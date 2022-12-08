Thursday Night Football: Raiders vs. Rams

Week 14 will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) on the road against the Los Angeles Rams (3-9).

The Raiders lead the all-time series between these teams, 8-6, but the Rams have won their two most recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2018 when the Raiders were still in the Oakland, with the Rams getting a 33-13 road win. The last time the Rams had home field advantage was back in 2014 in St. Louis when they absolutely demolished the Raiders in a 52-0 shut out.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (LV), 83 (LAR), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LV), 225 (LAR)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Prime Video

Las Vegas Raiders: -6.5 (-275)

Los Angeles Rams: +6.5 (+230)

Over/Under: 43.5

BLG pick: Raiders -6.5

