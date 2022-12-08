Who is your favorite player on the 2022 Eagles?

It’s been some time since we’ve ran a Question Of The Day post, so, let’s get a discussion going in the comments below: Who is your favorite player on the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles?

I imagine there are going to be a lot of Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown answers. And understandably so. They’re among the best players on the team. But this question is about favorite, not necessarily best.

For me, I have to go with Brandon Graham. I know I asked about this year but the Super Bowl strip sack lasts forever. Also, he just got nominated for this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. It’s pretty cool to see how he’s bounced back after suffering an Achilles injury last year.

Also, kind of crazy to think about how he’s still playing at a quality level when you consider another member of his 2010 Eagles draft class, Mike Kafka, is going to be coaching against him this week! The former quarterback is now the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator. Wild.

I’m also biased because, well, we have the initials: BLG.

Who is your favorite?