dealing with a hamstring injury and is eligible to return in Week 14 at the earliest. Tuipulotu is out for the year due to the nature of his knee injury. Quinn is dealing with a knee injury and is eligible to return in Week 18 at the earliest.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

T/G Brett Toth

The Eagles have yet to activate Toth’s 21-day practice window.

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The big news is that the Giants ruled Saquon Barkley questionable. He was limited in practice for the second day in a row. The Giants don’t seem super confident that he will play:

Brian Daboll on Saquon Barkley (neck) being added to injury report “Week 14, necks a little sore.”



Will he play Sunday: “I hope so”



Any doubt for Sunday: “Probably got to see” — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) December 9, 2022

Barkley has accounted for 60% of New York’s total yardage and 30.8% of their offensive touchdowns this season. He was instrumental to the Giants’ hot start earlier this year. His efficiency numbers have dipped since Week 6, however, and the team has struggled. Relying on Barkley so heavily has seemingly taken a toll.

If Barkley can’t play, the Giants are down to Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell at running back. Breida has 34 carries for 112 yards (3.3 average) while Brightwell has nine carries for 50 yards (5.6 average).

Elsewhere on the Giants’ injury report, they ruled starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson out and starting defensive tackle Leonard Williams doubtful. Those are two of their best defenders. It should also be noted that the G-Men are missing starting safety Xavier McKinney, who is on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Eagles need to be able to advantage of this defense.

Offensive linemen Shane Lemieux and Joshua Ezeudu are also out. If they were healthy, one of them could be starting at left guard. Instead, the Giants seem poised to go with either Nick Gates or IR activation candidate Ben Bredeson. Regardless of who they pick, the Giants are not going with a fantastic option at that spot.

OUT

OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

DOUBTFUL

DL Leonard Williams (neck)

QUESTIONABLE

RB Saquon Barkley (neck)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Darrian Beavers

OG Ben Bredeson (designated to return)

DT D.J. Davidson

WR Collin Johnson

OL Marcus McKethan

CB Aaron Robinson

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

WR Sterling Shepard

DT Nick Williams

RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

S Xavier McKinney