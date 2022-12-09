Eagles News: Giants writer says it’s “laughable” to think New York can stop Philly’s rushing attack

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Giants-Eagles Week 14: 4 things to know - Big Blue View

If the Vox Media writing platform supported it, I would probably insert a long string of laughing — or maybe more appropriately — crying emojies here. On paper, the idea that the Giants could stop, or slow, the Philadelphia rushing attack is laughable. The Giants are, honestly, terrible on run defense. They give up 5.1 yards per rushing attempt, 30th in the league, and are 26th in yards rushing allowed per game at 141.1. They don’t have impact off-ball linebackers. They give up the edge too often. They have Dexter Lawrence, but we don’t know if they will have Leonard Williams, his defensive line cohort. The Eagles are built to run. They are fifth in rushing yards, third in attempts, 12th in yards per attempt and fifth in yards per game (154.6). Miles Sanders has 924 yards on 187 carries (4.9 yards per rush) and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is third in the league in QB rushing yards with 609.

Spadaro: Miles Sanders nears first 1,000-yard season - PE.com

Sanders said he “paid attention” when he received criticism from fans and media last year because he missed some time with injury. “That made me want even more to prove everybody wrong, so that’s been my focus this season,” he said. Sunday, he has a chance with 76 rushing yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in the NFL, but that isn’t what is foremost on his mind. “I want to just keep doing what I’m doing and have great ball security and take what the offensive line is giving me,” he said. “This isn’t about me. It’s about the Eagles and winning a key game in the division. That’s all that matters.”

Saquon Barkley added to Giants injury report ahead of Eagles game - BGN

The big news out of North Jersey is that Saquon Barkley was added to the injury report with a neck injury. Barkley’s efficiency has really dipped lately but it would not be good for the Giants if their leading rusher is either missing or playing at significantly less than 100%. Barkley was instrumental to the Giants’ success earlier this season. His decline has coincided with their more recent downturn.

Eagles-Giants preview + OBJ to Philly?! - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss the latest Eagles news and rumors, including a potential Odell Beckham Jr. signing. The guys also preview this week’s Eagles vs. Giants matchup and make their weekly NFL picks against the spread. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen.

Week 14 NFL game picks: Brock Purdy-led 49ers beat Tom Brady’s Buccaneers; red-hot Lions top Vikings - NFL.com

Every Giants offensive touchdown feels like an upset. The offensive line loses matchups weekly, and Saquon Barkley is no longer breaking big plays. Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins are doing credible work, but they are miscast as No. 1 and 2 receivers. They figure to be blanketed this week by James Bradberry and Darius Slay, leaving Daniel Jones scrambling for his life, per usual. At some point, teams that win primarily with scheme (like the Giants) get figured out.

How the Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown brotherhood became the heartbeat of the Eagles’ offense - ESPN

But two figures, quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown, stood motionless and stone-faced in the center of the room, like stars in a movie with the world blurring in the background. Both were shirtless and still in their game pants — the routine of getting changed put on hold for this moment. Hurts did most, maybe all, of the talking. Then Hurts extended an arm, they slapped hands, pulled in for the one-arm hug, and went off to rejoin the pack. “He was saying he was proud of me,” Brown said. A stomach illness had prevented Brown from eating for much of the preceding week. He had dropped seven pounds and was throwing up so much he popped a blood vessel in his right eye. He had a costly fumble deep in Green Bay territory midway through the second quarter but responded with a six-yard touchdown catch in the third. Hurts, it turns out, was lifting him up after an exhausting stretch. “I tell him all the time I’m proud of him, too,” Brown said. Hurts and Brown are best friends dating back to when Hurts tried to recruit Brown to come to Alabama. Their friendship, strengthened through the years even as they traveled different paths through college and their early pro careers. In April, they finally became teammates when the Eagles acquired Brown from the Tennessee Titans for the 18th and 101st overall picks — a move Hurts championed and helped get to the finish line.

Giants coach on A.J. Brown: ‘like they got T.O. back there’ - NBCSP

“I was telling my defensive staff, I know they’re not gonna play the Pro Bowl [game] this year, but they’re playing it in Philly. Because they’re talented across the board,” said Wink Martindale Thursday ahead of Sunday afternoon’s showdown at MetLife Stadium. It’s certainly a fair assessment, considering the Eagles are second in the NFL in points per game, and third in yards per game. And Martindale wasn’t finished praising his opponent, particularly wide receiver A.J. Brown, who is coming off a two-TD performance this past week against the Titans, his former team. Martindale was asked how he intends to game plan for Brown come Sunday. “Hoo! Got any ideas? He is a… it’s like they got T.O. [Terrell Owens] back there playing again. He is a problem. We went against him when he was with Tennessee. He is a big, physical receiver, that you have to fight every play. I told [Giants defensive backs coach] Jerome Henderson if he was a defensive player, he’d be an outside ‘backer. That’s how physical he plays at wide receiver.”

Week 14 Staff Picks: Can Anyone in NFC Stop Eagles? - Football Outsiders

Carl Yedor: Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) at New York Giants. It has been a fun story in New York this year, but reality appears to be setting in for the Giants as they cling to a wild-card spot in the NFC playoff picture. Philadelphia has been a well-oiled offensive machine for most of this season, and while the Giants might be able to have some success running the ball when they are in possession, they just don’t have the firepower to keep up with the Eagles.

Eagles did not slam the door on potential pursuit of OBJ - PFT

So, again, watch the Eagles. The longer this lasts, the greater the chance that the Eagles will swoop in and grab a guy who currently seems to be destined to land elsewhere.

NFL is so concerned about questionable fields (like MetLife) that it invokes new rule on pregame workouts - NJ.com

An NFL spokesman told NJ Advance Media that a memo sent to teams last month instructed them to limit pregame workouts to lessen the impact on the fields before kickoff. The memo comes at a time when there has been a lot of debate about playing field conditions, with a growing list of players calling for all NFL stadiums to use grass fields to limit the number of injuries. Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles’ home field, is grass, while MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, home field to the Giants and Jets, has a synthetic grass surface.

Washington fans will be hoping the Giants lose on Sunday (without actually rooting for the Eagles to win) - Hogs Haven

NFL Fans nationally, who voted in the weekly email survey, are predicting the Eagles victory that Washington fans will be anticipating, if not actually rooting for (you know...rooting for the Eagles can’t be a thing), but those same fans don’t have the same confidence in the Carolina Panthers (who are 4.5-point underdogs) to hang a loss on Seattle.

Replacing CB Anthony Brown will be no easy task for the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

As things stand right now, it appears as if the Cowboys will now turn to their second-year CB Kelvin Joseph, a second-round pick in 2021. While Joseph has shown flashes of having the ability to be a starting caliber cover man, as of yet, he hasn’t proven himself worthy of handling such a responsibility. Ready or not though, he is needed now. To date, Joseph has mostly been utilized on special teams, playing 67.18% of the snaps compared to just 10.75% on defense this season. Those numbers will likely flip-flop quite a bit now that he is presumably the first man up to take over for Anthony Brown as the starter opposite Trevon Diggs.

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022 - SB Nation

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion. This unparalleled parity has really shown itself in our picks this season. There’s been no regular domination week-to-week, and at this point out of our 13 expert panel we’ve had over half of us win, and over half of us lose the week.

