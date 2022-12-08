Saquon Barkley added to Giants injury report ahead of Eagles game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 14 game against the New York Giants.

One player DID NOT PARTICIPATE in practice: Shaun Bradley.

Bradley was also listed as a DNP for Wednesday’s walkthrough. Seems like the Eagles’ leader in special teams snaps might miss Sunday’s game.

Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION for non-rest reasons: Quez Watkins and Kyzir White.

All accounts indicate Watkins and White seemed to be moving well. The guess here is the Birds will have both of them available for Sunday. The Eagles have made a habit of keeping injured guys limited earlier in the week before having them go full speed on Friday. The final injury report will tell us more about their statuses.

Avonte Maddox practiced for the first time since the Eagles activated his 21-day window to return from injured reserve earlier this week. He is not listed on the injury report since he’s still not on the active roster. The Eagles have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday at the very latest to activate their top nickel cornerback in time to play against the Giants.

Dallas Goedert was seen doing some rehab/conditioning work on a side field. He appears to be on track to return for next week’s game against the Chicago Bears, which is the earliest he can be activated from IR.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OG Landon Dickerson (rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

WR Quez Watkins (shoulder)

LB Kyzir White (ankle)

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD NEWS

The Eagles re-signed Andre Chachere to their practice squad after he successfully passed through waivers unclaimed.

Since the Eagles already temporarily elevated him to the roster three times earlier this season, they cannot use that maneuver again ... without exposing him to waivers (again) in the regular season, that is. Once the playoffs start, the elevation limits don’t apply to the playoffs. So that’s something to keep in mind since Chachere provides value on special teams in addition to depth at safety and nickel corner.

The Eagles still have on open practice squad spot.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

S Andre Chachere

DT Marvin Wilson

OT Roderick Johnson

OL Tyrese Robinson

WR Auden Tate

S Marquise Blair

OT Fred Johnson

DE Tarron Jackson

WR Greg Ward

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The big news out of North Jersey is that Saquon Barkley was added to the injury report with a neck injury. Barkley’s efficiency has really dipped lately but it would not be good for the Giants if their leading rusher is either missing or playing at significantly less than 100%. Barkley was instrumental to the Giants’ success earlier this season. His decline has coincided with their more recent downturn.

Starting defensive tackle Leonard Williams missed practice for the second day in a row. Not good news for a Giants run defense that has already struggled with him playing.

Nick Gates appears to be in line to start at left guard with Shane Lemieux and Joshua Ezeudu not practicing this week.

Slot cornerback Darnay Holmes and second-leading receiver/punt returner Richie James were limited for the second day in a row. They might be able to play.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

DL Leonard Williams (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Saquon Barkley (neck)

CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder)

WR Richie James (knee)

CB Nick McCloud (hamstring)

DL Henry Mondeaux (knee)