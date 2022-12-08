NFL Week 14 2022: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

After defeating the Tennessee Titans to advance to 11-1, the Philadelphia Eagles are embarking on a three-game road trip. First up is an NFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants.

Under new head coach Brian Daboll, the G-Men got off to a much better start than anyone would’ve reasonably expected. Since opening 6-2, however, the team has gone 1-3-1 in their last five games. The sole victory was a one-score home win over the worst team in the league, the Houston Texans.

The Giants are going to be hungry to get a win to avoid collapsing out of the NFC playoff picture. The Eagles are also going to be hungry to keep winning as they aim for the No. 1 seed. The pressure is on to stay ahead of the Dallas Cowboys.

Stay tuned to all of our Eagles-Giants coverage in one spot via this StoryStream.