Is Robert Quinn the Eagles’ new Ryan Kerrigan?

The Eagles announced that they were placing defensive end Robert Quinn on injured reserve on Tuesday. According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Quinn is having a knee scope after getting hurt in practice last week and is expected to miss playing time the next four weeks.

Sadly, Quinn’s absence won’t really be noticed as he’s been a non-factor since coming to Philly. In the five games that he’s played with the Eagles he has two tackles, two quarterback hits and zero sacks.

On BGN Radio Episode 294, Brandon Lee Gowton expressed his frustration with the trade for the veteran pass rusher.

“Robert Quinn’s obviously been very disappointing, continuing this trend of Eagles trade deadline moves that have not been good. I guess the hope is that he gets this time off and maybe that’ll serve him well and maybe he can come back and he will be healthier and he can give you something. If we’re talking about Ryan Kerrigan and him following that template, Ryan Kerrigan was useless in the regular season and randomly great in the one playoff game that he played in.”

You would think that the Eagles would have learned their lesson last season when they signed Ryan Kerrigan to a one-year deal.

In the 16 games that Kerrigan played in Philly he recorded just three tackles, a tackle for loss, two QB hits, and zero sacks.He did however have a standout performance in the playoff game against Tampa Bay finishing with one and half sacks, two tackles, two tackles for loss and two QB hits.

Quinn finished the 2021 season with 18.5-sacks, setting the franchise record for the Bears.

Where is that player?! We want to see it. Let’s hope that this is just a slow start and that things will start ramping up once he returns to the field.

But should one not be surprised if it doesn’t and he finishes on an underwhelming note? He is 32 years old and has been inconsistent over his career.