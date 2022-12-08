NFL Week 14 Game Picks

Our Week 14 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 13, I’m still on top ... and still with a three-game lead over second place. The BGN Community had a big week to move out of last and into a tie for fourth place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, veryone is taking the Birds to beat the New York Giants. Not a big shocker there with DraftKings Sportsbook having Philly favored by 6.5 points.

BGN Community Week 13 record: 12-2-1

BGN Community record: 112-81-2

