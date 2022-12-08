Thursday Night Football: Raiders vs. Rams

Week 14 will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) on the road against the Los Angeles Rams (3-9).
The Raiders lead the all-time series between these teams, 8-6, but the Rams have won their two most recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2018 when the Raiders were still in the Oakland, with the Rams getting a 33-13 road win. The last time the Rams had home field advantage was back in 2014 in St. Louis when they absolutely demolished the Raiders in a 52-0 shut out.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022
Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (LV), 83 (LAR), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LV), 225 (LAR)
Online Streaming
Odds
Las Vegas Raiders: -6.5 (-275)
Los Angeles Rams: +6.5 (+230)
Over/Under: 43.5
BLG pick: Raiders -6.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
0%
Raiders (-6.5)
-
0%
Rams (+6.5)
SB Nation Blogs
Raiders: www.SilverandBlackPride.com
Rams: www.TurfShowTimes.com
Open thread: discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.
Loading comments...