Eagles activate Avonte Maddox’s window to return, announce practice squad signings

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced some transactions involving three different players on Wednesday morning.

An overview:

CB Avonte Maddox had his 21-day practice window activated.

OT Roderick Johnson and DT Marvin Wilson were signed to the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

AVONTE MADDOX

Maddox suffered a hamstring injury during the Eagles’ Week 9 game against the Houston Texans that caused him to go on injured reserve. Now that he has missed four games, he is eligible to return to the active roster.

It remains to be seen if Maddox is ready to play against the New York Giants. The Eagles will be able to gauge his progress in practice this week.

Maddox’s eventual return is good news for the defense. The Eagles’ nickel cornerback is allowing just a 77.5 passer rating when targeted. Contrast that number with his replacement, Josiah Scott, who is allowing a 107.9 passer rating when targeted.

RODERICK JOHNSON

The Eagles originally signed Johnson, who has made six career starts at offensive tackle in 29 games played, to their practice squad in late September. Then they cut him in late November. Now he’s back. Looks like Howie Roseman is shuffling some practice squad guys.

MARVIN WILSON

Big Marv is back after the Eagles released him last week. The Eagles cut fellow practice squad defensive tackle Anthony Rush on Tuesday.

TWO OPEN SPOTS

Note that the Eagles still have two open spots to fill. They could logically opt to re-sign Andre Chachere to the practice squad if no team claims him. And/or they could bring Anthony Harris back. Or maybe they’re saving it for Odell Beckham Jr.?!

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

DT Marvin Wilson

OT Roderick Johnson

OL Tyrese Robinson

WR Auden Tate

S Marquise Blair

OT Fred Johnson

DE Tarron Jackson

WR Greg Ward

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)